KPMG launches search for top Australian technology innovators





Australian tech entrepreneurs are invited to enter KPMG’s latest technology innovator competition, where local pitch winners will face innovators from more than 25 other countries in the global finals.

The third annual Tech Innovator competition is underway and the overall winner will have a chance to compete for the world crown at this year’s Web Summit in Lisbon.

The consultancy firm is based in Australia and seeks applications from pure technology companies or entrepreneurs who run technology-enabled, technology-driven or technology-driven businesses. The competition is part of her High Growth Ventures division at KPMG, led by Amanda Price.

To be eligible, the company must be registered in Australia, have been in operation for less than 5 years and currently have between US$1 million and US$15 million in revenue (or have raised at least US$500,000 in equity). ) and must not be a majority. – Owned by a large company.

In addition, selected participants must be able to qualify for the National Finals in July, and the winner will face the other finalists at the Web Summit in November.

This year’s annual summit in Lisbon will feature speaking opportunities, networking events and a booth for Australian contest winners, with a jam-packed three-day schedule of 70,000 investors, Founders, policy makers and industry experts are expected to attend. Participants will also gain national exposure through the competition through KPMG media channels, as well as the opportunity to interact with leading industry experts and technology company colleagues.

According to the company, successful applicants are typically companies with innovative, proven technology and robust business models that are transitioning from start-up to the next stage of growth.

A panel of expert judges considers six main criteria. Pitch to an audience of startup advisors, venture capitalists, and last year’s competition winner Goterra on disruption and innovation, market potential and traction, customer adoption, marketing, long-term potential, and pitch quality will deliver.

Winning the KPMG Tech Innovator Award Australia means the most to us as a team, said Olympia Jarga, founder and CEO of the waste management startup. Creating world-first technology that has never been done before is difficult because there is no blueprint or manual to follow. We have innovated and engineered to find the best solutions. It was so special to be able to celebrate that and meet so many people outside Gotera who wished us success.

Working with KPMG’s High Growth Ventures team, which has backed over 200 startups such as Canva since its inception in 2017, KPMG now runs two other innovation competitions in Australia. Alongside Stone & Chalk, this year is the Future Technology Accelerator program focused on space startups and the Nature Positive Challenge, which has been expanded to include companies operating in the South Pacific.

