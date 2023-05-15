Our newest Presidential Innovation Fellow is here. Hear their stories and how you can be next.





The General Services Administration (GSA) recently announced its 2023 Presidential Innovation Fellow (PIF) members. This means 20 private sector technology and innovation leaders will start working at 13 federal agencies. To learn more about this year’s Fellows, as well as some of the unique aspects of the program itself, Federal Drive and Tom Temin spoke with Ann Lewis, Director of Technology Transformation Services at GSA.

The Ann Lewis Presidential Innovation Fellows Program was launched in 2012 under the Office of Science, Technology and Innovation at the White House. And in 2013, I was based in his GSA under the organization I now run, Technology Transformation Services. Over the past decade, the Presidential Innovation His Fellow Program has connected experienced technology and innovation leaders to government agencies to help them deliver better government services and a better government experience to their citizens. Fellows come from a variety of backgrounds, including industry, non-profit organizations, and academia. They are technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who bring extensive experience in areas such as product management, design, strategy, artificial intelligence, data science, and cloud infrastructure. They bring their expertise and fresh perspectives to work with agency teams and leaders on projects ranging from strategy to capacity building to modernization efforts. We are all centered around improving the way governments design and build and serve their citizens. We have a lot to look forward to this year. I would like to talk about some of the projects and programs in which fellows have participated.

Eric White Yes. please.

Ann Lewis: This year 2023 has 20 fellows who joined last month and are with agencies across the federal government, including the Department of Defense and the federal government. [Veterans Affairs (VA)]NASA, CDC, [Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)] others. And I would like to share some stories about the interesting work our colleagues are working on this year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has Antoinette Coleman, who advises on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (also known as WIC), which feeds 6.2 million participants each month. increase. This fellow leads a team to make WIC’s platform more accessible to the public. She also has two Fellows at ARPA-H (New Health Advanced Research Projects Agency), which provides valuable cross-government perspectives and expertise on the role of data in healthcare and digital strategy. . We are also doing all we can with the Small Business Administration. I used to work there as a Senior Advisor for Technology, and he was previously a PIF sponsor before I assumed my current role as Director of Technology Transformation Services.

Ann-Louis Avalon is a data scientist and technology leader whose projects are supported by American Rescue Plan funding. The story behind this project is that last year the Small Business Administration implemented an American Rescue Plan program called the Community Navigator Program. The program aimed to identify entrepreneurs and connect them with grants and communities to help them keep their businesses running during the pandemic. Leverage community networks to provide support and distribute resources. But to do this most effectively, they needed to be able to understand many different business demographic data sets. And as we all know, data is messy. Avalon jumps right in and she remembers her willingness to work it out. She developed a framework for analyzing geographic and demographic data at a more granular level by adding and incorporating other datasets. [Small Business Administration (SBA)] Program and agency information sources. Thanks to her work, SBA is helping communities navigator her program by using her data mining and visual analytics techniques to identify underserved entrepreneurs participating in the program. could be made more effective. This will enable SBA to set equity goals and strategically partner with local organizations to deliver outreach in underserved communities, ultimately helping communities develop her Navigator Program. Improved access to Avalon was very down-to-earth in applying her own expertise to this opportunity and working collaboratively with her team of community navigators. Here’s what we want to see with our Presidential Innovation Fellows. Quickly engages, understands, and guides collaboratively and practically. Use your skills to reach out to agencies and create influence.

Eric White Cool stuff. So, as a former PIF sponsor yourself and speaking to this year’s Fellows, what motivates them to want to be part of this program? I wonder if it had an effect, I felt it too. I’m sure you and many of us have felt it while sitting at home. We all try to unite when the country needs us. And was there a desire to serve from that historical event?

Ann Lewis There is an overwhelming desire to serve from technicians at all levels, especially senior levels. If you are a technology leader, now is the perfect time to work in government. Based on my experience in the private sector, if you work hard and climb the corporate ladder, you can make an impact. It will likely be responsible for millions of dollars or impact millions of users. But by default, any government program you can take on as a technology leader has millions and billions of dollars in impact and requires access to all kinds of basic services provided by the government. It will affect billions of people. A life experience of overcoming a crisis like a pandemic. As a senior technology leader in government, it’s impossible not to have a significant impact. And I think many others felt that way too, and felt the call to serve. This year, we received nearly 1,000 of his applicants for the Presidential Innovation Fellows Program. This is not surprising given the overall willingness to serve and the tradition of the Presidential Innovation Fellows as an impact-oriented program that plays an active role in important governmental goals and achievements. Priority. And we are looking to bring more senior talent into the program to assess both their technology and leadership skills.

Eric White Well, for senior techs who don’t have a lot of government experience, this seems like a good way to go. What can you tell us about it, and how will it help someone like you transitioning from the private sector to government?

Ann Lewis An important thing to remember when you first enter government office is to spend a lot of time talking to people, listening to them, and really understanding the structure of the programs you are working on. I think. There’s a good reason why everything is the way it is. So where new technology leaders in government can succeed is not only by lowering their self-esteem and recognizing their own expertise and experience, but by ensuring that everyone they work with has a wealth of knowledge and experience as to why they program. I think that having understanding is also recognizing. And you have to have a very real understanding of what problems exist and why they exist. What problems can be solved and how? And to build partnerships and collaborate with a broader community of leaders and individual contributors. No government program or project is successful unless everyone succeeds. Because it takes everyone at the table to be able to make a long-term impact and deliver a better government experience to the public.

Eric White Well, on a different subject, I’m thinking of the Department of Defense. There are more partnerships with private companies than ever before. How will this help us capitalize on ideas in technology areas that may not yet be deployed in federal agencies?

Ann Lewis: Well, it’s a very direct way to bring the best practices of the tech industry into government, as well as ideas from non-profits and academia. The Presidential Innovation Fellows Program brings together people with expertise in a variety of fields to bring not only ideas but fresh perspectives to working with government teams and leaders. So I think this is a great bridge between the public and private and helps build a common language.

Eric White Yes, that’s a nice follow up to my last question. Clearly, DEI, diversity, equity and inclusion are big factors in many government initiatives, especially on the employment front. So I imagine this might help get people from different backgrounds who may or may not have the chance to step in the door, so to speak. What can you tell me about it?

Ann Lewis: Well, recruiting for this particular program is very competitive in hiring senior level people with decades of experience in the private sector. Therefore, all applicants to the program are truly brilliant and bring a wide variety of best-in-class skills, experiences and perspectives in their field. Therefore, we mainly focus on finding a way to identify 20 out of 1,000 people. This is an incredibly competitive recruitment process, after which we work with agencies to match applicants to the agency program and agency program needs. So, if possible, I would like to plug in a program for agency partners. I am currently looking for a project with an agency partner. And the sooner we know what agencies are looking for, the more we can filter our 1,000+ candidates. This year the number is likely to exceed 1,000. All of our hiring processes are currently highly competitive. We can best match the top talent in each field with what agencies are looking for in terms of senior and executive skills. If you’re listening to this now in a federal agency and want to submit your program to the 24-point Presidential Innovation Fellows program, I’d say now is the time. If you’re a senior technology leader and you’re interested in this program, I’d say go ahead and consider government services. The amount of impact you can have is truly incredible. And it is truly an honor to serve your country at such an important time.

Eric White Okay. If I’m looking for more information, where’s the best place to find that information?

To learn more about the Ann Lewis Presidential Innovation Fellow Program, how to submit an application to become a fellow, and how to submit a project proposal for a government agency, visit PIF.gov. Applications for the 2024 Presidential Innovation Fellow Cohort will open on his May 15th.

