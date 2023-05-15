Google Moves to San Jose Tech Campus That Can Hire Thousands – Red Bluff Daily News





Google Tech campuses at 175, 225, 255 and 285 West Tasman Drives north of San Jose. His Google office building on campus displays the search giant’s logo. (Google Map)

San Jose Google has moved to another large San Jose campus, significantly expanding its footprint in the largest city in the Bay Area. The shift shows that the search giant is reassessing its priorities while still seeking ways to scale.

The tech giant now operates in at least three of four buildings in its new office hub, which Google calls the Tasman Campus, on West Tasman Drive near Champion Court.

The expansion will be at least the second major campus in San Jose where Google has quietly relocated employees to start operations.

Google confirmed in April that it had moved to two large office buildings on Brokaw Road between North First Street and Bering Drive in San Jose. The buildings are two of four buildings Google leased from Peary Alilaga in 2019 totaling 729,000 square feet.

The address of the rental building that Google moved to is 122 East Brokaw Road and 1849 Bering Drive. As of late April, Google had yet to occupy four other buildings in its leased cluster.

In its latest expansion in San Jose, Google occupied at least three of the four buildings the tech giant purchased from Cisco Systems in 2020.

The vehicle is parked in a flat parking lot next to the Google Technology Campus on West Tasman Drive near Champion Court in north San Jose. (Photo: George Avalos/Bay Area News Group)

In 2020, Google paid $164.2 million for four buildings and adjacent parking lots.

These purchased buildings are located at 175, 225, 255, and 285 West Tasman Drive north of San Jose. Google’s new campus is near Champion Light Rail Station.

Google’s office building in the company’s technology campus on West Tasman Drive. (Photo: George Avalos/Bay Area News Group)

The buildings Google purchased from Cisco were built over 20 years ago in 1996 and total 553,000 square feet. This is enough space for 2,200-2,800 Google employees.

Google will open its Tasman campus at the end of 2022, according to a Google spokesperson.

Expansion plans for these two Google office hubs north of San Jose have raised uncertainty as to when Google will begin building the planned Transit Village next to Diridon Station and SAP Center in downtown San Jose. It became clear when

A Google spokesperson said that as we evaluate our real estate footprint, we remain committed to San Jose for the long term and continue to invest in the community and our long-term presence in San Jose.

Mountain View-based Google said it is reassessing the schedule for its planned mixed-use district in downtown San Jose, known as Downtown West.

The reassessment of the Downtown West timeline is a characterization Google has made to the news outlet several times back in February of this year. The latest update to review the timeline’s ongoing evaluation was made by Google in late April.

But the tech giant also recently said it will remain fully committed to developing downtown San Jose.

A Google sign next to the tech company’s North San Jose campus on West Tasman Drive. (Photo: George Avalos/Bay Area News Group)

Google’s Downtown West district will add millions of square feet of new offices, thousands of homes, shops and restaurants to the western edge of the city’s downtown district.

Google now operates two massive new office hubs that continue the company’s growth despite headcount reductions, a widespread reassessment of office and space requirements, and schedule uncertainty in Downtown West. It is a reminder of that.

Tech companies’ move to move back to existing offices seems to be consistent with detailed anecdotes about changing attitudes on the part of companies and workers.

Commercial real estate firm JLL recently conducted a series of roundtables with 50 Bay Area companies to gain insight into their changing approach to workspace revenue.

JLL executive managing director Bert Lamersen said companies want to move from obligations to magnets. They want more than mandating a return. They want an attractive office that employees want to return to.

Tech companies are working to make offices more attractive to employees.

JLL senior vice president Lv Hanson said companies want to help their employees reinvest in their offices.

