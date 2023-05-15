2023 Mayoral Election: A Final Review of Philadelphia’s Technology and Entrepreneurship Policy





Candidates for the 100th mayor of Philadelphia seem far more interested in spending tech wealth than creating more. The problem is that there aren’t many of them in this city.

In Democratic-dominated cities where primaries are closed to the public, tomorrow’s primary will likely determine who will be inducted in January next year. For those who are still undecided, and those who aspire to policies that are friendly to technology, entrepreneurship and innovation, it is worth reassessing where we stand.

As with any large enough group of people, technical groups will have differing opinions. Among them are the Old City startup founder, Fishtown software developer, Germantown Digital Equity he organizer, Rittenhouse angel investor, Southern workforce training advocate, and more. Philadelphia, Northeast Small Business Advisor, University City Research Technologist. But think about what Philadelphia’s technical candidates look like. That means it’s future-proof, efficiency-focused, data-centric and business-friendly.

Between last week’s innovation-focused Mayors’ Forum, a Technical.ly candidate survey, and other reports held during Philly Tech Week 2023, hosted by Comcast and hosted by Black talk radio station WURD, this is a snapshot of what we know. First, there are no running candidates. Limited polling suggests a close race between the five candidates, making the move difficult. Doing so will spread the votes and mean that your choice matters. Five Candidates Matter:

Sherrell Parker — Former City Councilman is likely the leading candidate for the Philadelphia Democratic Party and is garnering votes for current Mayor Kenny. She proposes a drastic increase in school hours in the city, a $17.53 minimum wage, and the pursuit of a “business-friendly environment.” Helen Jim — Former city councilor and education activist Helen Helen led a rally on Sunday led by national stars of democratic socialism, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She suggests that Jim strengthen job training programs between labor unions and the Philadelphia school district and prioritize the Enterprise Center, a black-focused economic development agency. She has staged riotous protests in the state capital demanding more funding for education and denounced corporate greed outside Comcast headquarters. She’s against the Sixers arena. Rebecca Reinhart — Former city administrator and investment banker is portrayed as a sort of technocratic extension of former Mayor Michael Nutter, whom Reinhart served as. She proposes relaxing regulations, lowering wage taxes, doubling the number of black-owned businesses in the Office of Economic Opportunity, and using federal funds for career and technical education programs. Jeff Brown — his fourth-generation Philadelphia grocer, consistently refers to his own business experience. He proposes ministerial status for process improvement and technology, as well as a 10-year incentive to attract companies that will return 50% of the city’s economic gains from them. Among the black-owned businesses the bureau has identified, he said he owns a minority stake in WURD. Brown said he supports the Sixers’ new arena. Alan Dom — A former city councilor and real estate entrepreneur, he traveled to SXSW with a delegation in 2017, donated his salary to buy laptops and other tech tools for the school, and contributed to the local tech community. You can credibly claim to have been the longest active in Aiming for the most transparent administration in the country, he suggests striving to teach “financial literacy, technology and entrepreneurship at every grade level.”

When asked at the Philadelphia Tech Week forum about artificial intelligence, the subject of a global research arms race, several candidates leading our old provincial cities expressed interest in regulating artificial intelligence. rice field. How many people have actually used He ChatGPT, the featured tool of this technology?Zero. Helen Jim promised to read up on it a lot, but some people hadn’t even heard of it.

Experienced advocates know that it is better to remain anonymous than to be misunderstood by policymakers. The concern, then, is that technology and entrepreneurship are both at their worst: known and misunderstood.

Mayoral candidates routinely invoke today’s mainstream Democratic cliches of supporting black and dark-skinned businesses, but they don’t often convey the confidence that they have real experience. At last week’s forum, Dom candidly said he would look at how the City of Philadelphia’s pension fund could be managed to benefit more black and brown businesses, but this is under scrutiny from municipal bond traders. It is a policy worthy of Nearly every candidate last week named the Enterprise Center, a safe political area, with many talking about extending “subsidies” and further complicating the city’s procurement process.

No matter who wins tomorrow, don’t be fooled into believing that technology and entrepreneurship are new in Philadelphia.

Wisely and correctly, Parker appealed to the mayor’s responsibility to consider cybersecurity. After the city of Baltimore suffered a costly attack, an often overlooked but very real risk became even more real. Elsewhere, Jim has courted progressive voters and surprised the business class by backing wealth tax bills. In 2019, she told her advocacy group that “capitalism is an immoral system.” All candidates use the word “vision” on a daily basis.

There is no dispute that Philadelphia is at a crossroads. The pandemic is brutal and the current administration is toppling.

Yet the next mayor of Philadelphia will inherit a very real effort started and led by a very real administrator. The City will continue to manage OpenDataPhilly.org. Its water and IT departments have built a strong reputation among engineers, backed by serious civil servants. The beleaguered Department of Commerce launched other smart, low-budget programs — the Quality of Jobs and Most Diverse Tech Hub Initiative, which engages the firm attraction and workforce teams, while simultaneously Departments are also using it. (Yes, full disclosure. Technical.ly is also involved.)

Philadelphia’s tech ecosystem is nearly 20 years old. Programs provide basic coding training for city residents, events help access, and partnerships help connect to business resources. The private sector is making meaningful efforts.

As always, it’s important not to be fooled into believing that technology and entrepreneurship are new topics in Philadelphia, whoever wins tomorrow. Ahead of the fall general election, which is nominally against Republican David Ohr, a listening tour is scheduled for former city council member David Ohr, a longtime tech talent and business endeavor. They will find out how well-established the city’s technology economy is and how poorly it performs. Why not try an AI tool or two?

It means the world that the Technology Business Mayors Forum was born from a long-established black-owned company. “The city is on fire, but not in a good way,” said WURD CEO Sarah Lomax Reese. Technology and entrepreneurship must be part of our future. “We need leadership.”

