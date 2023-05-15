Bringing Sustainability Education and Awareness to Fort





When Adi Faris gave birth to her son in 2017, she was on a mission to redefine the world and find ways to introduce eco-friendly practices to the wider community. Ecofest was born from that mission.

Ahead of Eco-Fest, Faris said she practiced sustainability in her everyday life and was a member of the Lucas County Sustainability Commission in Toledo, Ohio, where she lived at the time. She suggested to the committee an event where people could learn about sustainable practices and meet local sustainability organizations, and the committee agreed that it would be a useful event. .

Eco Fest at Headwaters Park They hosted their first Eco Fest in Toledo, Ohio in 2019. A week later, Faris traveled to Fort Wayne and brought Eco Fest with him. Currently she is preparing for the 4th Annual Eco-Her Fest in Fort Wayne.

More than 100 local businesses, including retailers, food vendors and nonprofits, gather at Headwaters Park on Sunday to celebrate sustainability. The all-ages event features educational, kid-friendly activities that show how sustainability can be integrated into everyday life.

“The goal is to show how people can incorporate sustainable practices into their daily lives,” Faris says. “We try to do it in an open atmosphere. There can be a lot of shameful behavior in the community and we want to distance ourselves from it. I want to make it approachable.”

Ambrosia orchards at the 2022 Eco Fest. This year’s Eco Fest will include several notable events. Like local composting organization Dirt Wayne, he paints one of his composting trucks at events, and he hosts free yoga by Discover Yoga every hour. Maumee Watershed Alliance also offers pontoon tours on his hourly basis. Face painting, clipper cuts, and hair styling are also available.

The event hasn’t changed much since its first year, but we’ve made a conscious effort to focus on the educational aspect. Faris says he wants people who are in the very early stages of their sustainability journey to come and ask questions and learn.

To ensure that it is possible, all vendors must go through an application process. Faris and his team at his nonprofit, Eco-His Fest, review all applications to explore how specific companies and nonprofits are practicing sustainability. . They ask vendors to set up educational materials and displays in their booths.

Cheeky Vegan at Ecofest 2022. “It always surprises me when I receive an application from a business I don’t know, but they already have this practice in place,” she says.

We were also able to use the application process to help companies adopt more sustainable practices.

Ecofest puts that philosophy into practice. Last year they were able to make the event a near zero waste event. With the help of volunteers, we were able to sort all the waste produced into recyclable, compostable and garbage. Faris said she was able to take home only one 33-gallon trash bag from the event, which was attended by more than 2,000 people.

Bravas and Canela at Eco Fest 2022. The Ecofest will be held on Sunday, May 21st from noon to 5pm at Headwaters Park. Admission is free, but donations are accepted at the entrance. This event is child-friendly and wheelchair accessible.

Local favorites include True Kimchi, Shop Two Sixty, The Sassy Vegan and Bravas.

Retail vendors include 260 Hair Bus, Fuller Plants, Glenn’s Natural Honey, Melissa’s Damn Cards, Muddy River Vintage and more.

For more information on Ecofest, visit ecofestfw.com.

