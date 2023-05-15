California State University to develop climate-resilient food innovation network for Pacific Islands





Pingia fishpond

The University of Hawaii will establish the first-of-its-kind Climate Resilient Food Innovation Network (CliRFIN), which will serve as a hub for Hawaii and the United States Associated Pacific Islands (USAPI). Indigenous knowledge systems and emerging technologies to address the impacts of climate change.

This 24-month, $1 million award is the first U.S. National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engine ( NSF engine) is part of the development award. NSF Engine Development Award 2305455: Advancing Climate Resilient Food Innovation (HI, USAPI) was one of 44 awards awarded nationally this year and is a recognition of partnerships, resources and efforts to expand workforce development. Support the development of organizational structures and strategies, including identification. Commercialization opportunities for innovative and climate-resilient food systems. The effort could eventually qualify for his new NSF award of up to $160 million.

“This is for California State University, the State of Hawaii, and the USAPI to create a collaborative, technology-driven regional network to support sustainable, long-term growth solutions to universal problems such as climate change and food insecurity. It’s an exciting and unique opportunity to build on,” said Vassilis L. Silmos, vice president for research and innovation at California State University. “This effort has the potential to position our country as a global leader and to help other regions recognize and develop scalable, climate-resilient food systems that reflect the peoples, places and habits of indigenous peoples. It will be a role model.”

CliRFIN has four phases.

Assessment: Conduct face-to-face meetings with current and potential partners to share information and assess resources, opportunities and challenges related to expanding local food production systems and workforce development. Planning: Combine information from the assessment phase to create a plan to identify and prioritize goals and objectives and the steps to reach them. Coordination: Establish a framework of organization, communication, and knowledge sharing across networks, including governance activities, formal and informal meetings, and social events, to foster CliRFIN’s sustainable growth. Apply: Apply for the NSF Engine Type 2 Award worth up to $160 million over 10 years, with a solid organization and partnership to kick-start and strengthen your work over the long term.Integrate Indigenous Knowledge

“Underlying our work is the deep integration of indigenous knowledge systems and Western methodologies to provide the transformative and holistic approaches needed to thrive and sustain these innovative food systems. ,” said CliRFINs Director and Fisheries Team Leader Eric Franklin. “By supporting inclusive principles and equitable practices, and by expanding the participation of historically underserved and underrepresented populations, we will be able to develop a more diverse and effective way of identifying problems and solutions. We can create opportunities.”

The network brings together the skills and expertise of a diverse group of innovators and entrepreneurs across industries, governments, small businesses and venture capitalists. Elemental Excelerator; Hutch; Hawaii Good Food Alliance; Hawaii Technology Development Corporation; Hawaii Authority’s Renewable Energy Laboratory. Hawaii Governor’s Office; Pacific Disaster Center Global; Hawaii Ulu Cooperative; and University of Guam.

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for University Research and Innovation provides leadership support for CliRFIN’s efforts, with interdisciplinary support provided by the Munoa University Leadership Team of the Faculty of Marine Science and Technology, the Faculty of Tropical Agriculture Human Resources, and the Faculty of Tropical Studies. Plant and Soil Science, California State University Sea Grant University Program and School of Engineering.

Growing local economy

“Incorporating indigenous knowledge into modern technology could find solutions to some of our greatest challenges,” said Sen. Brian Schatz. “This new program will do just that, better and more resilient to keep locals fed with fresh food, even as climate change threatens the way food is produced and distributed. It helps us develop a way to

CliRFIN works with a collective of 18 minority service agencies for Native Hawaiians, Asian Americans, and Pacific Islanders. U.S. territories of Guam and American Samoa. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Republic of Palau; Marshall Islands. and the Federated States of Micronesia.

“These NSF Engine Development Awards lay the groundwork for new hubs of innovation and potential future NSF engines,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “These awardees are part of the fabric of NSF’s vision to create opportunity everywhere and enable innovation everywhere. Through these program awards, NSF is sowing the seeds of the future of local innovation in our communities and growing local economies through research and partnerships, unlocking ideas, talent, pathways and resources. It will create a vibrant innovation ecosystem across our country.”

For more information on NSF Engine Development Award 2305455: Advancing Climate Resilient Food Innovation (HI, USAPI), visit research.hawaii.edu/CliRFIN.

