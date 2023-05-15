Google’s SEO best practices for news websites





Google Search advocates Daniel Waisberg and Cherry Prommawin recently shared valuable insights in a video on best practices for news websites.

We aim to help news organizations drive awareness of their content and drive increased traffic.

The Search Advocate team offers the following advice for getting a bigger presence in search and on the news front.

Screenshot: YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, May 2023. Where news appears on Google

Waisberg and Prommawin begin the video by clarifying how news content is presented on Google.

They highlighted two key places where Google News content appears: Top Stories and the News tab.

A search feature that displays relevant, high-quality news content, the Top Stories Carousel looks different based on the user’s query, device, and location.

[ニュース]The tab focuses on news-related results, unlike Google News itself.

Next, we delved into four common search result elements that content creators can influence.

These include:

Text Results Rich Results Image Results Video Results

They emphasized the importance of understanding your audience when deciding where to focus your efforts, and stressed that data analysis is integral to this process.

SEO tips for news websites

In providing SEO tips for news websites, the Search Advocate team stressed the importance of producing helpful, reliable content that was created for people, not search engines.

Waisberg and Prommawin discussed the importance of EEAT (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness) factors in content prioritization.

Promawin said (emphasis mine):

“Experience indicates how much the content creator has the necessary first-hand or life experience on the topic…

Expertise indicates how much the content creator has the necessary knowledge and skills on the topic.

Authoritativeness indicates how well a content creator or website is known as the go-to source for information on a topic.

The most important member of EEAT is trust. Financial fraud is always unreliable, even if the content creator is experienced, expert, and authoritative. ”

Regarding technical optimizations, Waisberg and Prommawin suggested using structured data to provide publication dates so that Google can better understand when an article was published or significantly updated. Advice.

Finally, we recommend building your website around ongoing news stories and making sure to use relevant images and videos.

Google News eligibility

The news media is the top story or[ニュース]To appear on the tab, you must meet the Google News eligibility criteria.

These standards include a high level of EEAT, a consistent production history for news-related content, and adherence to Google News policies.

Transparency is critical to these policies. This means that clear information about authors, publications and publishers should be provided.

Outbound links, paywalls, etc.

Waisberg and Prommawin emphasize the need to distinguish between paid publications by ensuring that advertising and other promotional materials do not exceed news content.

Spam, paid, or user-generated content links left untagged on your site may violate Google’s spam policy.

To make your content searchable, it’s important that Google can crawl and index your content behind your paywall.

Implementing a meter, paywall, or login wall with appropriate structured data helps Google distinguish paywall content from cloaking.

Waisberg and Prommawin concluded by encouraging publishers to visit the Google News Initiative website to learn more about how to be successful in search.

