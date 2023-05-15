Health minister attends Japan summit with health tech at top of agenda





Conference held to discuss recruitment of healthcare workers, reducing waiting times and how member countries can use innovation and technology Summit ends to help tackle global health challenges including antimicrobial resistance, dementia and pandemic preparedness Agreement signed on Sunday

Health and Social Security Secretary Steve Berkley concluded his visit to Japan today (Monday, May 15) for the G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting, pledging technology to improve patient care and reduce pressure on health and social security. He led discussions with international stakeholders on how it could be used. Reduce staff and reduce patient wait times.

During the first international summit, the Secretary of State visited the Silver Wing Nursing Home in Tokyo. Technologies such as bed sensors, robotic mobility and walking aids, and interactive entertainment are used to reduce staff pressure and provide better care to residents.

He saw some of the technology in action, such as mobility aids that staff use to get residents into and out of bed. According to staff, this has reduced back pain while respecting the privacy of residents.

The Secretary of State also held one-on-one meetings with health ministers from G7 countries to discuss shared opportunities on harnessing technology and innovation, recruiting the workforce, reducing wait times, and more.

Meetings between the Secretary of State and the Secretary of State will focus on pandemic preparedness, tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which kills approximately 1.27 million people worldwide each year, and the threat of a pandemic within 100 days of its identification. There was also a focus on how Member States are approaching vaccine development.

Speaking from Japan, Secretary of State for Health and Social Security Steve Berkley said:

Japan is pioneering the use of the latest technologies and innovations in medical and social care, so my visit to Nagasaki will see first-hand how this innovation benefits both staff and those involved in care. It was a great opportunity.

New technologies, including artificial intelligence, are playing a major role in the future of the NHS, helping to deliver on one of the government’s five priorities of reducing waiting lists so patients can get the care they need faster. Helpful.

NHS apps are used to order more than 500,000 new prescriptions each week, and a 123 million investment in AI technology is helping staff tackle issues such as stroke diagnosis, cancer screening and cardiovascular monitoring. I’m already feeling the benefits of being there.

The summit will also sit around the table with health ministers from other G7 countries to commit to action to ensure preparedness for a possible future pandemic, not only in the UK but with international partners globally. It was also an opportunity.

Speaking at the summit, the Secretary of State said new innovations could help tackle global health challenges, including aging populations and AMR. As an example, he cited Britain’s world’s first antibiotic subscription model, which encourages pharmaceutical companies to produce new antibiotics that other G7 countries are eyeing as being able to introduce them domestically.

The UK government has already taken steps to bring technology across the NHS and social care. In March, the government announced nearly 16 million investments in pioneering artificial intelligence research through the AI ​​in Health and Care Awards.

Brings total investment in 86 AI technologies to $123 million, benefiting more than 300,000 patients and supporting conditions like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, mental health, neurological disorders and more will be

The two-day G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting ended on Sunday, with members signing an agreement on addressing common global health challenges, including:

Enhanced surveillance, data and information sharing to protect the world from further pandemics. Encourage the development of new antibiotics to address the growing threat of AMR across the G7 member countries and invest in research into dementia and future treatments

The Secretary of State also spoke at a side event on dementia, recognizing the need for national and global solutions to improve knowledge and understanding of dementia and accelerate the production of innovative treatments and medicines.

The government will soon launch a call for evidence for a key disease strategy covering six diseases: cancer, psychiatric disease, cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal disease, chronic respiratory disease and dementia.

The G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting was held in Nagasaki from Saturday 13 May to Sunday 14 May. The G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima from May 19th to 21st.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/health-secretary-attends-japan-summit-with-health-tech-at-top-of-the-agenda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos