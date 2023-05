Summary: Yelp has merged with Toast and Reserve with Google to expand its front-of-house product capabilities under Yelp Guest Manager, the company announced Monday. A partnership with Toast brings information from POS systems, while ‘Book with Google’ allows diners to reserve a table from his Google search and maps, or join the waitlist of his Yelps restaurant partner. You can These integrations come about a month after Yelp rolled out several product updates to enhance its restaurant discovery process and customer reviews. Dive Insight:

While Yelps’ latest product enhancements have been more consumer oriented, these latest updates are intended to help improve in-store operations. The integration with Toast will allow the restaurant to automate table status updates to free up staff and combine data points from the storefront and her POS to understand dining trends. The partnership also enables data integrations that allow restaurants to connect with other tech stacks. The Book with Google integration will allow diners to see current wait times and reserve tables through Google Search and Maps.

In addition to these integrations, Yelp has enhanced Yelp Guest Manager with several features such as credit card holds, advanced booking planning, better table and floor management, and better shift management. Restaurants can now set credit card holds for weekends, holidays, or special event policies, and when and how much customers will be charged for no-shows or last-minute cancellations. For reservations, staff can use the guest’s name and phone number to search for upcoming reservations, making updates and edits easier. The booking timeline allows hosts to more easily plan upcoming bookings and accommodate both walk-ins and bookings.

Yelps’ new Table Suggestion feature allows staff to automatically assign reservations based on party requirements, table size and availability. It also provides alerts to hosts in the event of scheduling conflicts to prevent overbooking, among other admin features. The company said it added features to its shift management tool, such as creating weekly recurring schedules, creating one-off shifts for special days, and pre-managing cover flow to prepare guests before their arrival.

Integrations and product extensions are becoming increasingly common across the restaurant technology segment. Square previously partnered with OpenTable and Facebook to enhance product features, while Toast last month added reservation and waitlist management tools.

Yelp’s product-led strategy and its local advertising platform contributed to the company’s first-quarter results, Yelp CFO David Schwarzbach said during its earnings call in May. Net revenue rose 13% to $312 million, according to his letter to shareholders.

Schwarzbach said one of the things the company has said many times is that it believes a product-driven strategy can drive long-term profit growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.restaurantdive.com/news/yelp-front-of-house-enhancements-toast-google-integrations/650264/

