Magnetic Gear Technology Company Wins 2023 US Business Plan Competition | US News | News and Media Relations





HOUSTON (May 15, 2023) FluxWorks, a magnetic gear technology company at Texas A&M University, has won the Grand Prix at the 2023 Rice Business Plan Competition (RBPC).

RBPC is the world’s largest and most well-funded student startup competition, organized annually by the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship and the Jones School of Management at Rice University. In this year’s edition, 42 startups competed for his $3.4 million prize, the highest in his 23 years at the event. Over 80 prizes were awarded and each team took home some cash.

Winners were announced at the conclusion of three days of pitching, coaching and networking events including an elevator pitch contest, practice rounds, semi-finals, wildcards and finals rounds. The presented innovations led the sponsoring companies to add numerous last-minute prizes.

RBPC director Catherine Santamaria went so far as to say, “Judges said the quality of startups in this year’s competition was the best they’ve ever seen. One judge said that every startup this year deserves an investment.” rice field.

42 start-ups represented 35 universities in 5 countries. They were selected from over 450 of his applicants to compete in one of his five categories: Energy, Clean Technology and Sustainability. Life Sciences and Healthcare Solutions. Consumer Products and Services. hard technology. and digital enterprise. Learn more about startups here.

Over 350 judges serve on the RBPC, mostly early-stage investors assessing startup potential. Teams pitch their businesses to investors, entrepreneurs, corporate executives and decosystem partners during the event, then network and receive real-time feedback, advice and mentorship.

The seven finalists based on the judges’ overall scores are:

FluxWorks, Texas A&M University $350,000 GOOSE Capital Investment Award.

FluxWorks magnetic gears are 99% efficient and four times quieter than standard, providing unprecedented reliability from outer space to the ocean to the inside of the human body.

Sygne Solutions, Rice University came in second and won the $100,000 investment award sponsored by David Anderson, Jon Finger, Anderson Family Fund, Finger Interests, Greg Novak and Tracy Druce.

Sygne Solutions is a scalable and sustainable solution for removing a group of chemicals known as PFAS in water with patent-pending technology.

Brigham Young University’s Zaimo takes third place, with a $50,000 investment award sponsored by David Anderson, John Finger, Anderson Family Fund, Finger Interest, Inc., Greg Novak and Tracy Dols was awarded.

Zaymo is a tool for e-commerce brands that embeds the shopping experience within their customers’ emails.

TierraClimate, Rice University 4th place, Norton Rose Fulbright Award $5,000.

TierraClimate is a marketplace for selling verified carbon offsets to corporate buyers, increasing corporate revenues by 20%-30% and accelerating efforts to achieve net-zero emissions.

Atma Leather, Yale University EY 5th Prize $5,000.

Atma Leather is a materials innovator that develops plant-based leather from banana stems and other crop wastes to provide a sustainable, cruelty-free alternative.

Boston Quantum, Massachusetts Institute of Technology $5,000 Chevron Technology Ventures 6th prize.

Boston Quantum aims to disrupt the financial industry with enterprise quantum computing software.

Pathways, Harvard $5,000 Shell Ventures 7th prize.

Pathways builds a full-stack sustainability platform for the construction industry.

This year’s key awards and winning teams include:

* $300,000 OWL Investment Award Boston Quantum, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

* $200,000 OWL Investment Award, Zymo, Brigham Young University.

* $75,000 OWL Investment Award Atma Leather, Yale University. Tierra Climate, Rice University.

* $100,000 TiE Houston Angels Investment Award, Sygne Solutions, Rice University.

* Houston Angel Network Investment Award of $100,000, Zymo, Brigham Young University.

* $500,000 Softeq Venture Fund Award, Zaymo, Brigham Young University.

* $300,000 Softeq Venture Fund Award, Skali, Northwestern University.

* $200,000 Softeq Venture Fund Award, TierraClimate, Rice University.

* $125,000 Softeq Venture Fund Award (2 Awards) Massachusetts Institute of Technology Boston Quantum. BlueVerse, Texas Tech University.

* $250,000 TMC Innovation Healthcare Investment Award AirSeal, Washington University in St. Louis.

* Received the Urban Capital Network Diversity Investment Award of $25,000 in partnership with Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s South Loop Ventures Boston Quantum.

* $25,000 New Climate Ventures Sustainability Investment Award Active Surfaces, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

* $50,000 nCourage Investment Groups Courageous Women Entrepreneurs Investment Award Atma Leather, Yale University.

* $10,000 nCourage Investment Groups Courageous Women Entrepreneurs Investment Award Thryft Ship, University of Georgia.

* $30,000 Perland Economic Development Corporation Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award MyLUA Health, Cornell University.

* $20,000 Novak Druth Carroll Investment Award (3 Awards) Blue Verse, Texas Tech University. Biome Future, University of Florida. Zymo, Brigham Young University.

* $25,000 Southwest National Pediatric Device Consortium Award (2 awards) MiraHeart, Johns Hopkins University. Integrative Molecular Innovation, Michigan Tech.

*15,000 Eagle Investor Award Zymo, Brigham Young University.

*10,000 NABACO RBPC Alumni Network Award Citrimer, University of Michigan.

For more information on the 2023 Rice Business Plan Competition, please visit rbpc.rice.edu.

