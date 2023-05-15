The future of SEO revealed at Google I/O 2023





You already know that you can’t publish pure AI content anymore. At least some pieces require some level of editing, but most marketers don’t have the time or desire to do it themselves. Verblio will handle it. They have built over 10,000 pieces of AI-assisted content for their clients.

Human-generated AI content offers great value to marketers who want to take advantage of AI without the drawbacks. Not only does Verblio incorporate human writers and editors at strategic points in the process, but her automated QA checks help her create high-quality content more consistently.

If you’re struggling to build AI-infused workflows, talk to Verblio. Our hybrid solutions combine the best of both worlds for maximum customer benefit.

Half the cost of human-only content (starting at $0.05 per word) Reduces SEO risk with lower AI detection scores Reduces risk to brands from publishing inaccurate or biased content Humans can actually read create more valuable content

learn more

A CEO I advise recently told me about a conversation she had with Marissa Mayer while at Google. When talking about her SEO, she dropped a comment that captured her current moment. She said, “We weren’t a search engine.” She was building a response engine. Fifteen years later, that vision has become a reality.

The announcement at Google I/O 2023 marks the biggest change yet to the most expensive real estate on the internet: Google Search. A new paradigm in the tech industry started last November (when Chat GPT came out), but a new paradigm in SEO starts now.

In this memo, I’ll cover 12 observations from the Google I/O 2023 keynote and surrounding material that tell us what the future holds for SEO.

TL, DR:

The SEO playing field is split into three new playing fields: AI snapshots, non-AI results, and perspectives. SEOs need to learn an equally terrifying and exciting set of new skills.Potentially More Important Signals: Image Optimization, Brand Combination Search, Links/Mentions, Reviews 12 Observations on the Future of SEO from Google I/O

The prototype, introduced in the I/O 2023 keynote and in a blog post published by Google shortly after, reveals new skills and challenges for SEOs.

Observation 1: The first thing that struck me was the idea of ​​being able to do more with a single search. Cathy Edwards, Google’s VP of Engineering, repeated these words many times during the search part of her I/O 2023 keynote.

The idea is simple. Today, users have to perform many queries to get answers to important questions and problems. Going forward, Google ideally wants to reduce the number of queries he needs to make to get a good answer to one question.

In SEO, more queries means more opportunities to bring users to your site and convert them into customers, or at least to build brand awareness. Fewer searches means less traffic and less data, which is not only relevant for conversion attribution, but also for tracking the user his journey. As I explained earlier, less traffic doesn’t mean less business. It can also mean getting more qualified traffic. Overall, we expect traffic to decline in some verticals, such as e-commerce and publishing.

Observation 2: AI snapshots provide much better answers to long-tail queries, which Google has traditionally struggled with. With all the SERP features and ads that Google shows, long tail queries are an effective way to get quality traffic with good click-through rates. It will be gone.

AI Snapshots (Google’s product name for search results generated by PaLM 2) provides direct answers and links to three web results. SEO is likely all about ranking on an AI snapshot link carousel.

Did anyone notice that some SERPs show only 3 organic results in AI Snapshot?

Observation 3: The SEO playing field is divided into three parts: AI snapshots, non-AI results, and perspectives.

Three new playing fields appear to be structured by EEAT. AI snapshot link carousels probably get the most search traffic, but they are limited to highly authoritative and specialized web results. Below the AI ​​snapshots are the results of authentic first-hand experiences. Rankings here may feature content that emphasizes personal, perhaps professional, experience. again,[Perspectives]The tab provides new fields for creator results. Ranking here is much easier and could be based on a new set of signals.

Observation 4: Perspectives can be a valuable traffic source for affiliates and brands.

Perspectives are already live for some queries with high QDF (queries deserve freshness), such as Google IO announcements and recessions. At the moment it comes from Twitter and web content. Youtube, Reddit and TikTok will soon offer them as well.

Observation 5: Image thumbnail optimization will be a more powerful tool.

In all of these new surfaces, images stand out as a way to attract attention and clicks. Discover new ways to make your thumbnails stand out in AI snapshots, traditional web results, and perspectives. Youtubers have been playing this game for years, so SEOs need to catch up.

Observation 6: Video continues to play a role, but I’m disappointed that Google doesn’t show it much. I stumbled across the video as part of the hidden AI snapshots in the SGE trailer, and was hoping for the AI ​​Answers video key moments feature. I’m bullish on Google bringing more Youtube results into AI snapshots.

Observation 7: Corroborating results may help you understand how the AI ​​snapshot is broken down into different components and how Google’s AI answer is put together. They are built on classic ranking algorithms, which makes sense. Most search engines use a technique called search extension generation. [paper], cross-referencing AI answers from LLMs (Large Language Models) with traditional search results to reduce hallucinations. Google has repeatedly pointed out that this new experience is rooted in search fundamentals, alluding to the concept of search extension generation.

Google understands all the implications of long-tail search queries and breaks them down into information (backing).

Observation 8: If Google doesn’t build new ways to understand site performance, SEO will lose important data.

Search volume and search ranking have very different meanings and may not be useful for AI snapshots. SEOs don’t yet have enough data from Google to understand the impact and performance of SERP features. In this world of AI, we need new data to understand the cause and effect of optimization.

Observation 9: Google Ads has no concept yet.

Google still shows shopping ads on top of AI answers, which helps the company make money in key areas. But we still don’t know what Google Ads will look like in the AI ​​snapshot. Does Google even know? Pichai and other executives have stressed that advertising is part of the new ecosystem, but Google still seems hesitant to commit to design.

Observation 10: Content still matters to e-commerce.

The Google I/O keynote shopping results appear to be accompanied by buyer’s guide content.

In some cases, Google may also link to such guides in the snapshot carousel. It will be very interesting to figure out how to get into the place and when Google will link to the guide.

Observation 11: YMYL topics don’t trigger AI snapshots (at least not always), so it can be easier on SEO for the first time.

Google has mentioned several times throughout its keynote to be very cautious on the topic of YMYL. Please note that his YMYL areas such as health, finance and law are highly regulated. If AI Snapshot answers are too similar to recommendations, Google could be in big trouble.

Observation 12: Google will watermark and tag AI content.

Google is resolute in doing our best to detect AI content. Again, from an SEO perspective, AI content only matters if it’s created in poor quality. But from a platform perspective, Google cannot tolerate fake news, images and videos. Google collaborates with Midjourney, Shutterstock and other generative AI tools on meta tags (as do all search engines follow similar standards?) and watermarks.

Google’s Real Advantage: Data

Investors responded positively to Google’s presentation, with Alphabets stock jumping more than 5.2% immediately after the I/O 2023 keynote, while Microsoft stock fell slightly.

However, if you zoom out, you can see that Microsoft still leads in profit margins over the last 12 months.

To me, the fact that Microsoft is still ahead of the curve in terms of stock price appreciation is not Google offering a revolutionary concept for search, but Bings, Neevas, or Yous’ approach to AI search. It perfectly symbolizes that it mimics the Google is doing to Bing what Meta did to Snapchat with Stories. That is, to copy the features of new products and lock in the growth of competitors. Google’s cost of failure is much higher than Microsoft’s.

Google is doing something similar with Bard Tools, a new marketplace for Bard integrations. Much like the Chat GPT plugin? Because it does the same thing. Google has strong partners such as Kayak, Spotify, OpenTable, ZipRecruiter, Instacart, Wolfram and Khan Academy. Every company becomes his AI company, so the sooner brands can train models based on their own data and display them in front of users, the better. For Google, owning this marketplace is strategically important.

Google’s biggest advantage is the ability to train AI models on any data they have access to, not just the web, but also user data. I hope new AI tools like Help Me Write, an evolution of Auto Complete, will be trained on all my emails. Google understands this allocation in the cloud. His CEO of Google Cloud, Thomas Kurian, has announced his PaLM API and his MakerSuite app that makes it very easy to train his AI models on different data such as websites.

A long list of billion dollar questions

The Google keynote scares me and excites me. Of course, like many of his SEOs, I had my “oh shit” moments. This is the biggest change to search.

Still, I’m excited because the cards are reshuffled. A new surface means new learning opportunities and skills.

13 questions came to my mind during the Google keynote.

Will Google keep the traditional organic search results, or will they do away with them once they know no one is responding? How many users will see corroborated search results? Show search results? Will Google provide new data to understand how to optimize for SGE? Is the information users receive in AI snapshots enough? Or would you like to hear from the experts? Will the top 3 AI snapshot results get the most clicks, or will the total clicks drop (zero clicks)? How will Google respond? Do you want to maintain the web ecosystem to get the content you need for AI Snapshot? How much should your AI answers rely on data from ads? How does AI Snapshot look on mobile? Or will mobile get even more extreme? What will algorithm updates look like in future search? Google will launch sidebar chatbots like Edge/Bing? Will Google provide enough incentives for site owners to allow their sites to be indexed? Will more sites opt out of Google Search if they see traffic erosion? Push from Microsoft is a welcome change that masks what Google has always wanted to do?

There will be many more questions in the coming months, but it’s clear that Google has achieved its vision for an answer engine. What will your vision for the next 15 years look like?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kevin-indig.com/what-google-i-o-2023-reveals-about-the-future-of-seo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos