Google Revives Mojo at Google I/O with AI and New Gadgets





After a rough few months, the company showed its resilience with exciting new AI tools and gadgets at Google I/O.

The search giants are playing defensively, despite their significant achievements in developing the technology that powers artificial intelligence. It was OpenAI’s ChatGPT and business partner Microsoft’s Bing chatbot cousin that revealed that AI has become useful and creative enough to threaten white-collar jobs.

The bottom line concludes that Google can’t win the AI ​​arms race, frustrated that Google AI doesn’t have a moat of Silicon Valley terms that represent advantages like patents and experience that protect businesses from competitors. It was accompanied by a leaked memo allegedly from an employee. .

But, it turns out, Google wasn’t actually sitting back and watching AI startups poach researchers.

Instead, at Google I/O, we found that the company’s product team is serious about AI. Executives mentioned AI 143 times during the two-hour I/O keynote. That’s because there are more and more examples of how Google is leveraging AI in dozens of products, including Search, Gmail, Google Photos, Google Docs, and Google Cloud.

AI offers real utility despite short- and long-term concerns. By bringing together computer scientists, data centers, and products, Google shows how it can bring its utility to many areas of our lives.

At the same time, Google’s Pixel hardware product line presents new possibilities. Let’s see what’s going on.

Google is working on generative AI features, such as the ability to build a spreadsheet from the command “dog walking business customer and pet roster and rates” in Google Sheets.

GoogleGoogle’s big news about AI

Key AI announcements at Google I/O include:

Google has developed a new AI model called PaLM 2, a Large Language Model (LLM) that underpins many of the company’s AI products. Unlike its predecessor, it can run on the smallest and lightest version that fits in your phone, or the most sophisticated version that requires a data center powered by Google’s expensive Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) AI chips. PaLM 2 has been trained to understand over 100 languages, handles images as well as text, runs more efficiently, and can be fine-tuned for specific specialties such as medicine and computer security. I can. Bard, Google’s chatbot, is now available in English in many parts of the world, with no waiting list. And it’s even better now than it was during his private release in March with PaLM 2. Google is building generative AI into search, repackaging material in paragraphs of text designed to help searchers quickly access the information they need. This includes shopping links and advertisements, which could cover the significant costs of running generative AI. Google is currently training a PaLM 2 successor called Gemini. It should become more adept at multimedia prompts and responses, and its neural capabilities should evolve, too. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said it has improved skills in areas such as memory and planning. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Meet have generative AI, including the ability to create job descriptions and build spreadsheet tables to help companies track their customers. . Google Photos’ new Magic Editor lets you reposition your subject, change your perspective, make the sky blue, generate new elements in your scene, and more. Google is giving businesses access to new AI online tools that they can incorporate into their own services, such as converting text prompts to images. , speech recognition or programming help.

The concern that Google has no AI moat, or that Google’s AI capabilities could be replicated by other companies, is based on the idea that Google can only provide raw AI processing power. I’m here. In fact, AI is embedded in a variety of existing tools, and that’s where the value of convincing customers to pay comes into play.

Google’s new hardware

Google has suffered a lot of grief for canceling projects like Google Reader for reading RSS subscriptions, Google Inbox for processing email, and Google Stadia for video game streaming.

However, the company has been sticking with its Pixel phone line for seven years now, and it doesn’t seem likely to pull out any time soon.

Remember phablets? Google’s Pixel Fold unfolds to 7.6 inches inside.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

At Google I/O, the company announced three exciting new Pixel products. His Pixel 7A, a budget smartphone for $499. The $1,799 Pixel Fold is a foldable phone with screens on both the inside and outside. The Pixel Tablet is a tablet that can be conveniently used in the kitchen by docking in your smart speaker’s charging station.

Neither product is likely to sell in the same volume as mainstream consumer hits like Samsung Galaxy phones, Amazon Echoes, and Apple AirPods. The company simply doesn’t have the gadget prestige, retail strength, career ties, or anything else it takes to make it in the big leagues.

But they all show that Google can design and build smart products with real utility and differentiation. With a better camera, wireless charging, and the water resistance that its predecessor lacked, her Pixel 7A is “the best value for Pixel fans right now,” concludes my colleague Lisa Eadicicco. . The Pixel Fold outperforms the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in several ways, including a larger outer screen available when folded. The usefulness of the Pixel Tablet’s smart speaker sets it apart from the lackluster Android tablet market.

“When it comes to premium smartphones, Google is the fastest growing,” Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh boasted at Google I/O. [manufacturer] This satisfies many conditions, and it is easier for small firms to grow rapidly than for incumbents. But growth is good in a tough market that scares former powerhouses like LG.

When it comes to mobile phones, Google is a loser. When it comes to AI, Google has had to learn from OpenAI and Microsoft that its success is not guaranteed. At Google I/O, we saw the benefits of Google dispelling complacency.

