How to foster a successful innovation program





When leaders consider how technology has enabled business model transformation over the past few years, few would argue that the world has changed dramatically. The majority of retail, entertainment, music and banking operations have moved online. This is a familiar story. Netflix beats Blockbuster. Amazon beat Borders. These days, Tesla has transformed the experience of buying, owning and driving a car.

The stories of Tesla, Uber, and many other business innovations have this in common. That means technology is at the core of their business model. They are in the software business and compete on user experience. They recognize that innovative use of technology is enabling new business models with built-in competitive advantages.

This is why innovation programs have become so critical to sustaining corporate success. But many leaders have not accepted that their organizations need to change at the same pace as the rest of the world. They do not explore explicit and implicit organizational values ​​that may hold back innovation. Additionally, you may not yet have embraced and fostered innovation as an essential function of your business.

Encouraging innovation and implementing meaningful change to foster innovation is imperative for organizations to keep moving forward. To accelerate technology-enabled transformation, we often propose an innovation portfolio framework outlined below.

Why it’s important to foster innovation around technology

To secure and maintain a competitive advantage, organizations must accelerate their technology-enabled transformation. Whether you use custom-built software or software-as-a-service, your organization’s processes are coordinated and supported by the software you deploy. The technology we buy and build to support transformation is critical to our continued success. Companies must be ready to innovate as part of their day-to-day operations.

Building the ability to refine and innovate new business models is critical. Two of his stories on innovation and competition illustrate this point.

Netscape founder Marc Andreessen famously said, “Software is eating the world.” he should know In 1994, his open source Netscape Navigator browser transformed the difficult-to-navigate World Wide Web with a user-friendly point-and-click interface. Not long after, Netscape captured his 80% of the browser market. In 1995, Microsoft launched Internet Explorer, and by bundling Internet Explorer with its award-winning Windows 95 product, it quickly overtook Navigator to become the leading browser. And in 2016, Google beat Internet Explorer with its Chrome browser, making this success possible thanks to Google’s superior search technology. Consider Domino’s, which redefines itself by transforming into a technology company nearly a decade ago. This iterative transformation began in his 2015 when Domino’s Pizza redefined pizza delivery ordering via his Twitter. Customers can tweet #EasyOrder or a pizza slice emoji to @Domino’s and have their pizza delivered to their doorstep within 30 minutes. Behind the scenes, the company linked the customer’s Domino and his Twitter profile to make this innovation possible. Domino’s Pizza knew each customer’s preferred order and preferred payment method. Doesn’t it seem like there could be a lot of problems with this service? Still, Domino’s Pizza credits the experience as one of his early opportunities to become the tech company it is today. They then added the next iteration, Chatbot Order with Dom. They were determined to be innovative, technology-first, and change the culture. It’s worth it because innovations like this consistently rank the company highly on the list of quick-service restaurants in the United States.How to get into the software business

What does it take for an organization to shift from its current business-as-usual mindset and enter the software business? Developing a successful innovation program starts with knowing your customers and changing your organization’s values. . It requires adopting an innovation framework that accelerates an organization’s ability to transform.

Know your customer. Successful innovation requires presenting new value propositions directly to customers. Businesses can compare the journey their customers want to take with the journey they are currently taking. What they’ve learned through these explorations will help them identify ways in which technology can make their customers’ lives easier and more convenient. Jeff Bezos said of his Kindle development at Amazon: “We’re not obsessed with our competitors, we’re obsessed with our customers. We start with what our customers need and work backwards from there.” Changing organizational values. Innovation programs even change the values ​​of the organization itself. In particular, “it’s okay to fail” is an essential value for innovative organizations. Organizations do not change without failure. People who should be driving and pursuing innovation will be busy playing it safe. This change is certainly difficult to initiate as it requires changes in organizational culture, values ​​and reward systems. But remember Domino’s Pizza? The Twitter feature failed many times, but it learned so much through delivering and operating innovative new services that the company still uses that experience as one of its innovation successes. counted as one.Establish a framework for innovation

Leaders are beginning to understand that innovation is a macro trend. When leaders reach that realization, they will want to use all their powers to drive strong and empowered innovation programs.

First, you should consider where the functionality resides in your organization, who owns it, and how it will be supported. They want to ensure that innovation program owners have real authority to make decisions and drive change across the enterprise. (Many organizations already have what they call innovation programs. They may be funded and run, but without the power to influence change, they cannot achieve transformational success.) No. As I said above, the leader must be willing and forgiving, not moving forward.)

Once ownership and support are established, innovation leaders adopt a portfolio approach, looking at multiple innovations in parallel and wanting to balance investments across those innovations. A portfolio approach conveys this advantage. If your program is looking at 10 or 12 new ideas, one idea that makes a big difference will ensure the success of your entire innovation program. “It’s okay to fail” means that only a few new ideas can emerge. If an innovation doesn’t lead to a big change, it could mean that the idea is too far-fetched or ignores the customer’s wishes. If all the experiments lead to operational changes, the team may be playing too safe.

Ideally, it’s okay to fail. Failing quickly is great for building momentum, maximizing learning, and managing risk. Failing fast means thinking big but starting small by pursuing time-bound innovation. Over time, the team can review the results and scale up successful experiments. Completing retrospectives in an agile way allows you to learn from your mistakes. Investigate what worked and what didn’t while identifying the root cause.

Innovation: an essential business function

Technology is driving the transformation of today’s business models. Technology is at the heart of any innovative business model. Any organization that wants to stay ahead of its competitors must be in the software business. Nurturing innovation programs is therefore essential to sustaining success and staying competitive. Leaders can innovate by gaining a deep knowledge of customer needs, adopting “it’s okay to fail” as a core value, and establishing a framework for rapidly pursuing a portfolio of innovations. can produce. Even if companies are not changing at the same pace as the rest of the world, it is never too late to embrace and foster innovation as an essential function of any business.

