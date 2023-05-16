Remote work jobs are hurting some parents’ mental health





The rise of remote work has been hailed as a better work-life balance, but many parents find that being away from the office can also be a significant downside, according to new research findings shared exclusively with USA TODAY. He is aware.

According to an annual survey conducted by the 9th Modern Family Index, about 4 in 10 parents said they could stay home for days when working from home, and 33% said they were working remotely. “I feel very alone,” he replied. Harris poll from Bright Horizons, a global provider of early education, childcare and workforce education services.

Bright Horizons CEO Steven Kramer said their fears come at a time when employers’ sympathy for the challenge of balancing childcare and work is waning, and family responsibilities are being derailed. More and more moms and dads say they worry again about finding accessible and affordable childcare. They work their way up the career ladder.

“We should be really concerned about the mental health impacts and isolation of employees due to remote work. I think they felt they were giving them good support,” Kramer said. But that came at a cost, and providing real support for working parents was even more important than flexible work schedules. ”

Flexibility is important, but some people worry about their careers

Indeed, many parents value the flexibility that remote or hybrid work schedules offer.

Of working parents, 36% said they were a little more fulfilled in their current job than they were three years ago, and 58% of those said a flexible schedule was a factor in that satisfaction.

However, 35% of parents who work from home part of the time believe that a hybrid schedule is having a negative impact on their careers, and 40% say their boss doesn’t know how long they should be in the office. would like to have your advice.

Fathers are particularly concerned, with 44% of working fathers concerned that using benefits aimed at work-life balance will negatively impact their performance ratings.

Of course you may be worried. “Employers were actually very sympathetic to the challenges of working parents when all childcare centers were closed and schools went remote during the early and most difficult times of the pandemic,” Kramer said. . Totally waned…and today’s expectation is that employees understand how to be productive for their employers and how to fulfill family responsibilities at this time. ”

Loneliness is an ‘Epidemic’: How it’s Affecting Americans

balancing work and family

Nearly 8 in 10 parents who work remotely at least part of the time are balancing work and family responsibilities during working hours, with 47% taking their children on activities and 44% is helping her child with her homework.

A quarter of dual-duty working parents rarely talk to their bosses about their childcare duties at work, while 41% say they sometimes feel the need to hide their personal responsibilities from colleagues. I’m here.

Kramer said finding childcare was already difficult before the pandemic, made even more difficult by the medical crisis, and that such multitasking is necessary because he hasn’t yet recovered.

Given the shortage of childcare, access to childcare spaces and locations is a real concern,” he says. In addition to concerns about provider quality, “there is also a big challenge around affordability.”

Essential and frontline workers, who had to be on the ground frequently during the pandemic, have been hit particularly hard, with Bright Horizons reporting 28% of their peers. 44% said they find it difficult to juggle childcare and work schedules. . Of these workers, only 49% said their employer had changed or added benefits that would better support them, and 57% of her working parent co-workers said such additional I replied that I received help.

Parenting is hard work

But while essential workers are struggling even more, childcare and services for older children remain challenges for working parents as a whole.

Helping families: Biden targets child support and availability in new executive order

“The reality is that whether you work from home or in the office, you can’t be both a productive employee and a full-time caregiver at the same time,” Kramer said.

Employers are paying attention. A company that provides in-house child care said, “Employees who use the center view their workplace not just as a place to work, but as a place to bring something, which motivates them to return to the office. I feel that their children,” he says.

Pre-care is also growing in popularity, with more than 200 employers partnering with Bright Horizons starting to offer its benefits during the pandemic, the biggest increase in two years.

JPMorgan Chase’s workforce schedules vary, with the most senior staff returning full-time, the rest of the staff able to work onsite at least three days a week on a hybrid schedule, and half of the staff Working at each location throughout 2018. Pandemic.

The company has 13 in-house childcare centers and has expanded its childcare offerings since the pandemic, both near company locations and where employees live.

“We changed our strategy because employee needs changed so much,” said Lily Wittenbach, head of global wellness at JPMorgan Chase.

One of the key changes is that employees whose children no longer require childcare will be able to access other services. For example, the company provides employees with 20 days of supplemental childcare per year. Four of those hours can now be spent in virtual tutoring for children.

“We’ve opened up this perk of back-up child care, which is often the case with younger children,” Wittenbach said, adding that the perk is now available to more parents who work full-time in an office in a hybrid home. It is also being used by existing parents, he added. Children continue to bounce back academically after falling behind during the pandemic.

For PayPal marketing manager Neha Meerotra, 32, backup childcare is a lifeline. She is a married mother of two daughters aged 6 years and 6 months.

“Back-up care took our place,” she says, during the two weeks when neither the parents nor the mother-in-law could see the baby. “Hybrid work environments become very difficult and office work becomes impossible. In that case, this perk really helped.”

Unlike some parents, Melotra finds a hybrid schedule ideal, where she goes to the office one day a week and works from home the rest of the time.

I really enjoy the flexibility of working from home and the opportunity to see my colleagues and spend some grown-up time,” says Merotra, who lives in San Jose, California. After the birth of her second daughter, she mostly remotely schedules, which contrasts with her experience working full-time in an office after the birth of her first child.

“This time my daughter came after the pandemic and I was in this new hybrid work culture,” she says. “I can see a huge difference in my mental health. I have time for myself. I spend my commute time doing yoga and meditation, and when I get off work at the end of the day, when I open the door, my kid is there.” meet us.”

mental health services

But for those struggling mentally, mental health support is also an important benefit workers are looking for, and some employers are aiming to provide.

JPMorgan Chase has formed a new partnership with Spring Health to provide U.S. employees and their families with customized mental health care plans, free coaching and free therapy that can be scheduled anytime.

Wittenbach said the “pandemic exacerbated the problem of access and affordability” to mental health care, saying the company has long provided offsite and onsite clinicians and counseling, but now added that it allows employees to see a therapist as part of their health plan. Build your network without paying a deductible.

Such benefits are necessary, Kramer said.

“Some working parents stay home for days, which is clearly not healthy,” he says. “Some people are very concerned about their career mobility given their hybrid or remote schedules… Ultimately, to make that balance more realistic for employees, hiring There are things the Lord needs to do, and providing child support, backup care support, and mental health support are all things they need to do and are beginning to do through the pandemic.

