Google cuts contract workers after YouTube union win





Google is cutting the number of contract workers to help run YouTube. Austin workers recently formed a collective bargaining group with the Alphabet union. Google is appealing the NLRB’s decision to classify the company as a “co-employer” of Cognizant staff. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for registering!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while on the go.download the app

Google is ending some deals with contractors such as Cognizant and Accenture, which employ workers to support various YouTube services. Google acquired YouTube in 2006 for $1.65 billion.

Workers affected by these job cuts are supporting YouTube TV and YouTube social media accounts. Most of the workers to be cut will be based in Austin, according to four people familiar with the matter. Cognizant workers began hearing about the layoffs in early May, with a practical end date of May 31 through the end of July, three workers said.

It’s unclear exactly how many Cognizant employees were affected. Accenture will lose about 120 to 150 employees, two sources estimate. Again, insiders were unable to confirm the exact number, but one Accenture employee said the effective end date is today.

The move comes on the heels of a group of workers from Cognizant, which backs YouTube Music, voted 41-0 to unionize with Alphabet, which is affiliated with the larger union, the Communications Workers of America. It was conducted. The National Labor Relations Commission accredited him for the vote on May 5. The cuts didn’t affect the YouTube Music team, which helps curate themed playlists and review song metadata.

The Cognizant team behind YouTube TV was in early talks to form its own union to follow YouTube Music’s group, three of its employees said.

In a statement, Google confirmed the change in contract workers and denied that it was linked to the union’s efforts.

“As we’ve said, we’re managing our spending with suppliers and vendors more effectively to deliver sustainable savings wherever possible,” the spokesperson said. “This work has been going on across Alphabet for over a year and spans dozens of major suppliers in the U.S. and internationally. Any suggestion that there is is not true.”

Cognizant also confirmed in an email that its deal to support YouTube TV is coming to an end.

“As a professional services firm, project initiation and launch is a normal part of Cognizant’s work with clients,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The YouTube TV project is shrinking. While this particular project has ended, those affected by this change are still Cognizant employees.”

Employees affected by Google’s decision to end its deal with Cognizant will be placed on a “bench” policy, given five weeks of paid time off to receive training and find a new job within the company before being fired. The spokesperson added.

An Accenture spokesperson said in a statement: “We are constantly adjusting our workforce on ongoing projects to meet the needs of our clients. We are fully committed to supporting our people through this transition.” Stated.

Google and Cognizant are appealing the NLRB’s ruling that deemed the search giant to be a “co-employer” of Cognizant employees backing YouTube. Cognizant human resources officials have previously told workers that even if the ruling were upheld, Google would be minimally involved in union negotiations.

Authorized contractors for YouTube Music in Austin first announced their intention to form a union last year to push for guaranteed remote work policy and other changes. Contractors at Google’s other agencies have also organized to demand better treatment from the search giant.

Many of Appen’s employees, known as “evaluators” to assess the quality and relevance of search results, recently visited Google headquarters to demand, among other changes to working conditions, increased wages. Google began laying off 12,000 full-time employees in January, citing changing economic conditions.

Other companies, including Apple, Starbucks and Wells Fargo, have also opposed expanded union efforts. Only about 10% of US workers are union members, even though interest in unions is near an all-time high.

Any Google tips? Hugh can be reached via encrypted email ([email protected]) or encrypted messaging app Signal/Telegram (+1 628-228-1836). Thomas can be reached via email ([email protected]), Signal (540.955.7134), or Twitter (@tomaxwell).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-downsizes-contract-workforce-youtube-union-win-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos