EU approves acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft | Microsoft





The EU has approved Microsoft’s $69 billion ($55 billion) acquisition of Call of Duty creator Activision Blizzard, a move that has already blocked a huge gaming-related deal. It provoked an immediate backlash from the other country.

The EU accepted Microsoft’s concession on cloud gaming, the same issue that blocked the deal last month by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The proposed deal aims to bring together Xbox console makers Microsoft and video game developers with hit titles such as World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Candy Crush Saga and Overwatch.

Microsoft, which is preparing to appeal the CMA’s decision, will again have high hopes for the deal after approval by the bloc’s enforcing body, the European Commission. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also opposes the takeover and has filed a lawsuit to block it.

The commission’s preliminary investigation suggests the deal could undermine competition in the supply of competing PC operating systems, as well as cloud gaming, which allows users to stream video games stored on remote servers to their own devices. found. There were concerns that if gamers could only stream Call of Duty via his Windows-only streaming service, they would be less likely to switch to other operating systems such as Mac OS or Linux.

But the commission said Monday it had accepted Microsoft’s proposed remedy. The breach involves Microsoft, over his decade, offering free licenses to European consumers who purchase Activision’s PC and console games to stream them on other cloud gaming services. .

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the decision will bring Activisions games to more devices and consumers than ever before, thanks to cloud game streaming. She added, “The commitment Microsoft provides will make such game streaming possible for the first time on any cloud game streaming service, enhancing competition and growth opportunities.”

The CMA said it supported the decision to block the deal. Microsoft’s proposal, accepted today by the European Commission, will allow Microsoft to set the terms of the market for the next decade, according to CMA chief executive Sarah Cardel.

Anne Witt, an antitrust law professor at France’s EDHEC business school, said the EU’s decision would help Microsoft if the US tech company succeeds in overturning the CMA in the UK’s Competition Court of Appeals. Otherwise, U.K. opposition could still force the deal to be abandoned, Witt added.

Being able to reverse the decision in the UK Competition Court of Appeals would make a big difference. But even if Microsoft loses in the UK, the game is still over unless it decides to exit the UK market, he said.

The FTC is trying to block the Activision acquisition, but some legal experts argue that it may be difficult for regulators to beat Microsoft, based on historical precedent.

Both the UK and the European Commission agreed on the nature of their concerns. Regulators have acknowledged that while the large and competitive market for console games poses little danger of being distorted by acquisitions, there are far greater risks in the nascent industry of cloud gaming, dominated by Microsoft. However, the two regulators differed on whether Microsoft’s proposed remedy was sufficient to mitigate that risk.

The UK CMA said the commission was, but instead because the market is so fluid that Microsoft doesn’t know what commitments it has to make to stay competitive. , argued that it was impossible to provide a useful remedy. Furthermore, the CMA added last month that the very act of Microsoft making such a promise could distort the market by matching Microsoft’s promise to develop future competitors.

In a notice to shareholders in March, Activision suggested that the deal could be backtracked by objections from the UK, in which government authorities with jurisdiction banned the deal and declared it illegal. It said it could terminate the deal if it took any action to stop or prohibit performance. The merger will be final and cannot be appealed.

Activisions chief executive Bobby Kotick has lashed out at the CMA’s decision last month as evidence of the UK’s shutdown, saying the EU has implemented a very thorough and deliberate process to gain a comprehensive understanding of the game. Stated.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said: The European Commission has asked Microsoft to automatically license its popular Activision Blizzard game to competing cloud gaming services. This will apply globally, enabling millions of consumers around the world to play these games on their device of choice.

