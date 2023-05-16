The Future of Learning – Online Innovation for Careers in the Technology Industry





As the demand for technical professionals continues to grow, computer science and AI degrees are… [+] A promising career path with high ROI.

Getty

Has computer science replaced business as an on-campus IT school? Both offer great career opportunities, competitive salaries, transferable skills, and entrepreneurial opportunities. , provides a degree that provides a foundation for contributing to innovation within an existing organization.

Tuition fees for computer science programs at top US schools can exceed $60,000 per year, and about $32,000 ($40,000) for international students at top UK universities. This is no small investment, and applicants want to take advantage of exciting career opportunities in technology and ensure they have the skills necessary to secure a significant return on investment.

But an innovative start-up in higher education, the Open Institute of Technology (OPIT), combines decades of faculty experience with the expertise of the big tech industry to deliver essential IT skills at a fraction of the cost. and dedicated career coaching.

The president of the institution is Professor Francesco Profumo, former Italian Minister of Education and President of the National Research Council. Recognizing the importance of enduring quality in higher education, he oversaw the lengthy process of EU accreditation and quality compliance in a market populated by many of his little-known coding schools and boot camps. I’ve been

OPIT’s founder, Riccardo Ocleppo, graduated with honors from Politecnico di Torino, one of Europe’s most prestigious engineering schools, and then completed a Master of Business Administration from the top London Business School. He is an edtech entrepreneur who 12 years ago founded Docsity, a platform that provides learning support to his over 20 million students worldwide.

Oklepo strongly believes that technology-related degrees can give you an edge in today’s rapidly evolving world, and along with OPIT, he offers next-generation accredited online degrees in computer science, AI, and data science. We are passionate about building and opening doors. Enter the world of high-demand careers.

An OPIT-accredited degree provides students with an unparalleled education in computer science. We have built a strong faculty of international faculty, leveraging their strong academic and professional experience to teach computer science today with a competency-based teaching methodology. Our online degrees are career-focused, comprehensive and affordable, while covering the skill sets employers are looking for.

OPIT’s starting point is the recognition of inconsistencies in the labor market. [+] Professor Francesco Profumo – President of OPIT

you learned

Focusing on a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and a Master’s degree in Applied Data Science and AI, OPIT has designed programs that combine live lessons, masterclasses, and asynchronous digital content to teach coding and analytics, which are highly in demand at work. built skills. market. Our hands-on approach is designed to best prepare you for your future career and open multiple successful career options.

Growing demand for technical professionals

Despite a series of job cuts at Meta, Twitter, Microsoft, and others, skilled tech professionals remain in demand, and companies across all industries rely on advanced technology for their success.

Companies need skilled people who can develop and implement innovative solutions to complex problems, explains Riccardo Ocleppo. From software engineering to data analytics to machine learning, Computer Science and AI degrees will equip graduates with the skills they need to succeed in this dynamic industry.

The digital transition of society has been witnessed by OPIT Rector Professor Francesco Profumo through his previous duties as Italy’s Minister of Education, Universities and Research. OPIT’s starting point is to recognize that there is a mismatch in the labor market between what is being taught and what businesses are looking for today. This so-called disagreement arises from too much theory and too little practical approach.

He points to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report that estimates the skilled workforce shortage will swell to more than 85 million skilled workers by 2030. As a result of this IT talent gap, the Kornferry Institute expects the US to: Europe and Asia will lose hundreds of billions of dollars in lost revenue due to skills shortages in the sector.

To meet this challenge, we want to make computer science and AI accessible to people around the world, says Professor Profumo. The course’s competency-based approach and the flexibility of online learning really make a difference as students can learn at their own pace and depth and continue to progress as their competencies and skills are proven.

Hiring for Success

While studying business at London Business School in 2010, Riccardo Oklepo read Get Big Fast: Inside the REVOLUTIONAL BUSINESS MODEL That Changed the World, a book that tells the story of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos. . It was the book that changed my perspective and inspired me to pursue greater goals, Oclepo recalls.

Nicholas Lovejoy, one of Amazon’s early employees, said one of Bezos’ mottos was that with every hire, raise the bar for the next hire, so that the overall talent pool is constantly improving. I recall that it was to do.

This is the philosophy that Riccardo Ocleppo pursued at docsity, now with teams in Europe and Latin America, and the basis for building a strong foundation at OPIT. Good professors show the difference between good teaching and good teaching. Our selection process focused on hiring professors with strong academic experience, deep knowledge of today’s computer science, and a hands-on teaching approach.

“Computer Science and AI degrees open doors to an ever-expanding world of possibilities. [+] digital landscape.Riccardo Okleppo – OPIT Founder

you learned

In addition to being a former EU Minister of Education, Mr. Oklepo brings faculty with educational backgrounds from the University of Michigan, Northwestern University, IIT Bombay, Santa Clara University, McGill University and the University of Edinburgh, as well as industry expertise at Microsoft, UBS and PayPal. It is assembled carefully. , McKinsey, Morgan Stanley, US Naval Research Laboratory.

Oclepo explains that OPIT’s approach includes working with industry experts and leading companies to ensure the curriculum is always up-to-date with industry trends and demands. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, OPIT prepares students for a real start after graduation and increases their chances of success in the job market.

Attractive ROI

A bachelor’s degree in computer science can be completed in two years for a full-time student fresh out of high school, but it can take up to 36 months to complete a degree for students who are already working. Riccardo Okleppo said he sees a lot of demand from working professionals who feel they are missing out on opportunities in the technology space. Learning online allows him to manage the demands of work, family and courses, and secure a future career with the skills employers really want.

As a fully accredited institution within the EQF (European Qualifications Framework) and MQF, degrees awarded by OPIT have full legal value in Europe and are professionally recognized by employers.

This means that international students will be able to apply for jobs within the EU at comparable salaries. According to compensation data firm Payscale, the average base salary for an entry-level computer scientist with one to three years of experience in Western Europe is he’s expected to be 38,000. For a degree that costs just $300 a month, her ROI for bachelor’s and master’s degrees looks solid.

talent is everywhere

Since Riccardo Oklepo founded Docsity in 2010, it has always been his goal to launch a fully accredited higher education institution. Over the past decade, I have had the opportunity to speak with thousands of students, partner universities and professors. This helped me understand how big a gap there is between what is being taught and the skills demanded in today’s job market.

Ocleppo found this gap to be particularly large in computer science. I founded OPIT with a mission to bridge this gap by modernizing college-level education while benefiting from an affordable digital learning experience. By engaging an international faculty and building strong relationships with global companies, we build a vibrant online community and great digital learning content. This ultimately provides students with a flexible, state-of-the-art and stress-free learning experience.

As the demand for technology professionals continues to grow, computer science and AI degrees offer promising career paths with high ROI. As technology continues to advance, the demand for skilled professionals in these areas will only continue to grow.

Talent is everywhere and whether it’s exciting and rewarding careers, entrepreneurial opportunities, or the potential for skill diversity, a computer science and AI degree offers possibilities in an ever-expanding digital landscape. open the door to the world of

