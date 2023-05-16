Congressman Wilde: A New Tech Hub Should Be Founded In The ‘Uniquely Located’ Lehigh Valley





Areas larger than the Lehigh Valley should be home to new tech hubs, according to the region’s congressional representatives.

Rep. Susan Wilde said Friday that the first phase of the Regional Technology and Innovation Hub Program, administered by the Department of Commerce, is now accepting applications.

The program was outlined in the Regional Innovation Act of 2021 introduced by Wilde, D-7th, and later passed as part of the CHIPS and Science Act in summer 2022, according to the release.

In phase one, the Department of Economic Development will designate at least 20 tech hubs across the country, with Wild calling for the 7th congressional district to have one.

As I always say, I have served as a polite but squeaky handle to the Commerce Department since we introduced the bill in 2021, Wilde said at a news conference Friday.

And as Ive said many times, and at least twice on this conference call, we don’t think there’s a better location for a tech hub than Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district.

These hubs will focus on accelerating investment, innovation and development in key technologies and industries such as artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, advanced materials science and data storage.

The EDA said $500 million in funding has been designated for the Tech Hub program through the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023, signed into law by President Joe Biden in December 2022.

Wilde said the region already has much of the necessary talent and organization.

PA-07 has been designated as such a technology hub thanks to the integration and collaboration that already exists between the academic sector, many colleges and universities, community colleges, workforce development programs, non-profit organizations and corporations. I think we are in a unique position to Community, she explained.

And of course, we are geographically close to major metropolitan areas and have the ability to transport goods to most parts of the East Coast in one day.

“In fact, I believe we can reach two-thirds of the U.S. consumer population in one day from the Lehigh Valley.

She also pointed to the district’s heritage of manufacturing and innovation.

The most notable are of course Bethlehem Steel and Mack Trucks, and we’ve worked hard to put ourselves in a position to leverage this program to drive the resurgence of manufacturing, technology and innovation in the 21st century, says Wilde. said Mr.

The first phase of the application process will continue until August 15, 2023 and will include two types of applications, one for Technology Hub designation and one for the Strategic Development Grant.

Only consortia are eligible to apply to the Tech Hubs program. Each consortium must include higher education institutions, state or tribal governments, related industries or businesses, economic development organizations or similar groups, or workers or workforce training organizations.

Consortiums applying for technology hub designation must demonstrate that they are willing to apply for deployment funding, Wild said. That means we don’t need strategy development grants to be more organized.

Designated tech hubs will then be invited to apply for the second phase of the startup funding, which is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

At the end of Phase 2, EDA plans to award approximately $50-75 million each to 5-10 technology hubs across multiple projects.

