Google Fiber Seeks Organization to Test 20 Gig Internet Speeds





Google Fiber has a new 20G internet speed tier and is looking for an organization that can test its full capabilities, the company said in a blog post Monday. The company also announced that it will expand its fiber internet service to Logan, Utah in 2024.

Google has already tested the blazing fast service with the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the Science and Engineering Department with the dataset. We’re now looking for a few more partners to test this incredible speed.

Looking for faster internet speed? We send you the fastest internet option so you don’t have to find it.

Google announced it is looking for eight organizations in Austin, Texas, including businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions. Huntsville, Alabama. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. and Salt Lake City. We are asking interested people to fill out this form to provide basic information, whether they are willing to provide feedback, and how they will benefit from having such super-fast internet. I’m asking

Approved organizations participate in Google’s Trusted Tester program and are not charged a fee to participate in the trial.

Google declined to provide additional comment beyond what was mentioned in the blog post.

Google’s main revenue comes from ads served against its highly popular search service. Even though search brought him $224 billion in revenue last year, the company continues to expand in other product categories such as phones, smartwatches, AI and internet. In the early days of the fiber internet, Google asked the Federal Communications Commission to introduce a “gigabit bill,” but ultimately decided to launch its own fiber service in the midmarket. The interest in ultra-fast fiber Internet has also led AT&T and Verizon to serve large markets. Last year, Google began offering fiber in new markets after a period of hiatus. Earlier this year, Google launched the cheapest 5 Gig plan on the market.

