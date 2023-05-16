National Economic Development Board Tech Hub Grant Applications Now Open





Cheyenne, Wyoming (Wyoming News Now) – Last year, a new prospective program was licensed under CHIPS and the Science Act.

The EDA or Economic Development Authority received a $500 million down payment of $10 billion in addition to investing in the program’s technical development.

Experts say this was a way to put a down payment on the future of the Americas.

Innovation doesn’t just happen in a few small places or small regions across the country. “Innovation is happening across the country, with universities large and small across the country conducting cutting-edge research,” said Dennis Alvord, chief operating officer and deputy assistant secretary for economic development at the U.S. Department of Commerce. .

The Biden-Harris administration, through the U.S. Department of Commerce EDA, launched the Regional Technology and Innovation Tech Hubs competition.

The program will build hubs across the country focused on 10 key areas.

These include AI, biotechnology, quantum computing, advanced energy and industrial efficiency technologies.

We bring together industry, higher education institutions, state and local governments to strengthen the innovation centers that are vital to economic and national security and growth.

The program will stimulate private sector investment, create jobs and boost manufacturing.

This public funding opportunity launched last week and is available through mid-August.

At its core is economic development best practices. And this is actually one of the most successful tools for ensuring that the region can grow, diversify and innovate in its economy in the future, he said.

A first notice of funding was recently announced, and a second notice is expected to be issued in the fall.

Companies and schools are encouraged to apply. Ultimately, EDA will designate about 20 technical sites nationwide.

