



If you’re reading this, you probably don’t see background images in Google Slides and don’t know how to remove them from your slides.This guide details how to remove the background from a photo in Google Slides, but in a nutshell, in the slides options[背景の変更]Just go to the menu.

Google Slides is a powerful tool when it comes to graphics, but traditionally removing the background from an image has been a more difficult task. However, there are some workarounds for this, such as changing the transparency of the image or using an external tool, so don’t worry.

In this article, you’ll learn some workarounds for that, and you’ll be amazed at how easy the solutions are.

How to Remove Background from Photos in Google Slides

Step 1: Open Google Slides and log in.

Step 2:[ファイル],[開く]to upload your document.

Step 3: Click “Slide” on the top toolbar.

Step 4:[背景を変更]Select an option.

Step 5: Selecting this option will open another tab from which[カラー]under settings[透明]Select an option.

Step-by-step Guide to Remove Image Background in Google Slides

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to make an image transparent in Google Slides. Here’s how to remove the background from an image in Google Slides:9

Step 1: Open a new presentation

Step 2: Add an image to your slide. Click Insert > Image from the toolbar.[コンピュータからアップロード]Select to get the image on the slide. You can also upload photos directly from the web.

Step 3: After uploading the image, make sure the image is selected and click[形式]>[形式]Go to options. This will give you access to the “Adjustments” section.

Step 4:[調整]Click the dropdown. Now all that’s left to do is find the right blend of transparency, contrast, and brightness using the sliders provided for each setting.

This is just one way to make an image background transparent in Google Slides. I will also share another way to achieve this.

How to create a transparent background in Google Slides.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to make a photo transparent in Google Slides. Steps 1-4 are similar to the first method above.

Step 1: Open a new blank slide

Step 2: Add an image to your slide. Click “Insert” in the top toolbar and hover over “Image” in the submenu. Another submenu will appear and select “Upload from Computer” to get the image onto the slide. You can also upload photos directly from the web.

Step 3: Click on the Toolbar[スライド]Click and in the submenu that appears[背景の変更]Choose.

Step 4:[背景の変更]Clicking on an option will bring up a pop-up window from which you can select a color setting with your cursor,[透明]View and select options.

Step 5: Finally, click “Finish”.

When you’re done, you’ll notice the background image is more transparent than before. If you want this to be the same for all slides, be sure to click “Add to Theme” before clicking “Done”.

How to remove background from photo using online background remover

There are many online background removal tools that are completely free to use and work very well. Many people prefer using these online tools to using Google Slides, as Google Slides only provides basic functionality for making images transparent.

We recommend that you use one of these online tools as they are built for specific functions.

Remove.bg is one of the best online image background removal tools. I highly recommend you give it a try.

Follow the steps below to learn how to remove the background from a photo using Remove.bg.

Step 1: The first step is to open your browser and type “Remove.bg” in the search bar. This will automatically take you to the remove.bg website.

Step 2: Visit the Remove.bg page and you will find that navigating the page is very easy.[画像のアップロード]Click and select the image whose background you want to remove from your computer. You can also copy and paste the image URL if you don’t have the image you want on your computer.

Step 3: Select a photo and the online tool will take care of everything and you can download the photo with the background removed. Also, to see the difference between the original image and the image with background removal applied,[元の画像]to view the original image, click[背景の削除]Click to view the edited image.

You can see how easy it is to remove the background from an image using an online tool compared to using Google Slides, but it’s not a very difficult task to use.

Once you’re satisfied with the results, you can download the image and insert it back into Google Slides.

Another great online tool for removing background images or making image backgrounds transparent is Clipping Magic.

Clipping Magic is an alternative to remove.bg and works in much the same way, but you might prefer the user interface.

These work really well and have other editing features built in. There are also apps you can download if you don’t want to use them online.

Some of them are even advanced enough to remove backgrounds from video files and gifs.

Remove background from image using Adobe

You can also use Adobe Express to remove backgrounds from images for free. Here’s how to remove the background from an image Google Slides using Adobe.

Go to Adobe Express.[写真のアップロード]Click. in a new window[参照]Click. Find an image and upload it. Adobe will automatically remove the background. If there are no problems, click “Download”. Go back to Google Slides and insert your image. Troubleshoot common issues when removing backgrounds from images in Google Slides

When using Google Slides, you can expect to encounter many common problems when trying to remove the background from an image, as there are no dedicated tools or features to accomplish this task.

Below are some of the issues you may encounter and how to troubleshoot them.

Some background remains – This is expected to try to remove the background completely, so to troubleshoot this be sure to adjust the tolerance level or manually clear the leftover background . Loss of detail – If something is missing along with the background that should not have been removed, it most likely means the image is of poor quality and you should either use a higher quality version of the same image or replace it with a different image. You can try using it. Editor. Transparency Issues – Image transparency can interfere with other elements in your slide. If you encounter this problem, try adjusting the opacity of the image so that it is slightly transparent. Another solution to this problem is to resize the image or reposition the elements it interferes with. Limited editing tools – If you find Google Slides difficult to use because it has fewer editing tools than you’d like, dedicated photo editing software is the answer.

These are some of the common problems and solutions you may encounter when trying to remove backgrounds from images in Google Slides.

final thoughts

Removing backgrounds from photos in Google Slides can be tricky as there is no built-in tool for that. This article introduced some workarounds to deal with this.

Now you’ve learned how to remove backgrounds from photos in Google Slides. I hope you found this article useful. Check out our guide on how to automatically play Google Slides.

