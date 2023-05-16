Idea | Japan’s tech industry is reviving





Show hayashi may be a cliche in San Francisco or Austin. The 33-year-old founder, who has had two successful startups and a number of degrees, met me in a light-filled co-working space before flying overseas for a weekend of meetings.

But here in Japan, Hayashi is a new breed of revolutionary. After graduating from the elite University of Tokyo, his hoped-for career would likely have been to settle into his life’s work as an international diplomat or at a historic corporate empire like Mitsubishi. The turning point for Hayashi came when he attended a large startup conference in Singapore in 2010 and found that there were no representatives from Japan. Disappointed, he wanted to become an entrepreneur and found his new calling: entrepreneurship.

I realized that diplomats don’t create anything. They just negotiate based on what’s out there, Mr. Hayashi said. I wanted to make it. It changed my life.

Japan is the third richest country in the world, but only about 10 companies have been able to produce unicorn companies. (Compare this to the 600+ unicorns in the US and 300+ unicorns in China.) Its high-tech startup scene is characterized by silos, hardline corporate leaders, and an aging population whose fear of innovation has resurfaced. It has been suppressed for years by risk-averse people. -Future Nation in the digital backwaters.

However, in recent years, more and more people like Hayashi have deviated from the path they expected. Their choices are evidenced by record money flowing into tech startups, new initiatives by the city government to help fledgling entrepreneurs, and tax cuts. Coupled with the behavioral circuit breaker caused by the pandemic, this was a tipping point. Perhaps Japan’s tech scene is finally starting to break free from decades of inertia.

It’s a complete mindset change, said Kenta Iwata, 28, the community manager of the interdisciplinary project Shibuya QWS (Cue and Pronunciation). Launched at the end of 2019 by railway and real estate giant Tokyu Group, his QWS is a groundbreaking concept in Japan. It is an enterprise-supported space that connects employees across large corporations and institutions. His QWS staff like Mr. Iwata help foster those connections and get people talking.

Fifty years ago, Japan was the fastest-growing country, so he says he could have a stable life with just one job. However, if he has one job, he can only meet people from his own company. What we offer is serendipity where like-minded employees may start new companies. QWS wouldn’t have existed five years ago.

According to Hayashi, the pandemic has helped accelerate that change. It’s not uncommon for people to quit their jobs and join startups now, he said. during a pandemic, [people] I’ve started thinking about how I really want to work, starting a side business, or even holding more than one job during my career. Things have opened up.

The vast open-air loft that surrounds us is bustling with activity. Japanese youngsters are chatting and giggling as they pass by, some sitting at long blond wood tables and socializing. The chimes of smartphones and keyboards ring out, and the aroma of curry wafts from the communal kitchen on the second floor.

Japan’s tech startup scene has long been a victim of a kind of lukewarm comfort. Five years ago, I spoke with the late Asian scholar Ezra Vogel, author of the bubble-era bestseller Japan as Number One: Lessons for America. He told me that his Chinese friends were bullish about the economy and overseas plans, while his Japanese friends were afraid of the bland prospects but wanted to stay home. A lifetime’s work, even though it was difficult, was better than uncertainty. Vogel surmised that Japan had become a very livable place. Maybe too comfortable.

But since 2018, funding and down-to-earth, startup-friendly announcements have started to increase. City government-funded initiatives such as Shibuya Startup Support and City Tech Tokyo have helped founders access the local resources they need to launch their companies. The Shibuya Ward government has been particularly active, launching startup visas and building partnerships with innovation consultants like Egg Forward to attract foreign entrepreneurs.

Adjustments to the government’s pension investment fund incentives have led to an influx of public money into venture capital firms, with record inflows in 2022, mostly to tech start-ups. In the same year, investment in the US and Europe fell by 30% and 16%. % Each. Coupled with tax cuts such as those for companies looking to acquire start-ups, these projects add to Japan’s current rapid growth.

(Ambitious but vaguely defined government initiatives, such as the National Digital Agency and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s pledge to increase the number of high-tech startups tenfold in five years, have been met with some skepticism by the industry. there is.)

A big intergenerational event is happening in Japan. But we must find the right balance between the old Japan and the emerging new Japan.

Born in China and raised in the United States, Yang Huang worked as a software engineer in Silicon Valley before moving to Japan six years ago and co-founding Code Chrysalis, a coding bootcamp aimed primarily at corporate clients. . Code Chrysalis aims to fill the shortage of engineers in Japan, which is slowing down software development and forcing Japan to import development talent.

When he moved here, Huang had no illusions that opportunities for entrepreneurial growth were limited in Japan. I told everyone to at least start their careers in the US to learn how to fail, she said. There is no room for error here.

However, recent developments have made her feel more optimistic. Technology-related mergers and acquisitions are on the rise, and graduates from top Japanese universities are finding jobs at startups, she said. It’s become fashionable to join Google, Netflix and Facebook, even if those brands meant little to parents. Code Chrysalis currently has offices in Tokyo’s Tony Motoazabu district and boasts that her technical team is 50% female and 9% non-binary.

A big intergenerational event is happening in Japan, Huang said. But we must find the right balance between the old Japan and the emerging new Japan.

Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in demand for general coding skills from big companies, she said. DX, reskill and agile are all big buzzwords. All major Japanese companies are looking for what to do and have the funds to do it. The startup’s client list now includes Nomura Research Institute and Mercari, the nation’s first unicorn e-commerce site.

People working at Code Chrysalis, a coding bootcamp aimed at filling Japan’s engineer shortage.code chrysalis

Historically, foreign pressure, the Gaiatsu, has forced Japan to change. There is a lot of domestic pressure these days. The unmitigated spiral of demographic decline is already creating severe labor shortages. Estimates show that by 2050 Japan’s population will fall from about 125 million in 2023 to just 97 million. In addition, there is the poor state of Japan’s digital infrastructure. At the peak of the pandemic, it was exposed in the slow and lackluster snail-mail-based vaccine campaign and the large amount of paperwork required to enter the country.

Tomonori Iida talks about that moment as a liquidation to Japan. He leads a program aimed at teaching digital skills to older Japanese employees. The program is run in part by Benesse He Corporation, best known outside of Japan for its innovative, art-driven reinvention of Naoshima.

i think it’s corona[-19] It made me realize how vulnerable we are without digitalization. Many things have come to a standstill or stagnated, Iida said. This is a wake-up call to us and has forced government and business leaders to act immediately.

The Japanese tech scene is finally gaining momentum, and the energy is palpable. But are they really trying to create something new for the world?

The biggest changes in Japan’s tech industry may take five to six years, according to Yuki Shirato, an international finance lawyer who is also an angel investor and has served on the boards of several startups. That’s equivalent to a lifetime in Silicon Valley, but it flies by in a blink of an eye in Japan centuries ago. He said it will take time to overcome language and mental barriers and reluctance to take risks.

Japanese tech start-ups are likely to have different values ​​and goals and will put more emphasis on innovation in areas such as fintech, biotechnology and healthcare, he added. It will also drive the development of more practical, hardware-dependent products such as smart devices.

Japan’s high quality of life has not been lost to entrepreneurs at home and abroad, some questioning their wisdom to move fast and break things in a collapsing world. Some people

Shirato recounted the story of an American friend of the founder, who is based in Tokyo. His son recently suffered a life-threatening injury. In the United States, he said, his son’s medical bills would have exceeded $1 million and his friend’s company would have gone bankrupt. It’s not part of our culture.

Mr. Lin would agree. I think it’s a matter of priorities, he told me minutes before he called an Uber to the airport. If your only goal is to maximize your financial gain, it may be wiser to work abroad for higher wages. However, Japan is a place where society gives and you can give something back.

