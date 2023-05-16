



When Google learned to speak Sorani Kurdish, the company announced it without much ado. The translation team shared the news in a short blog post last May, revealing Sorani along with 23 other languages, including Tui from Ghana and Dogri from northern India. This post focused on our new zero-shot machine translation system and the many native speakers, professors, and linguists who have worked with us.

In the case of the Solani Kurds, much of the work fell to a 31-year-old named Bokan Hassan, or Bokan Jaff, from Halabja. Soft-spoken, he graduated from Sulaymani University in 2014 with a degree in English. However, he continued to work in translation piecemeal as he struggled to find work after his graduation. Neighbors often visited his house for help translating, finding their language not included in most automatic translation platforms.

Sometimes they said, “Why Persian?” Why Arabic? Why English? why french? why spanish? Jaff told Rest of World from his hometown library. They can all be translated, but why can’t the Kurdish solani be translated?

I didn’t reply to them. That’s why I tried to work, he said. His hometown of Halabja, near the Iran-Iraq border, has been the site of one of the world’s most terrifying chemical attacks. On March 16, 1988, Saddam Hussein’s Ba’ath Party forces dropped chemicals on the city as part of a massacre against Kurds, killing about 5,000 civilians. Jaff’s sister died in the attack and his father was seriously injured. This is a particularly egregious example of the oppression faced by the Kurds, who make up the world’s largest nation without its own state.

For years, Jaff has been trying to find ways to get in touch with Google and insist on adding Solani to its translation service. In 2019, he finally made the connection through an Argentinian friend he met online. This friend had already volunteered on his Google crowdsourced project through his home country office. He told his colleagues about Jaff and they introduced him to a team researching the language.

Bokan Jaff, 31, worked with Google to bring Solani to its translation platform.winthrop rogers

Soon, Jaff acted as a bridge between engineers at a US-based tech giant and Kurdistan’s vibrant community of language enthusiasts. They spent countless hours translating Sorani words into other languages, validating other language translations on Google crowdsource, and finally created a beta version of their translation platform. Jaff coordinated with engineers to resolve any Solani-specific language problems and encouraged the participation of local Kurds. Without their work, Google would never have added his Sorani to their translation platform.

Google Translate is not fully automated. Learning a new language requires a great deal of human assistance. The process begins with the system collecting data from the web to help it recognize languages ​​and learn patterns, but until the learned patterns are evaluated by native speakers of that language, the product is ready for general use. will not be Google uses thousands of paid raters around the world to help ensure the quality of other products, including improving search engine results. Raters can also be paid starting at $10 an hour.

Keith Stevens, a former Google engineer who worked with Jaff on the Solani Kurdish project, said volunteer work is especially important for languages ​​with less native speakers. If we have a lot of users who rate things for us, we can use that as a surrogate for what paid raters can do, and then this model is good enough to launch. signal that it is safe enough for Stevens told Rest of World.

In some languages, especially those with few active speakers, it can be difficult to mobilize enough resources to enable the service to translate long, complex sentences with consistent accuracy. But that community already existed for Solani, and had been painstakingly built before Jaff even got in touch with Google.

Sorani (Central Kurdish), spoken by an estimated 8 million people, is one of Iraq’s two official languages, along with Arabic, and is mainly spoken in the northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. The language is also widely spoken in the Kurdish regions of western Iran, although the Iranian government actively suppresses it for official purposes. Unlike Kurmanji (or Northern Kurdish), Solani uses a script that resembles Arabic, making it particularly difficult for algorithms trained on Latin scripts to process. For this practical reason, Kurmanji was released on Google Translate much earlier, in February 2016. When his Sorani beta is ready in May 2021, Jaff sent it to members of his Google Crowdsource Facebook group, which he manages. I said, “If you know English, please send me a message.” About 5,000 users sent messages.

8 million Estimated number of Sorani speakers.

Awadan Osman Ali, who worked in a shop in Halabja and studied English at school, contributed a few hours of translation during the year-long beta testing phase. She had met Jaff many years ago as part of a local youth group, and she knew he was working on the project.

I told him that I love translating. can he join? Ali added to Rest of World that he focused on familiar content to avoid mistakes.Skipped [sentences] It was scientific or medical because I didn’t know much.

Halabja still suffers from underdevelopment today. Youth unemployment is high and many want to move to Europe for better opportunities. They are proud of their Kurdish ethnicity and language, but they know that building a better connection with the world beyond the mountains of their homeland is part of the future. When Google finally started supporting the Solani Kurds, Jaf said Halabja’s response was gratifying, if a little overwhelming.

Local media journalists asked for interviews and politicians requested a meeting to praise his work. He said he received warm congratulations from diplomats at the US Consulate General in Erbil, but what meant most to him was the public reaction. People still stop him at bazaars to take selfies with Mr. Google. Auto mechanics and dentists offered him free services, but he politely declined.

I worked hard because society pushed me to do my own project.

They told me, “You can help us.” we will help you I didn’t do it for this, but they know what I did, Jaf said. I worked hard because society pushed me to do my own project.

Stevens credits the project’s success to the community of Jaff and Solani translators. He said Google engineers wrote code to create websites with products, and we took the data and shoved it inside a magic box, but it was only the He was a member of the actual community.

The success was accompanied by bitterness. The new Sorani translation service was widely available but wholly owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet. The $1.35 trillion company did not pay Jaff and his friends for their work.

Supported by Google [us]But not in an economic sense, Jaff said. I want Google to think about the people who work tirelessly to promote their company, as they rely on volunteers.

Stevens, who has since left Google, also acknowledged that the company could do more to contribute to the communities it benefits from.

ideally should be public [the data] It’s not necessarily wholly owned by Google, as it has an open and permissive license that allows the community to do whatever research they want with it. Stevens said it’s not hidden in a dark vault, adding that it would be even better if the model was open-sourced.

Google did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Sorani’s translation is generally well received, but there are still some bugs to work out. In one particularly sensitive bug, Translate confuses the Kurdistan Democratic Party, one of his ruling parties in Iraqi Kurdistan, with the Kurdistan Workers Party, an extremist organization fighting for Kurdish rights in Turkish Kurdistan. You must to do something before you go on. The two have a bitter rivalry within Kurdish nationalism.

I said [Google] This is very sensitive. Jaff said he wanted the issue to be addressed, adding that the Kurdish authorities understood that the mistake was unintentional.

Still, Jaff is proud of his work. The Kurdish language is repressed in many Kurdish-populated states, so he understands the value of maintaining a live and accessible database of the Kurdish language. For many Kurds, keeping Kurds alive is a form of self-defense.

The library is very important to our country, but it will soon disappear, said Jaff, referring to the books around him. It’s the age of technology. Currently, the Kurdish Sorani language is a world language.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://restofworld.org/2023/google-translate-sorani-kurdish-volunteers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos