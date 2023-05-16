SAP and Google Sign Massive Deal to Build Massive Data Cloud





By accelerating SAP’s transformation into a world-class cloud powerhouse and providing SAP customers with pervasive new access to Google Cloud, the two cloud heavyweights are making it easier for customers to access each vendor’s most valuable asset. We have agreed to create a powerful new data cloud that will make it accessible.

Extending the existing SAP and Google Cloud partnership, this ambitious expansion has at its core:

Vast store of SAP’s richest business data and Google Cloud’s technologically sophisticated data cloud from the world’s leading enterprise applications Google Cloud’s data cloud and its analytics, AI and ML tools, languages ​​at scale model

This powerful combination gives customers access to all their data from SAP systems and other sources, as well as the power to derive new insights from this amazing combination of highly relevant business data and the modern cloud. can create great value for AI solution.

That’s why I call it a “blockbuster” deal because the expanded partnership between SAP and Google Cloud offers customers vast new capabilities and possibilities that neither company could offer alone.

The announcement follows a recent article asking SAP to use this week’s Sapphire event to clarify to customers exactly what its Datasphere offering is and isn’t, “5 ways SAP should succeed with Sapphire.” It also answers some of the questions posed in “Five Key Questions”.

For SAP, this development gives all customers, especially about 20,000 on-premises customers, a reason to keep sticking with SAP rather than moving some or all of their application and data management duties to a very aggressive competitor. add one. data cloud space. SAP is already the world’s largest vendor of enterprise applications and holds a strong position that Salesforce, Oracle and Workday want to disrupt.

SAP solidifies its position in the enterprise app market by enabling customers to seamlessly enter the world of analytics and AI with long-standing and trusted partners, while providing easy access to world-class data management and AI capabilities. I made it possible.

For Google Cloud, the move reiterates its ambition to pursue the innovative partnerships advocated by CEO Thomas Kurian. For example, last week Google Cloud expanded partnerships with three of the world’s largest system integrators to advance enterprise AI. Google Cloud powers enterprise AI through new deals with Deloitte, KPMG and Cognizant.

In announcing the expanded partnership, the CEOs of both companies made unique and insightful comments about the business value they are unlocking for their customers.

From SAP CEO Christian Klein: Integrating SAP systems and data with Google’s data cloud creates a whole new opportunity for companies to extract more value from their complete data footprint. SAP and Google Cloud share a commitment to open data, and our expanded partnership helps break down barriers between data stored in disparate systems, databases, and environments. Our customers benefit not only from the business AI already built into our systems, but also from our integrated data foundation.

From Kurian of Google Cloud: SAP and Google Cloud now offer the most comprehensive and open data cloud, providing the foundation for the future of enterprise AI. Few resources are as critical to digital transformation as data. By deeply integrating SAP software data and systems with our data cloud, customers can take advantage of our analytics capabilities, as well as advanced AI tools and large-scale language models to find new insights in their data. You will be able to.

The companies list six key benefits that a unified data cloud will bring to customers.

A joint solution for sustainability that runs advanced analytics to create trusted insights with Google Cloud’s advanced AI and machine learning (ML) models that simplify the data landscape to access business-critical data in real time. Using SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) globally on Google Cloud

Interested in hearings and platform insights on how solutions like ChatGPT will impact the future of work, customer experience, data strategy and cybersecurity? Make sure you register for the Acceleration Economy’s Generative AI Digital Summit, which is free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://accelerationeconomy.com/cloud-wars/sap-and-google-sign-blockbuster-deal-to-create-massive-data-cloud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos