Google PaLM 2 and OpenAI GPT-4: what’s the difference?





Google announced the next-generation Pathways language model (PaLM 2) at Google I/O 2023 on May 10, 2023. Its new Large Language Model (LLM) boasts significant improvements over its predecessor (PaLM) and is finally poised to take on its biggest rival OpenAI’s GPT-4. increase.

But how much has Google improved? Will PaLM 2 make the difference that Google wants, and more importantly, PaLM with so many similar features? How is 2 different from OpenAI’s GPT-4?

PaLM 2 is packed with new and improved features over its predecessor. One of the unique advantages of PaLM 2 over GPT-4 is the fact that it is available in a smaller size specifically for specific applications with less onboard processing power.

These various sizes have their own smaller models called Gecko, Otter, Bison, and Unicorn, with Gecko being the smallest, followed by Otter, Bison, and finally the largest Unicorn.

Google also claims that WinoGrande and DROP have improved inference performance over GPT-4, although the former was a close second on ARC-C. However, there are significant overall improvements for PaLM and SOTA.

According to Google’s 91-page PaLM 2 research paper, PaLM 2 is also good at math. [PDF]. However, the way Google and OpenAI structure their test results makes it difficult to directly compare the two models. Google also omitted some comparisons because PaLM 2 performed not as well as his GPT-4.

At MMLU, GPT-4 scored 86.4, while PaLM 2 scored 81.2. The same is true for HellaSwag, which scored 95.3 on GPT-4 but only 86.8 on PaLM 2, and ARC-E, which scored 96.3 and 89.7 on GPT-4 and PaLM 2 respectively.

The largest model in the PaLM 2 family is the PaLM 2-L. I don’t know its exact size, but I do know that it’s significantly smaller than his largest PaLM model, but uses more training compute. According to Google, PaLM has 540 billion parameters, so the number of parameters for the “significantly smaller” PaLM 2 should be between 10 billion and 300 billion. Keep in mind that these numbers are just assumptions based on what Google said in his PaLM 2 paper.

If this number is closer to or less than 100 billion, then PaLM 2 is likely to be smaller than GPT-3.5 in terms of parameters. Potentially, he’s impressive given that the sub-100 billion models are evenly matched with GPT-4, and he could outperform GPT-4 in some tasks. GPT-3.5 initially blew everything, including PaLM, out of the water, but PaLM 2 recovered considerably.

Differences between GPT-4 training data and PaLM 2 training data

Google has not disclosed the size of PaLM 2’s training dataset, but the company reports in its research paper that the training dataset for the new LLM is significantly larger. OpenAI took the same approach when he announced GPT-4 and made no claims about the size of the training dataset.

However, Google wanted to focus on a deeper understanding of mathematics, logic, reasoning and science. This means that most of the training data for PaLM 2 focus on the aforementioned topics. In the paper, Google states that the PaLM 2 pre-training corpus consists of multiple sources such as web documents, books, code, mathematics, and conversational data, and is an overall improvement, at least when compared to PaLM. says there is.

Given that the model has been trained in over 100 languages ​​and has improved contextual understanding and translation capabilities, PaLM 2’s conversational skills should be on another level as well.

As far as GPT-4 training data is verified, OpenAI says it used publicly available and licensed data to train the model. The GPT-4 research page states, “This data is web-scale data representing correct and incorrect answers to mathematical problems, weak and strong inferences, self-contradictory and coherent descriptions, and a wide variety of ideologies and ideas. It is a corpus.”

When GPT-4 is queried, various responses are generated, not all of which are relevant to the query. To match user intent, OpenAI fine-tuned model behavior using reinforcement learning with human feedback.

We may not know the exact training data on which either of these models was trained, but we do know that the training intent was very different. We’ll have to wait and see how this difference in training intent differentiates the two models in real deployment.

PaLM 2 and GPT-4 chatbots and services

The first portal to access both LLMs uses their respective chatbots, Bard from PaLM 2 and ChatGPT from GPT-4. That said, GPT-4 is behind ChatGPT Plus’ paywall, and free users can only access his GPT-3.5. Bard, on the other hand, is free for everyone and available in 180 countries.

That’s not to say you can’t access GPT-4 for free. Microsoft’s Bing AI Chat uses his GPT-4 and is completely free and available to everyone, right next to Google’s biggest rival in this space, Bing Search.

At Google I/O 2023, the integration of PaLM 2 and Generative AI will bring AI capabilities to nearly every service the search giant offers, including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail, and more to see what your Google Workspace experience will look like. It was full of announcements about how to improve. Additionally, Google confirmed that PaLM 2 is already integrated into more than 25 Google products, including his Android and YouTube.

In response, Microsoft has already introduced AI capabilities into the Microsoft Office suite of programs and many of its services. For now, you can experience both his LLMs in their own versions of similar services from two of his rival companies facing off in an AI battle.

But since GPT-4 arrived early and Google has been careful to avoid many of the blunders it made with the original Bard, GPT-4 has been a hit with third-party developers, startups, and existing services. capable AI model. We have a list of GPT-4 apps for you to check out.

It’s not that developers won’t switch to PaLM 2, or at least try PaLM 2, but Google needs to catch up with OpenAI on that front. Also, the fact that PaLM 2 is open source, rather than locked into a paid API, means that PaLM 2 may be more widely adopted than GPT-4.

Can PaLM 2 compete with GPT-4?

PaLM 2 is still very new, so there is still no answer as to whether it will support GPT-4. But given all that Google has promised and the aggressive methods Google has decided to use to spread it, PaLM 2 could do his GPT-4 for what it costs. It looks like

However, GPT-4 is still a very capable model, outperforming PaLM2 in a significant number of comparisons, as mentioned earlier. That said, the PaLM 2’s multiple smaller models give it an undeniable edge. Gecko itself is so lightweight that it works on mobile devices even when offline. This means that PaLM 2 can support an entirely different class of products and devices that may have difficulty using GPT-4.

AI competition will intensify

With the launch of PaLM2, the race for AI supremacy has intensified. This is because it could be the first worthy opponent to GPT-4. A new multimodal AI model called “Gemini” is also in training, and Google shows no signs of slowing down here.

