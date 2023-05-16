Will Google deprecate ChatGPT?





A few months ago, everyone worried that Microsoft and ChatGPT would kill Google. But Google is trying to fight back, and today Finshots explains what’s going on.

In February, Google stock lost $100 billion in value in a single day. The company’s AI chatbot, Bard, ended in disastrous results. People realized that there was a gaffe in that answer. And everyone declared that Google had lost the conspiracy.

In fact, today, when you type “Can Google beat?” into the search bar, the first autocomplete prompt is “Can Google beat ChatGPT?”

Well, if you’re a bettor, you might have tipped Microsoft right away. The tech giant invested in ChatGPT (through his parent company, OpenAI) and incorporated it into his own search engine, Bing.

But last week, the tide turned. At his two-hour annual conference at Google, executives used the phrase AI more than 140 times. They literally weave it into every product they own. And people loved it. Google shares soared 8%.

How did Google turn AI’s fortunes around so quickly?

Well, there are some points. But before we get into that, we need to know why Google was late to the party in the first place.

One answer is that Google didn’t want to kill the goose that laid the golden egg talking about search ads.

Here’s how the search works. If you have any questions, just type your question in the box and a bunch of blue links will pop up. Google allowed advertisers to bid on the keyword “insurance”. Those who have paid the most will appear at the top of the list. And since our attention span is short and we don’t want to scroll through multiple links or pages, we usually click something from page 1. Google was a huge search engine, so they made a lot of money this way. In fact, this search advertising revenue accounts for more than 60% of his Google sales. Even the iPhone isn’t that important to Apple. It accounts for about 50% of the company’s revenue.

Now imagine a scenario where you don’t have to click another blue link in your life to get an answer. Just type in your query and get a candid answer that explains everything.

Amazing, isn’t it?

But for Google, this would be a doomsday scenario. That would kill their advertising revenue. No one will click anything anymore, and tech giants won’t be able to charge advertisers for clicks.

So, do you know Google’s “I’m Feeling Lucky” button?

For example, searching for “insurance” led directly to Investopedia articles. No ads, no clicks. This is Google’s version to provide the most relevant and accurate results. And 15 years ago, Google was losing over $100 million in ad revenue a year to this one button, even though only 1% of searches went through this route.

You can imagine an AI-powered search engine killing the golden goose.

But Google wasn’t really drowsy at the wheel. So the current shift in fortunes isn’t all that surprising. Over the past decade, the company has built a strong AI team working on all kinds of things. And in 2021, Google engineers also published a paper discussing how the search engine will become conversational. It’s just that Google likely didn’t address the issue because they wanted to protect their ad sales.

And finally, when Microsoft made a big splash with Bing 2.0, Google panicked. That’s when it went wild and founded an internal group called Magi to harness AI for search.

But maybe Google didn’t need to panic so much.

Because here are your stats. It seems that Bing has not penetrated yet. Apparently, the company’s search market share on desktop has increased by just 0.25% in the last three months. People just haven’t made the switch.

Rather, people seem to prefer getting answers straight from the horse’s mouth. They go directly to his ChatGPT for answers. So if Bings isn’t the real threat, can Google kill ChatGPT itself?

Well, let’s assume you’re looking for the best electric toothbrush right now.

At the moment Google’s search engine throws links and images. Chatbot Bard, on the other hand, provides conversational responses extolling the benefits of various electric brushes. Very similar to ChatGPT. Thus, in many ways, the conventional quest and the bard he exists as two different things. But Google is finally looking to combine the two in some way. Make searches more conversational. That means you no longer have to rely on ChatGPT to talk about your toothbrush. You may be able to find it directly in Google Search.

But what about the persistent threat to Google’s ad search revenue?

Well, Google isn’t completely rethinking search yet. I’m completely addicted to billions of ad search revenue. So it’s a safety net. Looking at the first video, it looks like Google just spits out conversational answers at the top. Makes you feel like you are talking to a friendly stranger. However, you’ll still get tons of clickable links and ads. So you can buy the recommended electric toothbrush directly from Google search.

it wins. you win And probably ChatGPT will lose.

And with AI being introduced into nearly every Google product in the ecosystem, there will no doubt be more use cases for ChatGPT. Daily tasks such as writing emails. Casey Newton writes in the Platformer newsletter:

ChatGPT probably logs more copy and paste operations than any other website in the world. Google abstracts that whole process into a button.

But ideally, you don’t need to visit a dedicated website to use generative AI in the first place. For example, at the moment, many have his ChatGPT create emails and port them to his client of choice. Google is taking an obvious next step. We promise that later this year you’ll be able to ask Gmail to compose emails in the compose window.

After that, we expect ChatGPT to see fewer copy-and-paste operations.

Basically, Google is finally trying to win the AI ​​battle by offering the AI ​​capabilities of existing products that people already love.

But will it really work? What do you think?

