The US tech industry needs China





In some ways, the US economy in the 1970s was much like it is today, with rising inflation, a broadly pessimistic public about the future of the market, and a persistent decline in overall productivity. At that time, economic threats from across the Pacific were also increasing. It wasn’t until the 1970s that fears that Japan might overtake the United States as the world’s economic superpower grew, and threats also came from Japan, the subject of dozens of books and several films. .

Now the competitors are not from Japan, but from China. Still, history has lessons. Japan’s technological innovation and economic growth at that time did not become a great tragedy for the United States. In fact, certain sectors of the United States were so stimulated by the perceived Japanese threat that they eventually collapsed. , dominated the global market by the 1980s and 1990s. China may play a similar role today, not as a feared giant, but as a competitor. It can accelerate the pace of innovation and even bring a boom to the U.S. economy, just as Japan once did.

Today, part of the concern about China’s rise has to do with the uniqueness of its model. It’s a combination of a politically centralized system of power and a rigid decentralized economy, with local governments competing to build their own mini-“Silicon Valleys.” Country. An example of this structure comes from the government of Hefei, a city in eastern China with a population of five million, which already bought BOE Technology Group in 2008 for billions of yuan, or even hundreds of millions of dollars. I grabbed the opportunity to invest. – Contributed to the LCD maker surpassing Samsung to become the world’s largest LCD screen maker. The city is also home to giant projects in quantum computing, backing companies in the space like CIQTEK when private investors didn’t find it commercially viable. Today, Hefei has built the world-famous “Quantum Avenue” and is home to some of the world’s leading quantum companies. The Hefei city government recently rescued EV company Nio from near bankruptcy by coordinating the entire supply chain, from battery makers to manufacturers. Within a year of this supply chain effort, Nio’s production increased by 81% and his market value increased from $4 billion to his $100 billion.

Provided by: Penguin Random House

Hefei is not the only city making this move. Second-tier cities such as Shenzhen, Wuhan, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Tianjin each have their own focus areas, such as self-driving cars, AI, semiconductor design and manufacturing. Each city has its own unique approach to helping companies arrange loans, attract talent and build free business hubs.

These efforts and approaches help distribute talent and wealth. China’s unicorns are second only to the United States in terms of number, and are spread across China rather than concentrated in coastal cities like in the United States. By the end of 2022, these municipal-level government funds will reach 1,500, with a total of 2.7 trillion yuan (about $340 billion) of his investment in enterprises. U.S. cities and local governments have also given subsidies to businesses, but not on this scale, with Houston providing $15 million in subsidies to help small businesses in the midst of COVID-19. Like giving money, it’s usually a response to a crisis. -19 Pandemic.

Many in the United States look at China’s phenomenal rise with amazement, which again reflects how Japan was viewed in the 1970s and ’80s. A breakthrough moment came in the late 1970s when the Japanese semiconductor industry began to leap ahead of the United States, even though the United States is the birthplace of microchips.

The U.S. reaction then didn’t look much like a skirmish with China today. He raised tariffs on Japanese products by 100%, introduced voluntary export restrictions, and sued Japanese manufacturers for patent infringement.

But more importantly and enduringly, the reaction from the United States was not purely negative. Both U.S. companies and the U.S. government have drawn inspiration from Japan’s novel innovation ecosystem, which integrates national laboratories and universities with industry. Japan’s rise prompted the United States to pass the Stevenson-Weidler Innovation Act in 1980, promoting collaboration between industry and researchers in national laboratories and academia. In the same year, the Bayh-Dole Act and the Small Business Patent Act encouraged professors to obtain patents and universities to license breakthrough technologies, actively transferring technology from the Ivory Tower to private industry. was promoted. As a result of these changes, productivity growth skyrocketed from the 1990s to his 2000s, thanks to lab-developed innovations such as the world wide web, digital cameras, and smartphones.

A modern parallel to the U.S. leapfrogging its own industry is happening in China, which has had an outright monopoly on solar panel manufacturing for more than a decade and is now the biggest player in the electric vehicle market. These two industries were pioneered in the United States. . There are many lessons from the past here, too. In the 1980s, American companies embraced aspects of Japanese manufacturing and aggressively innovated with competitors across the Pacific. These changes have resulted in improved manufacturing capabilities. American companies focused on a narrower range of products to differentiate themselves. Microchips have become faster, better and cheaper. By the mid-1990s, US companies dominated markets such as microcomponents, with a 72% market share. Much of the world today, where chips are used in everything from coffee makers to automobiles, is due to fierce competition and technological innovation between Japan and the United States during this period.

This is essentially why this moment in the China-US rivalry is so important. Not just because it leads to more innovation by these countries, but because ultimately this kind of competition benefits consumers around the world. that’s all. We see this first hand in solar power. The cost of photovoltaic panels has dropped by 80% since 2010. It is currently the cheapest source of energy in the world. This can also be seen in the ongoing competition between Chinese EV maker BYD and US-based Tesla, which has resulted in more affordable and higher quality cars. We see it in Big Tech as well. Facebook takes inspiration from his WeChat payment options for chat features, and Amazon’s Prime Day mirrors China’s Singles Day. China’s new “Juguo” government management system takes a whole-of-state approach, drawing inspiration from both Japan’s integrated system of public universities and private companies, as well as extensive government projects in the United States. there is It brought world-changing results, such as the Apollo and Manhattan Projects. Rather than turning away from China or forcing China to turn away from the United States, evidence and history show that greater competition leads to greater innovation and, inevitably, more growth.

It’s not that China and the US aren’t already cooperating. In fact, these two countries have the most national research publications on AI than any other two countries (the US and UK are the second most productive). There are a lot of good models for cooperative competition happening right in this space. It’s a pivotal moment as the world embarks on a green transition. For example, the German government is beefing up its battery manufacturing sector, building on Chinese technology. Major automakers such as Ford and Toyota are investing in Chinese electric car companies to incorporate Chinese technology into their vehicles and bring the technology to markets in the United States, Japan and Europe. Tesla has chosen Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), which has a factory in Germany.

Countries that choose to develop their own technology may experience slower technological progress. The lesson of the past is to learn from competitors, face the situation, and innovate to win, rather than running away from international competition or giving up in certain areas.

Based on The New China Playbook by Keyu Jin, published by Viking, a publisher of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2023 by Keyu Jin.

