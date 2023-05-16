Google Announces AI Beast (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Prikhodov

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), also known as Google, was a latecomer to launching AI chat, but big investments to date have seen the company quickly become a beast in the space. I have. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) caught the tech giant off guard with its heavy investment in OpenAI following the launch of ChatGPT, but Alphabet is building AI into search and launching new AI tools to rapidly is returning to a dominant position. Despite the recent market focus on bullish theories, my investment theory is still super bullish on equities.

Source: Finviz

AI gains momentum

Anyone who listened to last week’s Google I/O developer conference quickly learned that the tech giant is a leader in AI. The company was caught off guard by Microsoft’s rapid launch of generative AI chat, but Google is already developing a ton of AI tools, and the company is now rapidly incorporating them into its various tools.

The most important feature is how Google incorporates generative AI experiences into search. As expected, the search giant is embedding her AI technology as a search feature, allowing users to choose the best option.

Google is enhancing what is already a strong presence in the search space. According to Statcounter data, the company has only gained market share from search in recent months.

Back in November when ChatGPT was launched, Google had a 92.2% global search market share. The company’s profit margin as of April 2023 was 92.6%, up from 92.1% in April last year.

Source: Statistics Counter

Data shows that the launch of ChatGPT and its integration into Bing has had no impact on search market share. In fact, Bing’s market share has fallen by 0.23 percentage points since April last year.

According to this data source, Microsoft’s market share was only 3.0% as of April 2022, and its share has shrunk over the past year. In his third-quarter 2023 earnings call in late April, Microsoft claimed that his Bing search revenue increased by 10%, but market data doesn’t support this view.

At its developer conference, Google released a slew of updates that allow it to build generative AI into existing products such as Cloud, Workspaces, Docs, Maps and Photos. Many of these products have over a billion users, and Google has the potential to use his AI to monetize those users at much higher levels.

Source: 01 Core

Key examples of features under development in Bard, Google’s generated AI chat, include:

Google Lens integration for image recognition Google Maps integration for location visualization Spreadsheet integration for detailed spreadsheets via text prompts Gmail integration for composing full emails Google Photos Added an AI-assisted Magic Editor to

Google didn’t seem ready for prime time when Microsoft and OpenAI caught this AI beast off guard, but now it looks like the company is ready to throw in a whole suite of tools. In addition to these generative AI tools, Google is launching tools and APIs for developers to build large-scale language models such as his PaLM.

still cheap

Google recovered from a 52-week low of $83 to $117. The stock is up an incredible 41% from its lows, but the tech giant is still close to its highs and very cheap.

Consensus EPS expectations trended upwards throughout the year. Google has already laid off 12,000 employees and the CEO has targeted a 20% efficiency gain.

EPS forecasts for 2024 now stand at $6.24, after the search giant reported revenue nearly $1 billion higher than analyst estimates in the first quarter. Analysts now expect sales to rebound toward 10% growth next year after stalling in late 2022 when the advertising market faltered.

Data from YCharts

The company’s stock is only trading at 18.9 times the consensus EPS estimate. Google’s stock price is very cheap at this level, considering that the company’s efficiencies will increase its target growth rate to 15% or more over the next few years.

Please note that Google estimates are based on GAAP. While the company has cut its stock-based compensation costs, partly because of a reduced workforce, some estimates still suggest that SBC would reduce EPS by $1.30 per share annually.

Using the 2024 EPS estimate of $7.54, we can see how cheap the stock actually is. Google’s transaction price is only 15.5 times his latest figure, and the tech giant’s net cash balance is his $100 billion, making the enterprise-value multiple even lower.

remove

The bottom line for investors is that Google reminded the world why the company is an AI beast. The tech giant is so far ahead in his AI research that it’s only a matter of time before it introduces generative AI into its flagship product with over a billion users and whether Google has the technology. was not a problem.

Alphabet shares remain unusually cheap, but investors may want to buy some bears after last week’s big rally.

