Self-driving buses start taking passengers for the first time in the UK





At last week’s demonstration, bus drivers drove their buses as normal until they reached a pre-determined point on the Edinburgh Forth Road Bridge. A light ding signaled to passengers that the driver, Stephen Matthew, had switched on the autopilot.

Then he carefully floated his hands over the steering wheel, poised to wrest control of the bus from the computerized driver in the event of an accident.

From a few feet away, it looked like Matthew was still driving the bus. When he took a closer look, it became clear that his arm was not moving with the handle.

Matthew, 47, the operations supervisor, told NBC News that he thinks the technology is great. It stays in its lane and brakes when it senses other traffic. The only thing you have to worry about is other drivers not knowing what they are going to do.

Even if Matthew had total faith in the technology, his presence at the wheel was reassuring as the bus zipped over the giant bridge at 80 mph. Experts say the bus might need Matthew not to protect humans from the technology’s flaws, but to backstop it from the flaws of human drivers and pedestrians.

Safety driver Stephen Mathew switches the bus to autopilot to cross the Forth Road Bridge at Queensferry Crossing.Bryony Thorden/NBC News

The biggest barrier to self-driving cars is how they interact with people, especially in urban environments where people make their own decisions, says Professor of Information Studies at the University of Edinburgh, who has been directly involved in the development of self-driving cars. said Ram Murthy, 48, who has not. bus project.

Human drivers will always extend the rules just a little bit so they can cooperate and ride with each other, he said. With just self-driving cars on the roads, the technology would work almost perfectly and car crashes and fatalities would plummet, Murthy added.

But even if human frailties contributed to technical errors, the public has reason to be skeptical.

According to the Associated Press, the Inter-American Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported nearly 400 crashes over a 10-month period last year involving vehicles with partially automated driver assistance systems, including 273 Tesla vehicles. It was reported that the case was also included.

NHTSA warns that such figures should not be used to compare the safety of different automakers, as the data are not weighted by the number of vehicles using each manufacturer’s system or by the miles traveled by the vehicles. bottom.

And earlier this year, regulators recalled more than 363,000 cars with fully self-driving systems, saying Tesla didn’t always comply with road safety rules and could cause crashes. asked to do. Tesla has challenged the regulator’s decision, even though the company complied with the recall.

Stagecoach officials and researchers at Fusion Processing, the company that innovated the CAVStar self-driving system, admit that the so-called CAVForth bus project is still a test, even if the bus route is real. It’s part of a project funded in part by the UK Government’s Center for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, with local transport authorities and he’s also two universities.

A self-driving bus drives over the Forth Road Bridge between Edinburgh and Fife, Scotland.Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Organizers hope the technology will ultimately reduce human error, leading to fewer road accidents and fatalities. The organizers also hope to cut costs by reducing the need for human drivers, thereby making the bus system more accessible to smaller towns and cities that currently cannot afford public transport.

Each bus contains about 20 sensors, cameras, radars, and an advanced global positioning system linked to satellites.

Fusion says the bus traverses a 14-mile route every 30 minutes, which includes a variety of complex traffic maneuvers such as roundabouts, traffic lights and highway lane changes.

Fusions CEO Jim Hutchinson said cautious passengers should remember that computers are superior to human drivers. Self-driving drivers don’t need to check blind spots and are free of distractions. The sensor never blinks.

While the service is still in its stages, Fusion and Stagecoach officials say the buses were only put on the road after extensive testing, and the buses have endured 10 years of research and development and more than 1.1 million miles of testing.

If the trial goes well, organizers hope to roll out similar technology to four other UK cities, possibly by the end of the year. The various companies and government agencies backing the project hope that wider adoption will spur changes in regulations and laws that could eventually lead to a truly driverless bus route. .

Hutchinson said he still understands the need to get the public to work with us on this issue. So I think there is still work to be done on that front. But as you know, the technology is already ready.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/self-driving-bus-starts-taking-passengers-uk-first-rcna84386 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos