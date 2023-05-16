How to prevent world domination by a hybrid of quantum and AI





The 21st century is the quantum age. However, it will be years before a universal quantum computer becomes a reality. Hybrid emulations that exploit quantum phenomena on classical hardware are already hitting the market both domestically and internationally.

While preserving the freedom we know in the free world, the liberal democratic values ​​we must adhere to as we develop quantum technology (QT) responsibly go far beyond basic human rights. Contrast with technology that may be used by regimes that disrespect

The free world upholds democratic values ​​in any race for technological supremacy, in addition to the survival importance of working together on a range of issues such as climate change, equal opportunity, and stopping AI takeover. There must be.

As quantum AI hybrids become more prevalent, business and government leaders should seize the opportunity to engage research and innovation experts to establish ethical standards, accountability, and responsible technical frameworks for quantum solutions, including quantum ones. You need to connect with people in general as well. – Classic synergy.

Any major technological advance raises important considerations of justice, benefit, and risk. The enormity and rapidity of progress in QT support, and its unusually counterintuitive nature, make some of these concerns particularly important and urgent.

Real-world interactions between quantum and classical computing are in quantum chemistry and spectroscopy, quantum biology, novel drug discovery, quantum minerals and mining, novel materials for aerospace engineering, logistics optimization problems, clean energy , and the weather forecast. Significant business opportunities await in these areas.

But quantum computing poses equally immediate threats, the most widely understood of which may be the threats to cybersecurity and data privacy that are currently being implemented.

Stakeholders around the world are currently considering how to balance the expected benefits of QT with its risks and threats. Many companies are considering existing Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) principles. Its four main pillars are Responsiveness, Comprehensiveness, Recursiveness and Predictiveness. The report argues that scientific and technological progress should focus as much on social norms and ethical values, environmental sustainability and public participation as on scientific brilliance and economic gain. . This encourages the incorporation of social concerns throughout the R&D innovation adoption process, from initial research to distribution and use of findings.

In this context, a Stanford-led interdisciplinary research group composed of scholars in law, data science, theoretical physics, philosophy and ethics, social sciences, materials science and engineering, and innovation policy proposed a new guide to research and development. proposed.

This guide, Responsible Quantum Technology (RQT), aims to proactively manage QT towards equitable outcomes, mitigate risks, and encourage interdisciplinary approaches to quantum research and development. It incorporates key principles of responsiveness, inclusiveness, reflexivity and predictability, along with ethical, legal, socioeconomic and policy implications. The aim is to ensure that research and innovation efforts meet society’s expectations and improve the well-being of the planet.

The RQT framework provides policy makers with a foundation for designing timely regulatory interventions that promote responsible quantum innovation to protect the rights of citizens and the safe opportunities missed in AI and nanotechnology. may provide. Such norms, standards and regulations must be consistent with a liberal democratic vision of a free world based on civil liberties, human rights and the rule of law.

In a second paper, the same research group arrived at 10 principles for responsible quantum innovation, with the ultimate goal of protecting, engaging, and advancing quantum technology, society, and humanity. Under their guidance, a technology impact assessment tool that monitors, validates, and audits quantum applications throughout their lifecycle with appropriate RQT benchmark metrics will complement stringent legislation, including certification, and help anticipate problems.

The timing of interventions in new general-purpose technologies is difficult. This is known as Collingridge’s dilemma: between the conception of a technology and its implementation, it is nearly impossible to get the right kind of regulatory intervention at the right time. Ideally, we would build a system that fosters rapid progress while addressing the underlying concerns of the precautionary principle.

The key to protecting society in the advancement of quantum technology is to stay ahead of the curve. In a thriving values-based quantum ecosystem, a triple helix of industry, academia and government will focus on public-private partnerships to nurture tomorrow’s quantum talent, and a vibrant quantum AI ecosystem will provide strong strengths in areas such as: We need to be able to produce national champions. We focus on and invest in the Sustainable Development Goals while providing capabilities such as computing, sensing, simulation and communication.

The nuclear industry has taught us that just because a technological possibility exists doesn’t always justify pursuing it.

Significant promises and dangers exist in both the nuclear and quantum realms, many intersected by geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic unpredictability. The myriad of industrial hazards require the adoption of modern system safety engineering approaches rather than relying on reductionist risk assessment tools that are not suitable for risk analysis of complex systems due to their inability to handle the nature of the urgency. is shown.

Multidisciplinary embedded responsible quantum technologies offer significant competitive advantage and exponential innovation potential.

Responsible quantum technology adoption, in a culture of openness, trust and mutual understanding, enables us to keep our eyes wide open and proactively move towards beneficial global social outcomes.

Mauritz Kop is a Fellow and Visiting Quantum Scientist and Legal Scholar at Stanford University, Director of AIRecht.nl, and General Counsel for Daiki, a company committed to building the future of trustworthy AI. VivekWadhwa is an academic, entrepreneur and author. His book From Incremental to Exponential explains how large companies can look to the future and rethink innovation. The authors thank John Harvey for excellent editorial assistance.

Opinions expressed in commentary articles on Fortune.com are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

