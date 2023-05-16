The best stage for semiconductor and cleantech startups





Final call!Application for the 2nd Tech Innovation Excellence Award (TIE Award)

Taipei, Taiwan –News Direct– Taipei Computer Association

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Media OutReach – May 16, 2023 – The application deadline for the 2nd Annual Tech Innovation Excellence Award (TIE Award) is fast approaching. This prestigious national-level award aims to recognize startups that have made outstanding achievements in the field of technological innovation. Hosted by the National Council for Science and Technology, the TIE Award is a highly prestigious business and technology competition. The 2nd TIE Awards offers substantial prize money and excellent opportunities for business collaboration, encouraging international technology start-ups to establish their presence in Taiwan. Winners will receive a variety of generous rewards and honors, including extensive industry resources, business matching opportunities, international exposure, and increased visibility.

Tech Innovation Excellence Award Success Recap: Global Innovation, Value Creation and Connectivity

Looking back at the inaugural TIE Awards, it was an amazing success. Nearly 120 teams representing 25 countries around the world submitted applications, demonstrating their interest in the semiconductor and related technology industries. Winners stood out based on criteria such as innovation, value creation and local connectivity. In addition to the prize money, they also won marketing resources at his TIE Expo nationally and internationally. The winning teams from countries such as the UK, Germany, Japan, the United States and Chile have since partnered with many corporate partners, with the German team NanoWired establishing an R&D center in Taiwan after partnering with more than 50 companies. bottom.

Based on the evaluation criteria of the fusion of semiconductors and zero emissions, the winner will acquire abundant management resources

In line with the national goal of technology development, this year’s edition incorporates the global environmental issue of ‘zero emissions’ alongside the famous ‘semiconductor’ industry as a theme. Winners of the 2nd Annual Tech Innovation Excellence Award will not only receive a top cash prize of US$30,000, but will also gain access to many valuable resources. They will receive allowances to visit Taiwan and have the opportunity to interact and collaborate with global academic institutions and leading companies on international platforms such as the TIE Expo. In addition, we will have the opportunity to participate in Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) to maximize the resources and opportunities provided by these platforms to promote cooperative technical exchanges.

Taiwan warmly welcomes all eligible technology startups to participate in the 2nd TIE Award, showcase and exchange innovative projects. This award provides participants with a platform to showcase and promote their excellent projects, and supports companies in their commercialization and market expansion in Asia.

The application period for the TIE Awards will soon close at the end of May. Register now for the TIE Awards!

Tech Innovation Excellence Award (TIE Award) Application Information:

– Application deadline: May 31, 2023

– TIE Awards Website:

https://www.futuretech.org.tw/futuretech/index.php?action=tieaward&web_lang=en-us?utm_source=media_outreach&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=tie_award

Taipei Computer Association

Taipei Computer Association (TCA) is a leading industry association dedicated to promoting the development and advancement of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in Taipei, Taiwan. With a rich history spanning decades, TCA serves as an important platform for facilitating collaboration, driving innovation, and facilitating business opportunities within the technology industry.

contact details

Taipei Computer Association

Annette Wu, +866-2-2577-4249 #312

[email protected]

