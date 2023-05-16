China’s scientific and technological development has made great progress in the past decade





Science and technology expert Jiang Wenqing (L2) conducts an experiment in his laboratory in Nanping, eastern China’s Fujian province, May 27, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING–Over the past decade, China’s scientific and technological strength has grown alongside the development of its economic strength, becoming the driving force behind China’s modernization, according to a press conference on Monday.

At a press conference at the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, Vice Minister of Science and Technology Wu Zhaohui said that China’s scientific and technological strength and global influence in innovation have been greatly enhanced.

Chinese society’s R&D investment has tripled from 1 trillion yuan (about $144 billion) in 2012 to 3 trillion yuan in 2022, according to Wu.

In terms of the quantity and quality of scientific research talents, China has been the world’s No. 1 for many years, he said.

According to annual statistics published by the China Institute of Science and Technology Information under the Ministry of Science and Technology, as of September 2022, there will be 1,808 “hot papers” in China, accounting for 41.7% of the world total, ranking first in the world. ing. .

Featured papers are papers published in the last two years and cited enough times in the last two months to rank in the top 0.1% of comparable papers.

Wu said China’s scientific and technological innovation has boosted the country’s industrial transformation and development, and its ability to achieve high-quality development has greatly improved.

The value of technology contract transactions in China is relatively large, rising from 600 billion yuan in 2012 to 4.8 trillion yuan in 2022, Wu said.

Over the past decade, China has made great achievements in scientific research, including the development of quantum information, nuclear technology, and AI technology. These technologies have not only created and promoted the development of strategic emerging industries, but also accelerated the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries.

The 2023 Zhongguancun Forum will focus on cutting-edge technologies and future industries, showcasing the latest technological advances in the fields of metaverse, AI, quantum information, brain science, and cell and gene therapy, said Beijing Vice Mayor Yu. Yingjie said. . Many advanced technological achievements will be unveiled for the first time at the Forum’s exhibition.

The ability of China’s science and technology services to improve people’s lives and meet the needs of people seeking a better life has greatly improved.

Science and technology are important guarantees of food security. According to Wu, the contribution rate of agricultural science and technology has increased from 53% ten years ago to 62% in 2022. ”.

Science and technology innovation drives smart medicine and the development of new drugs. Internet hospitals allow for a more balanced allocation of medical resources.

In recent years, many cancer drugs developed in China have been listed, and the five-year cancer survival rate in China has risen from 30% to 40%, Wu said.

The 2023 Zhongguancun Forum will be held in Beijing from May 25 to 30. Themed “Open Cooperation for a Shared Future”, the forum will include conferences, exhibitions, presentations of research results, competitions in cutting-edge fields, and technology trading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202305/16/WS64633298a310b6054fad3434.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos