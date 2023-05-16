Load data from other Google and Google Cloud services | BigQuery





You can use various Google Cloud services to load your data into BigQuery, where you can perform further analysis. These services typically require you to initiate an export job from the service’s respective console or API. When enabled, data is loaded into BigQuery according to the periodicity defined in the service’s export jobs. Some export jobs run in real time, while others provide batch data loads.

For Google Cloud databases and services such as Google Drive and Google Sheets, data queries originate from BigQuery. For more information, see External Data Sources.

If your service is not listed, you may still be able to export data from it, but this may require the use of additional features. For more information on how to set up custom exports or create load jobs and queries from BigQuery, see Alternatives to Service Exports.

Cloud services that support data export

A carbon footprint export retrieves the total estimated greenhouse gas emissions associated with the use of covered Google Cloud services for the selected billing account.

You can export your carbon footprint data to BigQuery to perform data analysis or create custom dashboards and reports.

To set up carbon footprint data export, see Carbon Footprint Export.

Chronicle

Chronicle Security logs can be exported to BigQuery for additional data joining and analysis.

To set up Chronicle security log export, contact Chronicle support to set it up.

cloud asset inventory

Cloud Asset Inventory allows you to export organization, folder, and project asset metadata to BigQuery tables and perform data analytics on your inventory.

To set up export of Cloud Asset Inventory data, see Export to BigQuery.

cloud billing

Exporting Cloud Billing to BigQuery allows you to automatically export your detailed Google Cloud billing data, including usage, cost estimates, and billing data, throughout the day.

Timing matters. To access a more comprehensive set of billing data for your analytical needs, we recommend enabling export of Cloud Billing data to BigQuery at the same time you create your Cloud Billing account.

To set up export of Cloud Billing data, see Export Cloud Billing Data to BigQuery.

cloud logging

You can route logs from Cloud Logging to BigQuery tables for additional analysis and joins. For Google Cloud services, log data is available for querying approximately one minute after it is generated.

To use BigQuery as part of Log Analytics, see Log Analytics.

To configure Cloud Logging data exports, see Routing logs to supported sinks.

Contact Center AI Insights

Contact Center AI Insights allows you to export your Contact Center AI Insights conversation and analytics data to BigQuery so you can run your own raw queries.

To configure export of Contact Center AI Insights data, see Exporting Conversations to BigQuery.

Dialogflow CX

Dialogflow CX generates logs of conversations between agents and customers.

To configure exporting conversations from Dialogflow CX, see Exporting Interaction Logs to BigQuery.

fire base

Firebase includes a number of analytics exports that you can send to BigQuery. These include:

Analytics Cloud Messaging Crashlytics Performance Monitoring A/B Testing Remote Configuration Personalization

To configure Firebase data export, see Export project data to BigQuery.

Google Analytics4

For information on how to export session data from Google Analytics 4 Reporting View to BigQuery, see BigQuery Export in the Analytics Help Center. Once your Google Analytics 4 data is in BigQuery, you can query it using GoogleSQL.

Google Analytics 360

For information on how to export session data from the Google Analytics 360 reporting view to BigQuery, see BigQuery Export in the Analytics Help Center. Once your Google Analytics 360 data is in BigQuery, you can query it using GoogleSQL.

For examples of querying Analytics data in BigQuery, see the BigQuery Cookbook in Analytics Help.

Google Search Console data

Schedule daily exports of your Google Search Console performance data to BigQuery so you can run complex queries on the data.

To set up data export, see About bulk data export of Search Console data to BigQuery.

Vertex AI Batch Prediction

Vertex AI Batch Prediction creates a set of predictions based on the inputs to your model. These results can be stored in BigQuery for further analysis and joins.

To configure the export of batch prediction results, see Batch Prediction and Getting Explanations.

Vertex AI Prediction

Vertex AI Predictions can be used to store prediction results from online endpoints in BigQuery for additional analysis.

To configure model prediction integration with BigQuery, see Online prediction logs.

what’s next

