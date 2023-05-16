For the first time since 2008, the number of Israeli tech workers fell





A new report analyzing 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 by the Israel Innovation Agency and the SNPI Policy Institute shows a sharp decline in demand for tech talent. According to the 2022-2023 Human Capital Report, which includes a survey of 305 tech companies, Israel’s high-tech sector workforce will grow by just 7.4% in 2022, down significantly from 12% in 2021. The number of open positions has been halved: 17,000 by the end of the year, compared to about 33,000 in April 2022.

The report also found an increase in layoffs and a decrease in turnover rates. The unemployment rate in the second half of 2022 was 4.4%, an increase of about 70% compared to the same period in 2021 (2.6%). However, this rate is similar to the multi-year average. In the second half of 2022, the voluntary turnover rate was 4.7%, down from 10.1% in the previous year. This rate is also similar to the multi-year average.

Overall, the high-tech industry grew at around 1.3%, a dramatically lower rate than the previous year. Last quarter it was down 0.2%, meaning the number of tech workers fell for the first time since 2008 (minus a quarter of unpaid leave during the COVID-19 pandemic).

As in previous crises, small businesses have been hit hardest. The report found that 70% of companies with 10 or fewer employees, mostly start-ups, have either remained stable or are cutting headcount. Stability, especially contraction, often indicates operational difficulties for these companies, most of which are in a state of growth or decline.

The report also found an increase in the relative proportion of R&D employees and a decrease in support staff. Companies with 50 or more employees, which are the primary employers of non-R&D employees, have reduced the number of non-R&D employees. It suggests that companies are prioritizing retention of core R&D staff. One in three of his medium-sized companies and one in five of the large companies are laying off only non-R&D employees.

“Since the fourth quarter of 2022, we have seen a sharp decline in Israel’s high-tech industry,” said Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Agency. The Nasdaq has plummeted over the past year, capital raising has plummeted, and employment has followed suit. The downward trend will continue in the coming quarters as well. Tech companies report continued layoffs, drastic cuts in hiring, and no pay increases. ”

Interestingly, the report shows an increase in the relative proportion of young employees in R&D positions. Many companies seem to have chosen to continue development work with inexperienced employees, even if it means less productivity. In the second half, the proportion of young employees in R&D positions increased for both general employees and R&D employees.

“As an employer in 2021, I knew my subordinate employers would need a lot of resources for training and after six months someone else would take them away,” Binh added. “However, the turnover rate has dropped from a level of 13% to a level of 4% last year, and it is worth training juniors because they are less likely to quit. , you can acquire employees at a lower cost.”Leave. “

Uli Gabai, CEO of the SNPI Policy Institute, said: Over the past few months, we have foretold the alarming combination of effects of the global recession on Israel’s high-tech industry. However, it is clearly evident in this report, along with the political implications. and social unrest in Israel. This combination has resulted in companies halting hiring, delaying salary updates, and increasing employee layoffs. There are concerns that if this negative trend continues, the attractiveness and leadership of Israel’s high-tech industry will be jeopardized. Human capital is the engine of Israel’s technological leadership, and unlike other ecosystems that draw talent from around the world, Israel’s high-tech relies almost entirely on local talent and educational institutions. While we hope the storm we are currently experiencing will come to an imminent end, we must do everything in our power to preserve the human capital within Israel.

