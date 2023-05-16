Apple announces new accessibility features like custom text-to-speech voices





Apple today previewed a series of new features that improve cognitive, visual and speech accessibility. These tools are coming to his iPhone, iPad, and Mac later this year. A firm leader in mainstream tech accessibility, Apple emphasizes that these tools are built on feedback from the disability community.

Assistive Access is coming soon to iOS and iPadOS and is designed for people with cognitive disabilities. Assistive Access streamlines her iPhone and iPad interface, with a particular focus on making it easier to talk to loved ones, share photos, and listen to music. For example, the Phone app and the FaceTime app are merged into one.

The design is also easier to understand by simplifying the screen by incorporating larger icons, better contrast, and clearer text labels. However, users can customize these visual features to their liking, and those settings will be reflected across all apps compatible with Assistive Access.

As part of existing magnifier tools, blind and low-vision users can already use their mobile phones to find nearby doors, people, or signs. Now Apple is introducing a feature called Point and Speak. This feature uses the device’s camera and LiDAR scanner to enable blind people to interact with physical objects with multiple text labels.

So if a visually impaired user wants to heat up some food in the microwave, they can use Point and Speak to distinguish between the ‘popcorn’, ‘pizza’ and ‘power level’ buttons. When the device identifies this text, it reads it out loud. Point and Speak is available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Cantonese, Korean, Japanese, and Ukrainian.

One of the most interesting features is Personal Voice, which creates an automated voice that looks like you instead of Siri. This tool is designed for people who are at risk of losing their ability to speak due to conditions such as ALS. To generate a personal voice, the user must spend approximately 15 minutes reading a randomly selected text prompt clearly into the microphone. Using machine learning, the audio is then processed locally on his iPhone, iPad, or Mac to create a personal voice. This sounds similar to what Acapela is doing with its “my own voice” service, which works in concert with other assistive devices.

It’s easy to see how dangerous a repository of proprietary, highly trained text-to-speech models might be in the wrong hands. But according to Apple, this custom voice data is never shared with anyone, not even his own Apple. In fact, Apple says it won’t even tie an individual’s voice to his Apple ID because some households may share logins. Instead, users must opt-in if they want their personal voice created on their Mac to be accessible on their iPhone, or vice versa.

At launch, Personal Voice is only available to English speakers and can only be created on devices with Apple silicon.

Whether you’re speaking as Siri or an AI voice twin, Apple makes it easy for people who don’t speak a language to communicate. Live Speech, available on Apple devices, lets you type what you want to say and say it out loud. This tool is readily available on your lock screen, but you can also use it with other apps like FaceTime. Additionally, if your users need to repeat the same phrases frequently (for example, recurring coffee orders), you can save preset phrases within Live Speech.

Apple’s existing speech-to-text tools have also been upgraded. Voice Control now includes phonetic text editing, making it easier for voice typing users to quickly correct mistakes. So if you see a computer transcribe “great” and you meant to say “gray,” it’s easier to correct. This feature “Voice suggestions” is currently available in English, Spanish, French and German.

These accessibility features will roll out to various Apple products this year. As for existing products, Apple will expand access to SignTime to Germany, Italy, Spain and South Korea on Thursday. SignTime provides on-demand sign language interpreters for Apple Store and Apple Support customers.

