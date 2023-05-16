EU approves $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal with Microsoft, rare win





The European Union on Monday approved Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of game company Activision Blizzard. It was a rare win for a company that has been hit hard by U.S. regulators and embroiled in a global battle to complete one of the biggest acquisitions in tech industry history. and England.

Microsoft, the maker of the popular Xbox game console, has agreed to concede to get the go-ahead from the European Commission, which has traditionally been aggressive about mergers and acquisitions of US tech companies. . Under an agreement with the European Union, Microsoft plans to license popular his Activision games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft to other cloud streaming his providers for free.

The European Commission said in a news release on Monday that these concessions would give the tech giants an unfair advantage in the nascent cloud gaming market, where players can stream games to their computers and consoles. He said the concerns were fully addressed.

Microsoft has announced plans to acquire the popular game maker as regulators around the world promise a tougher stance on the rise of a handful of tech companies. Microsoft has pledged to counter moves by the US Federal Trade Commission and UK competition regulators to block the deal.

These challenges suggest a broader effort among regulators to stop tech companies from swallowing smaller competitors to cripple competition in emerging markets. Cloud gaming is just one part of the video game industry, but it is expected to grow exponentially as internet connectivity, data centers and technological capabilities improve.

In a tweet, the UK Competition and Markets Authority warned that cloud gaming must continue as a free and competitive market, and said it supported its decision.

Microsoft’s proposal, approved today by the European Commission, will allow Microsoft to set the terms of the market for the next decade, the regulator said.

The European Commission’s decision could bolster attempts by companies to appeal against the CMA and FTC’s efforts to block the deal, but in the UK, where courts rarely reverse such decisions, These efforts face a grim outlook.

In the U.S., courts have given relatively narrow interpretations of competition law and rejected similar claims, such as the FTC lawsuit alleging that Metas’ acquisition of Withinn stifled competition in the nascent virtual reality market. Facing better prospects. An administrative law judge is scheduled to hold a hearing in August on the FTC’s lawsuit to block the deal. The FTC declined to comment.

Both Microsoft and Activision welcomed the EU’s go-ahead. Microsoft president Brad Smith said the concessions the company has made to the EU will allow millions of consumers around the world to play these games on the device of their choice.

After business leaders warned that the UK’s decision to block the deal could stifle domestic innovation, Activision chief executive Bobby Kotick said the government’s firm but pragmatic view of gaming Given the approach, the company’s EU team will grow and thrive, he said.

The divergence between the EU and other regulators sends mixed signals to companies navigating an environment in which antitrust regulators have promised a more proactive stance.

Harry Furst, a professor at the New York University School of Law, said it would help competition to keep Microsoft and Activision as competitors in the gaming industry rather than merging Microsoft and Activision and restricting how they operate.

The biggest policy question is whether these giants are going to get even bigger through mergers. He said. As long as Microsoft can continue to offer deals, it will send a signal to other big players that the answer is yes, he added.

Mr Furst said the European Commission was less concerned about allowing a merger than the UK’s CMA and was more willing to believe that a settlement would actually resolve matters.

A preliminary study by the commission found that a deal with Activision could undermine competition in both video game distribution and computer operating system supply. But a closer look by the group found evidence that addresses some of these concerns, including that Microsoft had little incentive to withhold popular games like Call of Duty from Xbox rivals such as Sony’s PlayStation. found.

The commission said the agreement could help strengthen the relatively nascent sector of cloud gaming.

Ultimately, this effort will bring Activisions’ games to new platforms, including smaller players in the EU, and to more devices than before, which will greatly benefit competition and consumers. The Deaf Committee said in a news release.

The FTC lawsuit takes a different approach, under which Microsoft is forced to withhold games from competing gaming systems altogether, manipulate prices and reduce the quality of games on competing consoles. It claims to give it the ability to sabotage its competitors. The FTC also concluded that the deal could hurt cloud gaming and undermine innovation in new markets.

The CMA found that Microsoft already accounts for around 60% to 70% of the world’s cloud gaming services in a rapidly growing market, and the partnership could further strengthen the two companies. UK regulators have warned that cloud gaming will bring important benefits to consumers, allowing them to play games from any device without being tied to expensive consoles.

Regulatory concerns over cloud gaming have baffled analysts across the video game industry. Cloud gaming is not a primary strategy for any of the major console platforms, and consumers see its value only as a supplemental way to play video games.

Unlike streaming services such as Netflix, video games require faster and more robust Internet infrastructure to limit the delay between pressing a key and seeing an on-screen reaction. The Washington Post reviewed Google’s failed Stadia project in 2019, and said that the project experienced a delay of several seconds from button to screen. Fast-paced action games like the Call of Duty series require short input delays to be enjoyed, making them far from ideal for cloud gaming offerings.

Will Oremus and Gene Park contributed to this report.

