Department of Defense Perspectives on the Future of Defense

From orbital refueling satellites to immersive virtual interfaces, technology capabilities and integration drive the future of defense. Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Xu said how new technological solutions could help the military stay competitive.

The following is a compilation of key points from Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shu’s presentation at the Rome Aerospace Power Symposium, detailed on our sister website.

About technology research and development. We are entering a new strategic era, a decisive decade where investing in technology development with a long-term view is critical. Maximizing international cooperation among partners to achieve competitive advantages in technology, including shared use of resources, creates the conditions and solutions to meet the challenges of the near future.

On maintaining a free and open aerospace. The official said the issue is one of the Pentagon’s priorities. It is also at the center of discussions with the Italian Ministry of Defense and other agencies. She emphasized that orbit is the new frontier and has the potential to amplify the military’s operational and effective capabilities in all other operational scenarios.

The Department of Defense is also increasingly considering using onboard software and new propulsion platforms — electric propulsion and micropropulsion — to protect orbital systems and refuel satellites in orbit to extend their life. .

On the role of AI-equipped UAVs. Such operations also require increased satellite automation, including artificial intelligence, and increased human-machine integration. Pentagon officials said autonomy and AI will be key features for driverless vehicles in all sectors.

The United States is developing a range of new UAVs capable of navigating complex scenarios across land, water, air and all. These systems communicate with each other through an integrated system under development. A new type of interface between humans and machines completes the package, providing highly immersive and realistic virtual environments that have the potential to enhance operator capabilities.

On the role of the private sector, Ms. Xu stressed that the space sector will certainly benefit from cutting-edge innovations being developed in the private sector, highlighting the rapidly growing commercial space industry that is revolutionizing orbit. He stressed the need to utilize the launcher sector. Enabling access by lowering launch costs.

The diversity and competitiveness of the players in the commercial space sector also drives innovation, thanks to their ability to take risks in the development of new capabilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://decode39.com/6731/pentagon-outlook-future-defence-shyu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

