A soft robot that unfolds inside your skull





A soft octopus-like robot can be deployed inside the skull above the brain, according to new research. The new gadget could lead to a minimally invasive way to probe the brain and implant a brain-computer interface, researchers say.

To analyze the brain after trauma, help treat disorders such as seizures, and incorporate a brain-computer interface, scientists sometimes lay a grid of electrodes on the surface of the brain. These electrocorticogram grids can obtain recordings of brain signals of higher quality than EEG data collected by electrodes on the scalp, but are less invasive than probes pierced into the brain.

However, placement of electrocorticogram grids into the brain typically requires making an opening in the skull at least as large as these arrays, leaving a hole of up to 100 square centimeters. These surgeries can lead to serious complications such as inflammation and scarring.

Scientists have now developed a new soft robot that can be placed in the skull through a small hole. Experiments with minipigs have shown that the device unfolds like a boat in a jar, deploying an electrocortical grid four centimeters wide, all of which fits into a space only about one millimeter wide. was done. This allowed the implant to pass through the narrow gap between the skull and brain, said study lead author Stphanie Lacour, a neuroengineer and director of the Neuro-X Institute at the Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland. says.

Deployable Electrodes for Minimally Invasive Cranial Surgerywww.youtube.com

The researchers created the array by evaporating flexible gold electrodes less than 400 micrometers thick onto soft, flexible medical-grade silicon rubber. This array, he said, has six spiral arms, maximizing the surface area of ​​the array and maximizing the number of electrodes in contact with the brain.

Scientists folded the array into a cylindrical tube and inserted it into a hole in the skull. They unfolded the array by inserting an aqueous solution and flipped, or turned inside out, each helical arm for 30 to 40 seconds.

When the researchers electrically stimulated the noses of miniature pigs, the array was able to capture brain activity associated with sensation. In the future, Lacour and her colleagues hope to create arrays that can detect brain waves and stimulate the brain, she notes.

Sensors in the array monitored in real time the fluid pressure experienced by each arm. These sensors helped keep the arms from pushing with too much force as they unfolded.

While we haven’t encountered any issues with resistance during deployment, Lacour says this is certainly an area that needs further investigation with this technology. Expansion of the leg during deployment should be minimal to avoid compressing the brain and causing irreversible damage.

Scientists were considering the idea of ​​winding up each arm of the array. However, the longer the arm, the thicker it will be when rolled. If the rolled-up arm becomes too thick, it will take up too much space and cannot be easily deployed. In contrast, the valgus technique used in the new study has no such size limitation. In theory, valgus could help deploy a grid that could cover the entire surface of the brain, researchers say.

A Lausanne Federal Institute of Technology spin-off company called Neurosoft Bioelectronics is now aiming to bring this invention to the clinic. The spin-off was recently awarded CHF 2.5 million (about US$2.8 million) from Swiss innovation agency Innoswiss.

The deployable implant in our current study is a proof-of-concept, says Lacourt. Much work is required to translate and scale the technology to medical grade requirements before it is used in clinical settings. But the research includes exciting applications, such as monitoring brain-computer interfaces and epileptic implants.

The scientists detailed their findings online on May 10 in the journal Science Robotics.

