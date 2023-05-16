What’s Next for Peloton Founder John Foley?custom rugs





In a world where most things can be customized, purchased online and delivered to your home, the rug industry has not yet caught up. John Forese is the founder and former executive chairman of Peloton, the fitness platform that pioneered his marketplace for stationary bike shops, custom direct-to-consumer rugs, and his venture, Ernesta. changed that situation. Announced last November, the alpha stage reached capacity almost immediately, but today it launches into beta, supporting custom sizes and shipping to 3,700 zip codes in New York, Dallas, Miami, and Chicago. Ernesta, a collection of rugs that can be worn, has been released. 30,000 postal codes are coming soon.

Foley is no stranger to the interior design industry, but he is no newbie. “I have been getting ArchitecturalDigest monthly for at least 25 years. Long before Pinterest, Houzz, etc., I was tearing out pages and creating folders for different aesthetics, architectural elements and spaces,” he says. says with a laugh. So for decades I’ve been creating mood boards for my life.

Ernesta features wool and sisal rugs.

Courtesy of Ernesta Home, Inc. / Photo: Kyle Peters

And he says he’s looking for ways to improve the industry. I’ve been fascinated by the category of rugs and how broken they are, he says. A store-bought model may work. But if you have more space or want a better fit, you often don’t know where to get a custom cut rug that looks tailor made, well designed and well finished. Working with high-end designers often results in great results. But consumers rarely knew where to go if they wanted to do it themselves.

oatmeal odessa rug

Courtesy of Ernesta Home, Inc. / Photo: Kyle Peters

He wants them to visit Ernesta.com. There, you can browse the collection overseen by Chief Merchandising Officer Rosa Glenn, who was once responsible for Elms inventory and bespoke rugs. Ernestas’ first offering includes a total of 38 colors, some 48 humpy solids, subtle stripes and plaids, mostly in wool and sisal, with a focus on classy classics. She says she was guessing Their restrained design echoes Ernest’s Hemingway’s laconic prose, which inspired the company’s name. (So ​​did Bob Nesta Marley, one of Foley’s favorite musicians.) Glenn says he’s pleasantly surprised by the prevalence of homespun and handcrafted products made in rolls. That means you can cut and cut any size. undulation. The company’s factory in northern Georgia handles everything and centralizes shipping.

While other direct-sales rug companies are already making changes in this space, Foley wants Ernesta to make a giant leap, especially with consumer touchpoints. After finding a few favorites on the website, customers can order up to five samples according to the Warby Parker model. Samples are delivered in a midnight blue branded box. His $50 cost of the box is applied as a credit towards the purchase.

