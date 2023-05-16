Google Cloud Unveils AI Tools to Accelerate Drug Discovery





Google Cloud announced Tuesday two new AI-powered tools aimed at helping biotech and pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug discovery and advance precision medicine.

One of the tools, called the Target and Lead Identification Suite, is designed to help companies predict and understand protein structure, a fundamental part of drug development. Another, the Multiomics Suite, helps researchers capture, store, analyze, and share large amounts of genomic data.

The new development marks Google’s latest advancement in the heated AI arms race as tech companies vie to dominate a market that analysts believe will one day be worth trillions of dollars. The company has faced pressure to show off its generative artificial intelligence technology since it launched OpenAIs ChatGPT to the public late last year.

Google announced the generative chatbot Bard in February. Shares of parent company Alphabet rose 4.3% last week after Google announced several AI advances at its annual developer conference.

Two new Google Cloud suites help address a long-standing problem in the biopharmaceutical industry: the time-consuming and expensive process of bringing new drugs to the U.S. market.

According to a recent Deloitte report, pharmaceutical companies may invest hundreds of millions to more than $2 billion to launch a single drug. Their efforts are not always successful. Another Deloitte report found that a drug that reaches clinical trials has a 16% chance of being approved in the United States.

This high cost and tight success rate is accompanied by an extensive and tedious research process that typically takes about 10-15 years.

Shweta Mania, Global Director of Life Science Strategy and Solutions at Google Cloud, said the new suite will save companies a statistically significant amount of time and money throughout the drug development process. Google didn’t provide specific numbers to CNBC.

Mania said in an interview with CNBC that we are helping organizations get medicines to the right people faster. I am personally very excited. This is something that myself and my team have been working on for several years.

Both suites will be widely available to customers starting Tuesday. Google says the cost will vary from company to company. Several companies are already using the product, including pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech companies Cereber Therapeutics and Colossal Biosciences.

Target and lead identification suite

According to Mania, the target and lead identification suite aims to streamline the critical first step in drug development: identifying biological targets that researchers can focus on to design therapeutics. there is

Biological targets are most commonly proteins, which are essential building blocks for disease and all other parts of life. Finding its target requires determining the structure of the protein, which determines its function and role in disease.

Once we understand the structure and role of proteins, we can start developing drugs based on that, Mania said.

However, the process is time consuming and often unsuccessful.

It can take scientists about 12 months just to identify a biological target, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Mania said two of his methods, which researchers traditionally use to determine protein structure, also have high failure rates.

He also said that traditional technology makes it difficult to scale work up or down based on demand.

The Google Cloud suite has a three-pronged approach to making that process more efficient.

The suite enables scientists to ingest, share, and manage protein molecular data using Google Cloud Analytics Hub, a platform that allows users to securely exchange data between organizations.

Researchers can use that data to predict protein structures using AlphaFold2, a machine learning model developed by a subsidiary of Google.

AlphaFold2 runs on Google’s Vertex AI pipeline, a platform that allows researchers to build and deploy machine learning models faster.

In minutes, AlphaFold2 can predict 3D structures of proteins at the scale researchers need, with greater accuracy than conventional techniques. Predicting its structure is very important as it helps researchers understand the protein’s function in disease.

The final component of the Google Cloud suite helps researchers identify how protein structures interact with different molecules. If a molecule shows the ability to alter protein function and ultimately treat disease, it could be the basis for a new drug.

Researchers can take advantage of Google Cloud’s high-performance computing resources to find the most promising molecules that could lead to the development of new drugs, according to a press release about the new tool. These services provide the infrastructure businesses need to accelerate, automate, and scale their operations.

Chief Scientific Officer John Ranger said Cerevel, which is focused on developing treatments for neuroscience diseases, typically uses 3 million different molecules to find molecules that have a positive effect on a disease. Large libraries of molecules need to be screened. He said the process was “complicated, complicated and expensive.”

But Renger said the company could get rid of the elements more quickly with the Google Cloud suite. Computers will screen the molecules and help Cerevel “get the answers very quickly,” he said.

Renger estimates that on average, Cerevel will save at least three years in cost by using the suite to discover new drugs. He said it’s difficult to estimate how much money the company could save, but emphasized that the suite reduces the resources and manual labor normally required to screen molecules.

“This means we can get to our destinations faster, we can get there more cheaply, we can make more mistakes and get medicines to patients much sooner,” he told CNBC. That’s what I mean,” he said.

Cerevel has been working with Google for over a month to better understand the suite and determine how the company will use it. But Renger hopes that Cerebel will be “in a position to deliver some results” next month.

Multi-omics suite

Google Cloud’s second solution, the Multiomics Suite, aims to help researchers tackle another difficult challenge: genomic data analysis.

Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company that aims to use DNA and genetic engineering to reverse extinctions, uses the Multiomics Suite for its research.

As a startup, Colossal lacked the internal infrastructure needed to organize or decipher massive amounts of genomic data. According to the National Human Genome Institute, a single human genome sequence alone requires more than 200 gigabytes of storage, and researchers believe 40 exabytes will be needed to store the world’s genomic data by 2025. increase.

The institute estimates that every word a human has ever spoken can be stored in 5 exabytes, so building technology to support genomic data analysis is no small task.

That’s why the Multiomics Suite aims to give companies like Colossal the infrastructure they need to make sense of massive amounts of data, allowing them to spend more time on new scientific discoveries. .

If you had to start from scratch, that’s the power of Google Cloud. Colossals VP of Strategy and Computational Sciences Alexander Titus said in an interview with CNBC. You definitely save time and money by not having to build from scratch.

Researchers’ ability to sequence DNA has historically surpassed their ability to decode and analyze it. However, recent technological advances have enabled genomic data to provide new insights into areas such as genetic variation associated with disease.

Google Clouds Maniar said it could ultimately help develop more personalized medicines and treatments. In 2021 alone, two-thirds of the drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration were backed by studies of human genetics, according to a paper published in Nature.

Maniar believes the Multiomics Suite will help drive further innovation.

Colossal CEO Ben Lamm said the Multiomics Suite is the reason the company is able to conduct research on a reasonable schedule. Colossal began piloting Google’s technology late last year, and as a result, the company has reached its goal of producing woolly mammoths by 2028, Lam said.

Without the multi-omics suite, the company would have been set back for more than a decade, Lam said.

We would be far from where we are today, he said.

Prior to using the Google Cloud suite, much of Colossals’ data management was done manually using spreadsheets, Lamb said.

He said trying to build the more complex tools needed for research would have cost companies a lot.

When it comes to biology, we can no longer rely on small data, said the giant Titus. We think on the scale of how we can gain insight into 10,000, 20,000, 10 million years of evolutionary history. And these questions cannot be answered without scalable computing infrastructure and tools such as cloud computing and multi-omics.

