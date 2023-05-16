Brexit dividend to technology favors innovation over big tech





Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The UK is using Brexit as an opportunity to develop a technology regulatory system that fosters innovation and competition. On the innovation side, it is trying to compete with the EU as rule-setter, but it lacks scale. On the pro-competition front, it, like the EU, seeks to curb the power of big tech companies and has already blocked some big deals. This is one area where the UK will play an important role globally. It has a market large enough to block deals such as the merger of Microsoft and Activision.

On April 26, the Competition and Markets Administration (CMA) blocked Microsoft’s acquisition of game company Activision (US). This is no surprise to the EIU, as it expected at least one regulator around the world to do so in 2023. But it may come as a surprise that the UK was the first (and perhaps the only) country to do so. intends to use the Brexit dividend by focusing on innovation. In this case, however, driving innovation also means driving competition, which isn’t good for big tech companies (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft). While the UK and the EU may differ in terms of rule-making, they remain in the same position when it comes to scrutinizing the competitive activities of big tech companies.

Innovation promotion strategy

In March 2023, the UK government announced three different technology-related plans.

In an initial initiative, the government aims to make the UK a global science and technology powerhouse by 2030 by encouraging investment in three transformative technologies: artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and engineering biology. want to be. It is part of her broader commitment to five technologies, which also includes future communications and semiconductors (a specific strategy has been put on hold for months). The government plans to invest an additional US$370 million, but even if the government expects private investors to invest as well, this is billions of dollars spent in the US, EU and China. is a small amount compared to

The second initiative is the proposed Data Protection and Digital Information Bill. It is currently going through a parliamentary process and aims to become the UK version of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The law has been touted as a common sense version of the GDPR that would cut costs and encourage innovation. However, the June 2021 EU adequacy decision that the UK’s data protection regime is equivalent to that of the EU will only be effective if the UK does not deviate significantly from the GDPR in terms of data protection regulation. Otherwise, the UK company will face two different data protection systems and, given the size of the EU market, she is more likely to comply with EU rules.

The third initiative is a white paper on AI regulation. The UK has taken the lightest stance on AI and so far has decided not to introduce horizontal laws or single regulations. Instead, each sector should make sure his AI follows its own rules. This differs from the EU, where the pending AI law, which is expected to be passed by the end of 2023, takes a risk-based approach to the use of AI. Under the EU proposal, AI systems with unacceptable risks would be banned in advance, and high-risk AI systems would have to comply with very strict obligations before being allowed on the market.

All three UK initiatives highlight growing policy divergences between the UK and the EU, with the UK looking to offer a more innovation-friendly approach. The country has led Europe in terms of the number of unicorns (companies valued at over US$1 billion), technology investments and the value of the entire ecosystem. We also benefit from a strong talent network with leading universities (Universities of Oxbridge or Russell Group Universities) and have sought to maintain that advantage through our Global Talent Visa scheme. But the UK is a much smaller market than her EU, making it much more difficult for the country to position itself to lead the world in developing technical rules.

Regulating big tech and promoting competition

But when it comes to competition policy, the UK has the potential to play a greater influence and a global role. The deal with Microsoft isn’t the first time the CMA has blocked a major technology acquisition. In December 2021, it blocked a deal between Facebook and the sole global regulator, Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) search engine Giphy (US). This led Facebook to abandon the deal. The CMA also announced in April 2023 that it would investigate Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, maker of consumer robots such as the Roomba.

Also in April, the UK government unveiled the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, a major piece of legislation looking at technology competition. It will set up a single regulator and a digital markets department, with the potential to impose fines of up to 10%, the same amount set by the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), if companies fail to comply with the rules. Also, in line with the DMA, which imposes specific obligations on the largest companies (known as ‘gatekeepers’ or ‘very large online platforms’), UK law will limit global revenues to 25 billion and UK revenues to 1 billion. of technology companies.

There are similarities between the UK and the EU when it comes to curbing big tech companies, and sometimes the UK is even ahead of the EU. Also, while the UK market size is limited to impact the world in terms of innovation (focused only on securing economic interests for the UK), it is not so in terms of competition. The UK market is big enough to block global trade, even if it is the only regulator in the world to decide it.

The insights presented in this article can be found at the EIU’s Country Analysis Service. This integrated solution provides unrivaled economic, political and policy analysis for approximately 200 countries and 95% of world output.

