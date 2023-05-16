OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Heads to Congress to Discuss AI Rules





AI becomes the main character of Oka

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has become one of the most prominent evangelists for the next generation of artificial intelligence products. His company’s most notable product, his ChatGPT, has captivated the public imagination like no technology product has in recent years, inspiring anticipation and fear of its transformative power.

As Altman prepares to testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee today, it will be his first appearance before Congress, and it’s time to explore how his company and its rivals are rushing to develop a new generation of technology. We anticipate that many questions will be asked as to whether they exist and how they should be regulated.

Washington is obsessed with unlocking AI.

Lawmakers from both parties stress the importance of curbing fast-growing technology that can generate lifelike-sounding text, images and computer code. Senator Charles Schumer, the majority leader of the New York Democratic Party, said he was working on legislation that would address the risks posed by artificial intelligence while allowing innovation to thrive.

Vice President Kamala Harris met with Altman and other AI executives earlier this month after the Biden administration said it would support legislative efforts to create new rules and government investment.

Enforcement officials have also remained vigilant, with FTC Chairman Rina Khan recently warning of possible anti-competitive behavior by tech giants pursuing AI, as well as potential fraud enabled by new products.

Altman was outspoken about the potential dangers of AI, saying in March that it would be strange not to be afraid at all, and that I sympathize with those who are very afraid. My current concern is that there will be a disinformation problem, an economic shock, or something else that goes far beyond what was prepared in advance. He expected him to say in his testimony that regulation of AI was essential.

This is both an acknowledgment that AI is growing exponentially. Researchers at Microsoft recently published a paper claiming that the company’s technology shows signs of human reasoning, worrying some pioneers in the field.

It’s also a politically sensible approach that could win the support of nervous lawmakers worried about job losses and falling behind China, keeping future bills away from cracking down on fast-growing industries. can be useful for

The stakes are high. Lawmakers have acknowledged that there is a delicate balance to be struck between allowing and constraining tech companies to innovate.

Gary Marcus, professor emeritus of psychology and neuroscience at New York University, who is still testifying today, told DealBook: My biggest concern is that we will miss this moment and the shape of the AI ​​world will be shaped by many people. Short-term gains come to regret later.

what is going on here

Home Depot reported disappointing sales. Shares of the retail giant fell in pre-market trading today after it fell well short of analyst expectations and lowered its full-year sales forecast. Cause? Consumers are postponing large projects and buying less expensive items such as outdoor furniture.

Former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank. Greg Becker testified at a Senate hearing today that he regretted the failure of financial institutions, holding Fed regulators accountable for rumors and misconceptions circulating online that he claims led to a catastrophic run. It is planned to Lawmakers are likely to pursue his close ties to the San Francisco Fed.

EU approves Microsoft’s $69 billion bid for Activision Blizzard. Antitrust authorities in Brussels said they could keep competition alive by pledging to make Activision’s top titles available on rival video game platforms. The decision is at odds with efforts by US and UK regulators to block the deal.

Warren Buffett’s conglomerate is betting big on Capital One. Berkshire Hathaway announced yesterday that it acquired a $954 million stake in the credit card issuer last quarter. But Mr. Buffett’s investment vehicle has sold net shares, reduced his Chevron stake, and sold all of his shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Wells Fargo settles class action lawsuit for $1 billion. The payment is the latest in a long-running, large-scale fraud scandal in which representatives opened fake customer accounts to boost sales targets. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs allege that Wells Fargo exaggerated its progress in remedying illegal conduct.

Elon Musk caught in Jeffrey Epstein scandal

The ever-growing Jeffrey Epstein legal case is trapping another high-profile corporate giant, Elon Musk.

The U.S. Virgin Islands court yesterday said it was seeking to subpoena the heads of Tesla and Twitter over its ties to bank JPMorgan Chase, which Epstein accuses of facilitating the sex trafficking of young women. clarified in the document.

Virgin Islands prosecutors said Epstein may have introduced Musk to JP Morgan. It’s not just Mr. Musk. Prosecutors are also looking to question Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Hollywood mogul Michael Ovitz and real estate billionaire Mort Zuckerman.

But Mr. Musk dismissed the Virgin Islands claim as ridiculous on many levels, tweeting that he had never sought financial advice from its authority, Mr. Epstein. The billionaire also has harsh words for JP Morgan, who let Tesla down a decade ago, even though it had Tesla’s global commercial banking business, and then the company sold it. claimed to have withdrawn. He added that I never forgave them, just in case.

Mr. Musk hit another legal roadblock yesterday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has dismissed his appeal to end the SEC’s consent decree requiring Tesla’s attorneys to scrutinize tweets related to the company. The guardrail was put in place in 2018 after Musk tweeted that he had secured funds to take the automaker private, a move that led to SEC lawsuits and shareholder lawsuits.

Neither the agency’s demands nor yesterday’s ruling have deterred Mr. Musk from posting inflammatory tweets on other issues, among them George Soros, the longtime comic book villain Magneto. Including yesterday’s comment that likened him to (although he’s actually no longer a villain, but that’s a digression).

Musk will have an easy time at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting today. Only one shareholder proposal regarding his succession plan is up for vote. But investors are protesting the decision to postpone the event by three months, citing less time to submit counter-shareholder proposals.

Musk attended a business investment summit yesterday with other French business leaders. President Emmanuel Macron later tweeted that the two sides discussed the electric vehicle market, the energy sector and digital regulation.

Coinbase Head Gains Support With Longevity Bet

Brian Armstrong co-founded Coinbase as a way to disrupt the traditional financial system by facilitating cryptocurrency trading. But he’s also busy helping found NewLimit, a start-up focused on breaking through the traditional limits of human lifespan.

The company is now taking a big step towards advancing its goals. DealBook first reported that it has raised $40 million in Series A funding to help fund research.

NewLimit is looking at reprogramming cells to rejuvenate them. By combining genetic manipulation and machine learning to essentially reverse aging, it is hoped that we can remove the underlying causes of many major diseases. If it works, it will change the arc of humanity, Armstrong told Dealbook.

Armstrong, who founded NuLimit with his $100 million private fortune in 2021 with venture capitalist Blake Byers, is the latest tech mogul fascinated by longevity. Peter Thiel, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Oracle’s Larry Ellison are among those who have poured millions of dollars into companies researching it.

NewLimits’ approach has gained a notable following. Investors in the new funding round include venture capital firm Dimension, Kleiner Perkins and Thiels Founders Fund, as well as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Coinbase co-founder Fred Artham. .

The question is whether the science works. Epigenetic programming is still in its infancy, and it is unclear how long it will take to develop applications that actually reverse aging. But Armstrong argued that the promise was worth betting millions of dollars on.

America’s heavily indebted consumer

Retail sales data, a key gauge of the financial health of US consumers, are due out today. Forecasters expect the latest statistics to show that consumers, the engine of the US economy, are continuing to spend despite rising prices.

But according to information released yesterday, consumers are keeping their wallets open, but it comes at a big price.

Total U.S. household debt hit a record $17.5 trillion last quarter, according to data released yesterday by the New York Fed. Soaring mortgage payments and student and auto loan debt are the big culprits. One silver lining: Credit card debt levels are fairly stable, Nomura economists wrote in an investor report yesterday.

After rising steadily over the past decade, consumer debt levels began to surge during the coronavirus pandemic. Total household debt has soared by nearly $2.8 trillion since the first quarter of 2020, up nearly 20%, according to the Fed.

With interest rates at their highest level in almost 16 years, it could put more pressure on debt-ridden consumers to cut back on spending, making a recession more likely.

speed reading

Information of sale

The FTC is reportedly planning to sue Amgens to block its $27.8 billion bid for Horizon Therapeutics. (Bloomberg)

Investors are increasingly concerned that the wave of acquisitions is not benefiting shareholders. (FT)

Tennis star Serena Williams and veteran M.&A. Banker Marc Shafir joins Concelo, a financial advisory firm founded by Declan Kelly. (WSJ)

policy

Silicon Valley Bank quietly removed indicators of how higher interest rates would hurt its business from its latest annual report, which came weeks before the bankruptcy. (Bloomberg tax)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly planning to raise a large amount of donors next week, just before he officially applies to run for president. (Politico)

best of the rest

