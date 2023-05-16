Strange incident of Google I/O and Android version not found





With Google’s I/O reveal expo firmly in the rearview mirror, it’s time to enter the inevitable next phase of tech-colored revelations. It is a careful reflection of all that we have just experienced.

Personally, this is my favorite phase because it allows me to dig deep and analyze everything, revealing all the nuanced significance that isn’t always obvious on the surface.

And is there something great to ponder this year?

As far as Android is concerned, keen observers at 9to5Google noted that Android 14, the new Android version in development this year, was only mentioned once during the entire 2,000-hour Google I/O keynote. I just realized that.

Well, it wasn’t really 2,000 hours (even though it sometimes felt like it). But his keynote was 2 hours and 5 minutes long and included a lot of talk about Android itself. New Android versions are usually the primary focus of all I/O events. And somehow, Google has summed up the latest and greatest Android services of the year in 125 minutes with just one explanation of his in particular.

[Get fresh insight in your inbox with my Android Intelligence newsletter. Three things to know and try every Friday!]

Sure, it seems strange on the surface, right? But remember: This moment is about going beyond the surface and exploring the deeper meaning of Google’s actions. And it is better to believe that in this situation some serious implications are implied.

Google’s Invisible Android Pivot

I won’t keep you waiting. Google seems to avoid focusing on Android 14 as a deliberate and tactical strategy. Not because we’re slowly moving away from the Android entity, but because we don’t want to put so much emphasis on each new version of Android. A measure of the evolution of the entire platform.

This is a fascinating change, and anyone who has been reading this column for many years knows it has accumulated over the years. In fact, we’ve been talking about this in the field for over ten years.

For those of you who don’t follow, or don’t think about this 24/7, say, certain imbalanced and terribly confused people (insert awkward glance here ), what I’m suggesting is Google’s way of doing it. It takes more and more pieces out of the actual Android operating system and treats them as standalone elements instead.

Since 2010, we’ve seen Google work on this without making a formal announcement or pointing out a piecemeal axis. However, this is one of the most significant changes the operating system has ever undergone, and it affects all of us who use Android-related gadgets.

Plain and simple, a huge number of things that were traditionally thought of as system components have technically been turned into apps as separate items in the Play Store, and are still a core part of the phone’s underpinnings, but in a way. You can now update as many times as you want in a month. Instantly arrives on all your devices.

That’s something even the average cell phone owner doesn’t realize, and that’s the point. But it has a profound impact on the overall experience of owning an Android-oriented device.

In fact, it even gives those of us on the Android side of the mobile tech landscape a significant advantage over our iPhone-carrying brethren, despite popular theories to the contrary.

please think about it. In the span of a few months, we’ve seen significant system-level updates across Android, and for iOS it’s the equivalent of a complete major new OS version, with significant advances in everything from default email, messaging, and notes. bottom. – Significant improvements to filming, web browsing, and photo saving apps for internal elements that contribute to phone privacy, security, and performance.

As one astute Android enthusiast said last month:

Google’s approach actually offers some pretty big practical advantages. All these updates are often delivered multiple times per month instead of being collected into one cluster per year. But it also poses a very real problem, as large OS updates get the most attention. Perception. … Google doesn’t overemphasize the fact that Android gets these kinds of updates on a regular basis, while iPhone owners only get updates once or twice a year. If you stop and think about it, it’s no wonder so few people look at the trees and see the forest and understand how everything is connected.

This same writer (who, by the way, is both extraordinarily charming and extraordinarily humble) has been beating this drum for years. And finally, at the 2023 Google I/O Gala, Google will be sharing its cadence for the first time and beginning to adjust how it talks about Android.

Conversations with Android execs and reporters for The Verge confirmed this to be unequivocal.

Sameer Samat, VP of Android Ecosystem, says things are a little different now that Google has implemented a way for Android devices to receive updates outside of yearly platform upgrades, such as Play system and app updates. I said that it should be assembled in a framework. . “So this year, we thought it was important to show people what’s new in Android from a user experience perspective, regardless of the OS version. Some of the features we announced will be released with Android 14, A lot will come to people through these ongoing updates,” he says.

Well, you are kind. how about an apple?

But please don’t call me, because there are two sides to every story. And this is of course no exception.

1 platform, 2 storeys

First things first: Google’s move to Android Messaging is a strong and important move after years of Android struggling with less-than-exceptional overall performance due to the release of operating system updates. It will be a turning point.

You know the arrangements around that, right? Outside of Google, most Android device makers that build their own Pixel products do an embarrassing job of keeping their products up to date and sending out software updates in a timely manner. This makes it impossible to recommend to anyone. Purchasing an Android product manufactured by a particular, particularly notable criminal.

But here’s the problem. Android operating system updates aren’t as complete or all-encompassing as they used to be, but they’re still important for more than flashy new features and interface improvements. on the surface.

For example, Android 14 introduces new privacy requirements for software that clarify whether and how an app shares location data with third parties whenever location permissions are requested. This also includes new features to better protect his PIN on your phone and a more subtle system for granting apps access to media files stored on your device.

These types of system-level enhancements to privacy, security, and performance are a common, if not the most popular, part of Android operating system updates. And despite Google’s great efforts to pull parts out of the operating system and update them a la carte through the Play Store, certain basic elements can still only be treated as part of the formal OS layer.

Ultimately, there are two sides to this change. One is an awareness of what Google is doing and why it’s a good, if overdue, change of focus, and the other is why Google still isn’t addressing everything and why Android The rest is recognition of what is important to choose. Device manufacturers that provide the level of post-sales software support you or your business deserve.

But most important of all is perspective. And this messaging change goes a long way to better communicating the current state of Android and how updates are actually handled.

Now, how can Google manage to keep this going and keep everyone aware of what’s going on, including the average homo sapiens who wouldn’t even watch an event like Google I/O in the first place? Let’s see if

Want to learn more about Google? Sign up for our weekly newsletter and get next-level tips and insights delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright © 2023 IDG Communications Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerworld.com/article/3696236/google-io-android-14.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos