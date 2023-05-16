Words and terms you need to know about the booming industry





The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has introduced a plethora of jargon, from “generative AI” to hard-to-analyze “synthetic data.” It’s hard to really understand what AI is (see commentary for this), but a working knowledge of AI terminology can help you understand the technology.

As part of our series explaining the basics of AI, here’s a short glossary to help you navigate the rapidly evolving field.

Artificial Intelligence: Technology aimed at replicating human-like thinking in machines. Examples of abilities that fall into this category include identifying people in photographs, working in factories, and even paying taxes.

Generative AI: Generative AI is AI that can create text, images, sounds, videos, and more. Traditional applications of AI mainly classify content, and generative AI models create content. For example, a speech recognition model can identify your voice, and a generative speech model can use your voice to create an audiobook. Chatbots like OpenAIs ChatGPT, image creators like Stable Diffusion and MidJourney, audio cloners like Resemble, almost all models that have caught the public eye these days are generative.

Training data: A curated collection of informational text, images, and sounds that help an AI model accomplish a task. For language models, the training dataset focuses on text-based material such as books, comments from social media, and even code. As AI models learn from training data, ethical issues have been raised around their procurement and curation. Poor quality training data can introduce bias and lead to unfair models making racist or sexist decisions.

Algorithmic bias: Errors due to bad training data and bad programming that cause the model to make biased decisions. Such models can lead to inappropriate assumptions based on gender, ability, and race. In reality, these mistakes can affect decision-making, from mortgage applications to organ transplant approvals, and cause significant damage. Many critics of the rapid deployment of AI point to possible algorithmic biases.

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI): The description of programs that are as capable or better than humans. Full general intelligence is still a long way off, but models are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Some have demonstrated skills across multiple domains, from chemistry to psychology, with task performance that rivals human benchmarks.

Autonomous agent: AI model with both a purpose and sufficient tools to achieve it. For example, a self-driving car is an autonomous agent that uses sensory input, GPS data, and driving algorithms to make independent decisions about how to navigate and reach a destination. Groups of autonomous agents can even develop cultures, traditions, and a common language, as researchers at Stanford University have demonstrated.

Prompt Chaining: The process of using previous interactions with an AI model to create new, finer-tuned responses, especially in prompt-driven language modeling. For example, if you ask ChatGPT to text a friend, it expects to remember your tone, inside jokes, and other content from previous conversations with your friend. These techniques help incorporate this context.

Large Language Models (LLM): Applications of typically generative AI aimed at understanding, engaging with, and communicating with language in a human-like manner. These models are distinguished by their large size. The largest version of ChatGPT’s direct predecessor, GPT-3, contained 175 billion different variables called parameters trained on 570 gigabytes of data. His PaLm model at Google is even bigger, with 540 billion parameters. This size is expected to increase as hardware and software continue to advance.

Hallucinations: Hallucinations are unexpected, erroneous responses from AI programs that can occur for reasons that are not yet fully understood. A language model might suddenly bring up a recipe for fruit salad when you ask about planting fruit trees. They can also make up academic citations, lie about the data you’re asked to analyze, or make up facts about events that aren’t in your training data. Why this happens is not fully understood, but it may be due to sparse data, information gaps, and misclassification.

Emergent Behavior: A skill that may demonstrate that the AI ​​was not explicitly built for it. Examples include emoji interpretation, sarcasm, and the use of gendered language. The Google Brain research team identified over 100 of these behaviors, and notes that more may emerge as the model continues to scale.

Coordination: Efforts to ensure that AI systems share the same values ​​and goals as their human operators. To match motives, alignment studies attempt to train and tune models, often using functions that reward or punish models. Give positive feedback if the model does a good job. If not, give negative feedback.

Multimodal AI: A form of AI that can understand and manipulate multiple types of information, such as text, images, and audio. This is powerful because it allows AI to understand and express itself in multiple dimensions, giving it a broader and more nuanced understanding of tasks. One application of multimodal AI is this translator that can translate Japanese manga into English.

Prompt Engineering: This is the act of giving instructions to give the AI ​​the context it needs to achieve its goals. Prompt engineering is best associated with her OpenAIs ChatGPT, which describes tasks that a user inputs into an algorithm (e.g. Tell him 5 popular baby names).

Training: Training is the process of using data to refine AI to make it better suited to the task. AI can be trained by inputting data based on what you want it to learn, such as inputting Shakespeare sonnets into a poetry bot. You can do this multiple times in iterations, called epochs, until your model performs consistently and reliably.

Neural Networks: Neural networks are computer systems built to approximate the structure of human thought, specifically the structure of the brain. It’s built this way because you can build your model from the abstract to the concrete. In the image model, the first layers, concepts such as color and position, are formed and stacked into solider and more familiar shapes, such as fruits and animals.

Narrow AI: Some AI algorithms have a single mind. literally. They are designed to do just one thing. If a narrow AI algorithm can play checkers, it can’t play chess. Examples include algorithms that only detect NSFW images and recommendation engines designed to tell you which Amazon or Etsy product to buy next.

