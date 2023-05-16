Apple Brings Concert Discovery to Apple Music and Apple Maps





Apple today announced the introduction of concert discovery features to its two flagship apps, Apple Music and Apple Maps. The Apple Music app will give fans access to a new feature called Setlists. This allows users to browse and listen to setlists of their favorite artists on tour and read more about their work. Meanwhile, in Apple Maps, Apple is adding new concert discovery features. It includes over 40 new guides handpicked by Apple Music editors, initially highlighting music venues in 10 cities around the world, as well as the ability to browse venues’ upcoming shows through concerts on Shazam. has also been added. discovery function.

The Shazam feature was introduced last spring as part of a suite of features that leveraged information from artist discovery platform Bandsintown to help concertgoers discover live shows near them. In the future, the discoveries will also be available through Maps, he said, Apple.

The change is intended to give Apple’s service a competitive edge over rivals like Spotify, following last year’s revamp that introduced a live event feed personalized to users’ interests. After last year’s revamp, Spotify has a powerful concert discovery feature in its own app. However, Apple’s new guide isn’t end-user-tailored and, like any guidebook offering, has been hand-picked by Apple Music’s editors. And the Apple Music app is personalized only in the sense that fans can now browse shows in their own region.

Apple said guides to new music venues will begin rolling out today on maps of cities in North America, including Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City and San Francisco. Berlin, London, Paris and Vienna in Europe. Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney in Asia Pacific. and Mexico City in Latin America. These are available within the Maps app at apple.co/MusicVenues and range from symphony orchestras like New York’s Carnegie Hall and Vienna Musikverein, to techno clubs in Brooklyn and Tokyo, live jazz in Paris, and more.

The company was able to leverage some of the intellectual property it obtained from its acquisition of Primephonic, the classical music streaming service that underpinned the new Apple Music Classical app, for content about classical music venues in its curated guides. have a nature.

Meanwhile, a new Apple Music setlist is also available today at apple.co/setlists and will initially include artists such as Sam Smith, BLACKPINK, Peso Pulma, Kane Brown, Blink-182 and Ed Sheeran. Apple hasn’t said how often these setlists will be updated with more artists and tours, but expect more updates over time.

It’s a nice addition for Apple customers, but no one jumps from Spotify to Apple for this feature. Today, Spotify does a better job of letting fans know about shows from artists they actually like and stream regularly, rather than just a handful of big names. We will also provide growth and discovery tools for artists, as we announced at our Stream On event in March. This includes marketing merchandise and live events within the app, and unveiling new releases in front of fans within the app. The main music discovery feed. Users can also tap a button to save the event to their own calendar in Live Events his feed, or browse other shows around the world.

Apple’s new features are available starting today, but may take some time to reach our global user base.

