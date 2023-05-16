Apple iOS 17 update adds ‘Personal Voice’ to intro that sounds like you





Apple iPhone 14

Nick Cooley | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Ahead of June’s WWDC event, Apple previewed on Tuesday a set of accessibility features coming “later this year” in the next major iPhone update.

Expected as part of iOS 17, the new “Personal Voice” feature will allow iPhones and iPads to generate a digital reproduction of the user’s voice for face-to-face conversations, phone calls, FaceTime and voice calls.

Apple said Personal Voice creates a synthetic voice just like you and can be used to connect with family and friends. This feature is intended for users with conditions that may affect their speaking ability over time.

Users can create a personal voice by recording 15 minutes of audio on their device. Apple said the feature uses local machine learning techniques to maximize privacy.

It’s part of a larger suite of accessibility improvements for iOS devices, including new Assistive Access features that make iOS devices easier to use for users with cognitive disabilities and their caregivers.

Apple also announced another technology powered by machine learning. It enhances the existing magnifier functionality with a new detection mode that leverages point-and-speaking. The new feature combines camera input, LiDAR input and machine learning technology to announce text on screen.

Apple usually announces software in beta at WWDC. This means the feature will be available for the first time to developers and members of the public who wish to opt-in. These features typically remain in beta during the summer and become generally available in the fall when new features are released. The iPhone has hit the market.

Apple’s 2023 WWDC conference starts on June 5th. The company is expected to unveil its first virtual reality headset, among other software and hardware announcements.

