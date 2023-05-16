Ole Agbaje-Williams’ Debut Novel ‘The Three of Us’ : NPR





I feel trapped after reading The Three of Us, a well-structured debut novel written during lockdown by British book editor and Nigerian-British Ole Agbaje Williams. was looking for an escape route.

Touted as a mashup of domestic noir and sex comedy, Agbaje-Williams’ novel follows three wealthy and educated young Britons of Nigerian descent, a couple and their wife’s fiendishly manipulative best friends. It closely tracks the insidious dynamics surrounding single life. A day soaked in wine. The result is decidedly more unpleasant than amusing.

Each of the three characters takes turns sharing their own point of view, starting with a beautiful unnamed wife. The wife doesn’t do much with her job, she just works out, gossips, and has a blast with her childhood disorderly best friend, whom her husband hates. The only named character, Temi, makes regular appearances at the couple’s lavish home, and they are “only the third black couple to move into the gated community during its eight-year lifetime.” It is said that She always ignores her welcome and seduces, insults and infuriates her mild-mannered husband, which somehow amuses her wife. “I thought that when I got married, I would live with one woman,” he says. “It looks like they’re living together.”

what happened to temi? To hear her point of view, she’ll have to wait for the third section of the novel, but by that point we’ve pretty much figured her out, so no big reveals. She can’t believe that her friend betrayed her college understanding that she would never marry and live BMFM: “By Myself, For Myself.” But for Temi, their pact meant her eternal loyalty to her.

Temi doesn’t cut back, especially when attacking her husband. She tells her friend, “This man doesn’t fit the plan we made.” In fact, not all men joined her plan. She describes women as “tools, not partners. Throughout history they have been seen as superior to them, which has made them complacent and prevented them from fully evolving. Therefore, women are now less likely to be used long-term.” I don’t think it’s suitable.” In one of the funny lines in the book, she says, “Man, it says non-stick, but if you fry just one egg, it ruins the whole frying pan.”

“It’s been a constant theme throughout our relationship that Temi believes I don’t love him and that I’m going to have a great ending,” she said. However, she is unable to defend her marriage or her husband, preferring to remain “Switzerland” between her two opposing parties.

Temi is furious when her wife tells him that she and her husband are trying to have a baby. She intensifies her efforts to derail her marriage, resorting to her stealth attacks, including undermining her husband’s trust in his wife.

We’ve seen jealous, possessive friends and boundaryless home-wreckers before, and maybe not quite that, but we don’t hate them unapologetically. Of course, fictional characters don’t have to be likable or sympathetic to be effective, but they have to be funny. The manipulative and controlling Temi bears similarities to the intruders in Zoe Heller’s What Was She Thinking? Notes on the scandal and “The Woman Upstairs” by Claire Mesood. But she’s more annoying than intriguing to her.

Conceited and complacent wives do not solve problems. “My husband and I are a good match because he doesn’t expect anything from me…he wanted someone who was gentle and beautiful…my husband had the bare minimum. I found someone who was more than enough, who didn’t expect anything from me and wasn’t willing to give.” Until he wanted a child.

Will the trio’s Nigerian roots change things? Like many immigrant children, to a lesser extent, they are told by their parents that they “must meet the conditions” for top grades in school, professional success, a good marriage and children. under more pressure. Here the women are clearly acting against such expectations. As for her husband, he is a loyal and loving son who is content with a privileged life. He embodies a bland personality. A brilliant student, Temi rebelled early and insisted on being herself. But she needed an acolyte. She released her docile friend from her parental custody and sheltered her where she expected her to stay.

How will character wealth affect this chilling quest for marriage, friendship, loyalty, and suspicion? Will it lean towards fantasy or lower the stakes? The couple’s cupboards are grossly bare and unhealthy, and although Snickers (candy bars, not Snickers) are heavily rationed, no one in this household is in danger of starving. Free from real life worries, the spoiled trio are free to play with each other.

As the tension builds on this well-crafted but thorny long day-to-night journey, the combination of booze, ridicule, and fetal shadows reminds me of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? reminded me of Not shocking or powerful. In fact, the novel is structured like a three-act play that would perform better on stage than on paper.

Bottom line: Agbaje Williams doesn’t care how this power grab unfolds.

