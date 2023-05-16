Nigerian, Kenyan and Egyptian Startups Recognized for Tech Innovation





The conference, held in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (MSMEDA), aims to bring together more than 600 direct investment professionals representing more than US$1.5 trillion in assets from 50 countries.

During one of the panel sessions, African venture capitalists were asked which companies in their portfolios they were most excited about and responded:

1. Twiga: Streamline Your Supply Chain

Kenyan startup Twiga was selected by Maurizio Caio, Founder and Managing Partner of TLcom Capital. Founded in 2014, Twiga uses a smartphone app to connect farmers and small business owners. If a seller runs out of a particular item, place an order using the Twiga app and the company will restock the item directly from the warehouse or small farmer and ship it within 24 hours. Twiga also invested $10 million in its farming business last year through a new subsidiary called Twiga Fresh.

2. Touch and Pay: Digitizing retail transactions in the transport sector and beyond

Lofty Inc Capital Management Managing Partner Idris Bello praised Nigerian fintech startup Touch and Pay. Bus fares in Nigeria can be paid for by commuters using a product called the Cowley Card offered by the startup. Bello compared this to the London Oyster card. A customer’s Cowley wallet could be used for more than just transportation. It can also be used for financial transfers, airtime purchases, interstate travel payments, and merchant transactions.

3. Fuelin: Manage fuel consumption

Dina El Shenoufy, chief investment officer at Flat6Labs, mentioned Egyptian company Fuelin, which provides a platform for logistics companies to track and manage the fuel usage of their vehicles. In a volatile oil price and high inflation environment, fuel spending can account for 50-60% of a company’s annual revenue, so effective management is essential.

In 2022, the World Economic Forum revealed that 92% of Africa’s tech investments will come from just four countries: Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa. A similar report a year ago by the African Development Bank (AfDB) found that these four countries accounted for about one-third of the continent’s start-up incubators and accelerators and received 80% of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Africa. It is shown that

According to Disrupt Africa’s 7th edition of Africa Tech Startup Funding Report, four leading startups will raise a total of $1.9 billion in 2021, accounting for 92.1% of all investments made in Africa. The Big 4 dominance in the African startup industry is a long-standing trend, as the latest statistics prove. So it’s no surprise that the startups honored at the African Private Capital Association’s annual conference come from his three of Africa’s Big Four tech innovators.

