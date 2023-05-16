Samsung reportedly conceded defeat, agreed deal with LG for OLED TV panels





Samsung has reportedly signed a deal for LG’s OLED TV panels. LG Display will supply high-end 77-inch and 83-inch white OLED panels to Samsung in a deal that allows Samsung to turn a profit amid fierce competition for LCD panels from Chinese rivals, according to Reuters. He plans to do so.

This is the first time Samsung has purchased an OLED panel from a South Korean rival after years of rumors about a similar deal. It also conceded a major defeat after Samsung stopped making OLED TVs in 2015, citing miscalculations that the panels were expensive and the market was not ready to accept such high-end TVs. But also. Samsung pushed sales of cheaper but inferior QLED TVs, a variant of LED LCD, while OLED models dominated the premium market.

LG has more than 50 percent market share in high-profit OLED TVs

Samsung recently returned to OLED and launched its first QD-OLED TV last year, and Samsung Display supplied OLED panels for Sony’s first QD-OLED TV. According to a Reuters report, LG Display plans to supply Samsung with 2 million OLED panels in 2024, 3 million in 2025 and 5 million in 2026.

According to Omdia’s market research, LG has over 50% of the market share for OLED TVs, compared to Sony at 26% and Samsung at just 6%.

The acquisition is ideally timed for LG Display, as LG Display acknowledged in its recent quarterly results that sales of OLED TV panels were lower than expected due to weak demand for TVs.

The timing is also good for Samsung Electronics, after the company had another terrible quarter due to weak semiconductor demand and cutbacks in memory chip production. Samsung, which has dominated the global TV market for 17 straight years, faces stiff competition from Chinese rivals in cheap LCD TVs. The company is now clearly aware of the high-margin opportunity it missed with large OLED TVs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/5/16/23725160/samsung-lg-oled-tv-panels-deal-supply-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos