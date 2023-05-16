Apple’s feature recreates the user’s voice and makes the iPhone easier to understand





Starting later this year, you’ll be able to hear your voice and more when you type a friendly greeting or coffee order on your iPhone.

No additional apps or accounts required. Only free software updates from Apple.

For those who make the most of their voice, this tool the company calls Personal Voice may seem like nothing more than a clever curiosity. But for those who are no longer able to speak as clearly or confidently as they used to, tools like this may help them interact with the world and the people within it a little more easily.

According to the company, Personal Voice is one of the few new assistive features coming to Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Mac computers later this year.

Apple hasn’t elaborated on when users will be able to try these tools in action, but the company says they’ll often feature these features before they appear in new versions of its iOS, iPadOS, and macOS software, which typically hit the market this fall. emphasized.

To help you get your bearings on these new accessibility features and flag the ones you want to use, here’s a quick guide to the tools in your local Apple device.

How it works: When enabled, you can type a message or comment on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer and the device will read it out loud. And if you have certain sentences or phrases that you use often, you can save them as shortcuts and play them aloud with a tap.

Unless you create a personal voice model that will hear Siris speaking your words right out of the box. The tool not only helps you have face-to-face conversations, but it can also feed that audio into your phone or FaceTime calls.

How it works: To make your Live Speech messages sound like you, you need to create a Personal Voice model. We haven’t been able to test this feature out in the wild, but the company says that on his iPhone or iPad he provides a 15-minute audio sample (in this case, a series of randomly-chosen voice prompts) that looks similar. claims to be able to create (Don’t worry if it’s busy or messy, you don’t have to complete the process all at once.)

Once that’s done, expect a short wait as the device processes those samples overnight. You will then be able to type your message and hear it played aloud.

Just one more thing to keep in mind. When you build a personal voice model, it resides on the device you created it by default. This means you’ll have to run the training process again on other devices that use that model, unless you explicitly allow sharing across devices.

How it works: Designed for people with cognitive disabilities, Assistive Access removes all the visual parts from your iPhone or iPad, allowing you to interact with your device in a much easier way.

Think of your phone’s home screen. For example, we plan to select a small number of featured apps and give each one a large app icon to make it easier to see. Apple also streamlined the behavior of other common phone features rather than requiring users to make phone or FaceTime calls from various apps. For example, you can set some favorite contacts for easy access. Tapping on any of these names will give you options for voice or video calls. If you think this is like beginner mode on iPhones and iPads, you’re on the right track.

How it works: Built into the Apples Magnifier app, this feature does exactly what you say when you point your finger at something in front of the camera, and the app reads text on or near it. In a simple example provided by Apple, a person could use Point and Speak to point to a microwave button and read the small text on that button. catch? The feature only works on Apple devices with built-in lidar sensors, and for now at least those are limited to the company’s expensive Pro iPhones and iPads.

